Times OOH acquires rights for 126 digital billboards in Ahmedabad

Outdoor advertising company Times Innovative Media Limited (TIML), has acquired the advertising contract for 126 digital billboards in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. TIML operates under the brand name Times OOH.

Ahmedabad, the 'Manchester of India', is India’s fifth-most populous city and has emerged as a hub of economic activity for sectors such as commerce, communication, and construction. It is also home to the largest cricket stadium in the world at Motera.

The digital billboards are spread across key touchpoints in Ahmedabad such as arterial roads, tourist hot-spots and recreational and leisure areas. This offers brands comprehensive coverage and reach amongst various cross-sections of their target audience at multiple catchment areas. Advertisers also benefit from the low production costs, high flexibility in campaign durations and reduced turnaround time in execution that digital medium offers, the company said.

“We are proud to associate with the Government of India's flagship Smart Cities Mission in Ahmedabad. We look forward to working with regional, national and international brands to deliver high-impact advertising in a culturally and commercially vibrant city. I would like to thank the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and look forward to working closely with them to develop Ahmedabad into a world-class Smart City with a top-level OOH advertising landscape.” says Shekhar Narayanaswami, President - Times OOH

