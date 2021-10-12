Bisleri acquires branding rights of Western Express Highway Metro Station

Mineral water brand Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. has entered into an agreement with Mumbai Metro for putting up multiple kiosks across key stations making healthy mineral water easily accessible to commuters.

Apart from selling the range of water, Fizzy Fruit Drinks & purifiers the kiosks will also offer consumers to experience their newly launched hand purifiers aiding consumers to maintain hygiene. Additionally, they have acquired Station Branding Rights (SBR) of the Western Express Highway metro station. With this, the station will now be called ‘Bisleri Western Express Highway’ metro station. The newly christened station was inaugurated on 11th October, 2021 at an event which was attended by top management of Bisleri, Times OOH & Mumbai Metro officials.

Speaking about this new initiative, Angelo George, CEO, Bisleri International Private Limited, said, “We are proud to join hands with the Mumbai Metro Authority to obtain the naming rights of one of Mumbai’s centrally located metro stations. Bisleri Western Express Highway metro station, previously known as Western Express Highway, is a bustling hub on the remarkably seamless multi-rail transit network serving commuters, offering them immense value and connectivity.”

He further added, “At Bisleri, we are constantly evolving ways improve our consumer engagement through multiple touchpoints. Bisleri kiosks will be placed across all stations in the Metro for commuters to buy our products. With a customized look and feel of station branding and the kiosks, Bisleri aims to create brand experiences that will become an integral part of commuters daily life.”

“Station branding is an established concept in the Indian OOH industry. This opportunity helps the brand building a unique and distinctive brand asset. Bisleri was keen to be present in a big way at Mumbai Metro. We worked closely with them and Mumbai Metro One Pvt. Ltd. for the execution of this one-of-its-kind campaign. We are extremely proud of our association with Bisleri in bringing this project to life. We would also like to thank Mumbai Metro One Pvt. Ltd. for their support in executing this larger-than-life project.” said, Rohit Chopra, COO - Times OOH.

