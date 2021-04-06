ZEEL lays off more than 70 employees

It is believed that most of these lay-offs were from the sales team

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) has laid off more than 70 employees across India in the last few weeks. Some of the sources hinted that the number could be as high as 100. It is believed that most of these lay-offs were from the sales team.

“Yes, 50-60 people have been asked to leave the company, but Zee is not downsizing. It's not a measure taken to cut cost, rather it's a strategic step to align the organization with its new design coupled with year-end assessment of employees,” said a reliable source close to the development.

In a strategic restructuring last year the organization in line with its ‘ZEE 4.0 Strategy’, appointed Rahul Johri as President – Business, South Asia. After that, last month, Rajiv Bakshi was appointed as its Chief Operating Officer-Revenue of the company. The company also onboarded Ashok Namboodiri as the Chief Business Officer for the International Business.

