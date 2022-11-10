Abhay Ojha appointed CBO of all linear channels excluding WION, Zee Business

Zee has announced a reshuffle in the ZMCL, IDPL and DMCL businesses. According to the official statement of the company, the cluster approach is being dismantled to make way for a new management structure.

As per the rejig, Abhay Ojha will be the CBO for all linear channels, excluding Zee Business and WION.



Ojha joined Zee Media Corp in February 2022 where he was appointed the P&L Head for cluster 3. Prior to this, he was the CEO at Changa. He has also held leadership roles at HUL and Star.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)