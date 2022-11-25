Zee Hindustan to undergo restructuring

ZMCL has decided to diversify its current bouquet of content by introducing a new documentary channel

Zee Media Corporation has announced an overall restructuring of Zee Hindustan. The brand is being re-imagined to meet the ever-evolving changes in consumer preference for content, with the group envisioning a whole new approach to connect its content to its audience where they are.

Keeping in line with its strategy, ZMCL will diversify its current bouquet of content by introducing a new documentary channel in the near future along with multi-format factual content that resonates across segments.

Being one of the largest news networks in India with a robust pan-India reporter strength, ZMCL addresses the need gap at every level with channels focused exclusively on delivering timely regional news. The brand offers specially curated programming that caters beyond politics and debates by including shows on crime, lifestyle, health etc.

Zee Hindustan will remain a dynamic digital destination and deliver compelling content which is consistent with the broader changes being envisaged at ZMCL.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)