We prefer to invest in content & research instead of landing pages: Supriya Prasad
At e4m NewsNext Summit 2023, Prasad, News Director Aaj Tak, India Today and GNT, said AI can never replace human talent
At the recently held e4m NewsNext Summit 2023, Supriya Prasad, News Director Aaj Tak, India Today and GNT, spoke about factors that make Aaj & India Today newsrooms vibrant and credible.
Speaking about handling newsroom pressure, Prasad said, “It's very natural to have pressure in this job and we all have been doing it for long, so we have adapted to it. While dealing with pressure is normal for us, we place top priority on maintaining our credibility.”
“While a lot of other channels indulge in propaganda to move ahead, we, instead of investing on landing pages, prefer to invest on content and credibility to nurture the trust of our viewers.”
When asked about newsrooms experimenting with AI anchors, Prasad said, “AI may come in as an enabler but it also has its own limitations and it can never replace star anchors like Anajan Om, Sweta Singh or Preeti Choudhary. As editorial leaders it's our responsibility to embrace the latest in tech, but human talent can never get replaced.”
Prasad also shared that over the past two decades there have been drastic shifts in how newsrooms approach editorial. He stated that like diet habits, viewing habits also evolve.
“In 2001, when I made cricket as the top headline, many had questioned that move. But now any news can become a leading news as long as it's factual,” he said.
Sharing his thoughts on the ratings, Prasad said ratings have never been a driving force behind news stories at Aaj Tak.
“Whatever big news we showcase, ratings have never been a factor. We know ratings are important, data is important, we know the BARC story, but have the concerns been addressed?”, he asked.
Indian media is the most vibrant in the world: Sonia Singh
Singh was speaking at the recently held ENBA ceremony
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 29, 2023 2:42 PM | 1 min read
At the recently held NewsNext Summit, which brings together thought leaders from News TV, Media Experts, Advertisers, Brand Marketers, Academicians and Global Media Leaders to discuss the future of TV News, Sonia Singh, Editorial Director, NDTV was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award at ENBA 2022.
Speaking at the award ceremony, SIngh said that Indian media was the most vibrant.
“I think Indian media is definitely the loudest and most vibrant in the world. So we need to be very very proud of that.”
Singh also said that she has decided to take a break from the 24x7 “treadmill of news”.
“Though I am not retiring, it's the time when I'm looking at getting off the 24x7 treadmill of news and focusing on special shows”.
NDTV has been recognised with as many as twelve awards in the 15th edition of the Exchange4media News Broadcasting Awards (ENBA) Awards. These awards included the best news coverage (English) and Best coverage by News reporter (Hindi and English) and a bunch of awards for its celebrated social campaigns.
'News channels should come out of the numbers game and go back to public interest'
ABP's Jagwinder Patial and Psephologist Pradeep Bhandari debated on the issue of responsible reporting at the e4m NewsNext Summit
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 29, 2023 10:40 AM | 4 min read
Television media is facing a myriad of challenges these days which has drastically changed how news programs are produced and consumed. While a section of the audience including top media persons accuses news channels of over-the-top presentation of non-issues and prime time debates just to gain TRPs, anchors insist that they only echo the sentiments of people.
e4m NewsNext Summit that was held in Delhi on Sunday organized a panel discussion on the issue titled, “Responsible reporting: How can Newsrooms ensure it?”. The panel was moderated by Chehneet Kaur, Senior Correspondent of exchange4media.
Jagwinder Patial, Executive Editor, ABP News, said in his opening remarks, “Media persons have lost their credibility, especially TV journalists, so much so that people don’t trust TV news anymore.”
Seema Haider’s case can be a good case study for introspection, he pointed out. “She was dubbed as a woman who left her family and came to India for her love. Then she was dubbed a Pakistani spy and then she was showcased as an Indian patriot. This case was covered recklessly and mindlessly. Media should come out of the numbers game and go back to content that is of public interest. This can restore back the credibility,” said Patial.
Another panellist Pradeep Bhandari, Psephologist, Author, and Journalist, contested Patial and insisted that news anchors are not robots but humans who read the news with emotions. “A TV journalist’s job is to express honest emotions, one that is shared by millions of people. Sometimes it gets exaggerated, but it is authentic. Now, many channels have deployed AI anchors. They will not be able to express emotions but just read out the news.”
Bhandari insists, “Raw and genuine emotions can’t be managed. Exaggeration doesn't mean it's necessarily wrong. Anyway, everyone has his own style. People who find them credible or can relate to, follow them. In India, whoever gets 37 per cent votes, can rule the country. So, we should not expect that everyone will approve of our presentation style. Our theatrical expressions should be taken in a positive way.”
According to Bhandari, historically any form of expression has always led to social change. “When Indian Chandrayaan lands on the Moon, I won’t just read the news. I will express the emotions of people who were really cheering at that time. Suppose I had a situation where you feel there is a gruesome rape which has taken place. It will obviously burn your heart and you will express the anger, which is the anger of the common man on the ground.”
Citing the “Black Lives Matter” movement, Bhandari added, “It might look like an exaggerated movement now, but it expressed anger and concerns of people at that moment. Historically, emotions have always been utilized in order to shake the conscience of the people.”
At the end of the day, the people of this country, the audience, are the biggest decision-makers. I believe that this is the best time to actually be in the business, says Bhandari, adding that it is not the end of journalism. Right now, people have much more information in hand. Audiences can choose the best option.
Retorting to Bhandari’s arguments, Patial said, “My point was that news should be correct and authentic. Media should first verify the news and then telecast. In the number game, channels are not taking enough due diligence before publishing any news. This will help us rebuild credibility in the media.”
Bhandari defends that sometimes new facts evolve later and hence we need to change the stand. Consciously lying on channels is a crime.
On the question of political interference in reporting, Bhandari agreed that unless the channels develop a business model where they are not dependent on government advertisements for survival, political interference in the newsrooms will continue.
Patial says his channel incurred monetary losses and faced legal cases in many states because the channel continued to be critical of the governments.
On the question of intensive media trials, Bhandari said, media trials are fine as long as they represent people’s feelings. He also asserted that journalists are humans and hence bound to have opinions.
However, Patial shared that media persons must stick to the truth and facts only.
Strategy for 'Pushpa Impossible' focused more on engagement & outreach: Vaishali Sharma
Sharma, Head of Marketing and Communications, Sony SAB, SET & Sony MAX Movies Cluster, spoke to e4m about 'MainKhushTohFamilyKhush’ campaign for one of the channel's popular shows
By Sonam Saini | Aug 29, 2023 8:48 AM | 4 min read
Sony SAB launched a brand campaign "MainKhushTohFamilyKhush" for its popular show Pushpa Impossible, which debuted a year ago. The aim is to underscore the significance of women prioritizing their happiness while striving to keep their families happy, a message that was introduced through a compelling promo. The campaign has garnered considerable attention for its resonating message, particularly among women across the country.
According to Vaishali Sharma, Head of Marketing and Communications, Sony SAB, SET & Sony MAX Movies Cluster, most media entertainment brands or channels or platforms, don't create a brand out of the entity that they have programmed on but Sony SAB decided to do that.
Speaking about the idea behind the campaign, Sharma shared that the show took off really well. “It's a beautiful story and we felt that it really resonated with a lot of women in their issues and problems. The value and the kind of attitude that the show has is something very refreshing. As Sony SAB, we are forward-looking and a progressive brand. We really believe in empowering women and expressing them in a real way.”
"We made a campaign out of it because we realised one very important thing is that if you look at women today, especially after they are married or have children, they tend to deprioritize themselves," she continued. “They tend to disregard their own needs and goals, as well as their own happiness. This was a very powerful insight we came up with. Another thing we realised is that if women are happy, people around her in the family are also happy and this is where we came up with the entire brand campaign- MainKhushTohMeriFamilyKhush,” she added.
The channel shot the brand campaign with the main lead- Pushpa inspiring women to not give up on their dreams. As a part of this campaign, the channel also did an audio-visual experiment with real women to give out a message "Don’t feel guilty; think about yourself."
To create a buzz around the campaign, the lead of the show Pushpa also seen in a talk with a popular influencer Falguni Vasavada. The channel also went out on platforms like Sheros and She The People to initiate conversation around the issue. “It was a very engagement-heavy campaign where the character spoke to like-minded influencers, women who brought a change in the lives of many people,” shared Sharma.
According to Sharma, television channels are actually one of the very influential mediums in the lives of many women across tier II and tier III cities and metros. “How do we help create a positive change amongst the viewers? How do we add value to their life? And how do we bring them inspiration to touch and uplift their own lives? That was the agenda. We could have done one promo and get done with it, but for us, that wasn’t enough. We wanted to reach out to as many women as possible.”
According to Sharma, the campaign was made to strongly resonate with millions of people through strategic collaborations across media, with new-age media and influencers, which led to strong interaction across platforms and enhanced show viewing.
“In the last few weeks, we have seen a 20% hike in our reach across the market. In the markets like Delhi, MP, Gujarat and Mumbai we have clearly seen an upswing in terms of ratings. As per our data, we've been seeing many new viewers sampling the show,” shared Sharma.
Speaking on how the marketing strategy is different for the show Pushpa Impossible as compared to the campaigns launched for the newly launched show, Sharma said that the marketing strategy for the show was more focused on engagement and outreach.
"It wasn't only to increase visibility or reach; rather, it was more of an engagement lead, which would likely spread word of mouth widely. As opposed to other initiatives, this one is not about encouraging people to watch Pushpa through using OOH, print commercials, or YouTube advertisements. It uses a very different method of promotion. The campaign's sole message was to be motivated by Pushpa and to reflect on oneself. In light of the fact that the campaign was a brand Pushpa, the strategy, which was engagement and outreach-led, was extremely different.”
Speaking about the media mix for the campaign, Sharma shared that the media mix for the campaign was a digitally engaging media mix. “We spoke to a lot of influencers, used the YouTube campaign plus television which is our own network for the campaign.”
Sonia Singh wins Lifetime Achievement Award at ENBA 2022
Singh has been associated with NDTV for over three decades
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 28, 2023 6:29 PM | 2 min read
Sonia Singh, Editorial Director, NDTV, was awarded Lifetime Achievement Award at ENBA 2022.
Singh has been associated with NDTV for over three decades. She joined NDTV in 1992 as a researcher when it produced the show-The World This Week for Doordarshan
In her career spanning over three decades, Singh has reported and led the coverage & analysis of every major news event in India, from eight general elections to the Kargil war & many more. She is also known for her show ‘The NDTV Dialogues’
Speaking about the big win, Singh said, “It's extremely humbling to get this award. I began my career when India had no independent news channels, and today, we have 400 news channels. So, what a fantastic journey Indian media journalism has had. When we look at what the problems are in the Indian media, I think all of us need to applaud ourselves for how far we have come today. “
“I think Indian media is the most independent and most free; definitely the loudest and most vibrant in the world. So, we need to be very proud of that. Though I am not retiring, it's the time when I'm looking at getting off the 24x7 treadmill of news and focusing on special shows.”
Singh also said that every journalist needs to remember that “we do news to inspire, illuminate and to inform and if we are not doing those three things then we are doing injustice to the people of India.”
Zee TV refreshes design interface
This transformative endeavour embodies the growing inner strength and confidence of the Naya Bharat that is charting new territories, the company said
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 28, 2023 4:57 PM | 3 min read
GEC ZEE TV has refreshed its design interface with an aim to enhance and elevate viewer experience.
“This transformative endeavour, centred upon the core thought of ‘Vibrance’, embodies the growing inner strength and confidence of the Naya Bharat that is charting new territories like never before. This unique design approach is brought to life through the visual metaphor called the ‘Circle of Spark’ that ignites life’s most defining moments through inspiring stories and aspirational characters,” stated a press release from the company.
“ZEE TV’s strategic evolution of its on-screen TV experience leverages design for optimal business impact through enhanced information registration. It augments key aspects such as brand partners’ visibility, providing a distinctive proposition to its esteemed partners. Backed by the latest in ‘Neuroscience’, this intelligent design system captures consumer attention and heightens memorability, enhancing viewer retention of tune-in details and reinforcing platform recall. A holistic understanding of the consumer journey across the broadcast and digital ecosystem and imbibing their behavioural & navigational aspects forms the bedrock of Zee TV's innovative design approach,” it read.
Speaking on the refreshed visual experience, Kartik Mahadev, Chief Marketing Officer – Content SBU, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Limited, said, “As pioneers of the television content landscape, our endeavour at ZEE has been to consistently deliver extraordinary experiences to our viewers. As we touch millions of hearts and homes across the many Bharats through our stories, our approach to design is in being native to culture, which we call ‘Soul to Screen’. This method enables us to be consumer centred and insight driven, making the brand and viewing experience personal. The new design for Zee TV captures the aspirations of the evolving Indian audiences. The ethos of ‘vibrance’ encapsulates the idea of a consumer who is confident, has innate strength and is taking action to shape an extraordinary tomorrow. In this new design language, we have combined cultural relatability with evolving CX trends, creating value for our viewers and advertisers alike, further fortifying our connection with our audiences and brands.”
The central essence of 'Vibrance' stands as a potent visual analogy for one's inner resilience, symbolizing a more assertive and luminous manifestation of self-confidence. This evolution aligns with the purposeful spirit of 'Naya Bharat,' capturing its energized, resolute essence, reflecting the shifting mindset of the audiences, the release stated.
For greater cultural relatability, Zee TV’s new design world derives inspiration from the ‘Genda Phool’, an omnipresent symbol of celebration and catharsis across Indian rituals. It's a signifier of auspicious beginnings, a custodian of overall well-being, in a way, almost completing the circle of life. This embodies the channel’s commitment to portraying a spectrum of emotions and experiences through its content.
Driven by audience exposed to a plethora of non-linear content platforms with immersive and interactive experiences, the channel’s design system offers a modular structure. This shift in design approach also responds to a transformative audience mind-set. Through this endeavour, ZEE has created a trail-blazing, future-ready approach that bridges the gap between linear and digital experiences.
Network18’s revenue grows 6% in FY 2023
Company’s revenue from advertisement and subscription grew by 10.9%
By Aditi Gupta | Aug 28, 2023 4:20 PM | 3 min read
Network18 has reported a 6% increase in its revenue from operations for the financial year 2022-23 compared to FY2021-22 amidst a soft ad environment, the company said in its annual report.
According to the report, the operating revenue grew from Rs 5880 crore in FY2022 to Rs 6223 crore in FY 2023 while the total income grew from Rs 5930 crore to Rs 6320 crore YoY.
For the calendar year 2023, the report said that it is expected that the advertising industry will grow at 12%, led by digital growth at 20%, while TV is expected to continue its trajectory of modest growth.
The company’s revenue from advertisement and subscription grew by 10.9 % from Rs 165.8 crore to Rs 183 crore. It said that its subscription revenue increased on account of sports business, while the movie business revenue grew YoY as it recovered from the impact of COVID-19.
“Subscription revenue remained flat for the first nine months as the ongoing litigation against NTO 2.0 prevented any change in pricing. Our subscription revenue grew in the fourth quarter on the back of Sports business,” it said.
Operating EBITDA declined by 87 % to Rs 137 crore in FY '22-23 from Rs 1080 crore in the previous fiscal as the company made investments in new initiatives.
Profit After Tax (attributable to Owners) was negative due to low operating profit and high finance costs, the company said, adding that soft revenue environment, along with an increase in costs and investments in new initiatives, dragged down the profitability of the Group. Increase in borrowing was primarily driven by Viacom18.
Group debt increased to Rs 5,815 crore in March 2023 from Rs 2,160 crore in March 2022, to fund higher payouts for content by Viacom18, mainly sports, digital content and movies, the report said.
Viacom18’s digital streaming of IPL created new viewership benchmarks on the opening weekend itself, drawing 100 mn+ new viewers, it said, adding that the platform delivered record-breaking 1.5 bn video views on the opening weekend and the number of digital viewers surpassed what was recorded across the complete season last year.
Jio Cinema set a new record for the most installed app in a single day with 25 mn+ downloads.
“An impressive start to FY23-24 has set the tone for the year ahead. Our businesses are in a strong position to leverage the improvement in macro factors.
“IPL getting more views on digital than TV has really marked an inflection point and our news business is stronger than ever. We have also onboarded some of the top talent from across the industry to help us in our transformation journey of becoming a technology driven organisation,” said Network18 chairman Adil Zainulbhai.
Total expenses of the company rose from Rs 5016 crore in FY22 to Rs 6422 crore in FY23. Marketing, distribution and promotional expenses for the company increased by 31 % from Rs 1036 crore in FY22 to Rs 1365 crore in FY23.
The depreciation and amortisation expenses grew from Rs 119 .5 crore to Rs 127.7 crore.
'Credibility & responsibility of traditional media transcends time'
At the e4m NewsNext Summit 2023, Kartikeya Sharma, Rajya Sabha MP and Founder of iTV Network, delivered a keynote session on the hurdles and future of news media in the country
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 28, 2023 4:20 PM | 3 min read
To talk about the future of news and media in the country, Kartikeya Sharma, MP, Rajya Sabha & Founder iTV Network, spoke at e4m NewsNext Summit 2023 on the importance of hyperlocal news, data and authenticity when it comes to successful media houses of the future.
The consumption of news and content with the availability of data has changed remarkably, he said. “Today, content creators sitting in their offices, or even from their homes, are making rapid strides in media and are the biggest challengers to mainstream media today. It is important to get one thing right, that is what our consumers want. We need to understand the changing consumers of news and also whether he or she wants a variety of content. They want authentic content, and content which is reliable. In the era of social media, broadcast, print and digital media retain far more significance, since the viewer still wants authentic news, which is based on facts, and we need to present them with their facts as our viewers are evolved enough and can make the judgments on their own.”
Sharma also touched upon the growth of hyperlocal news and the need of consumers and independent agencies to take control of their own narrative. “We also need to understand that today is the era of highly localized news or the hyperlocal news as we like to call it. People want to know what is happening in their city, in their immediate neighbourhood, in and around them. That explains the mushrooming of independent media entities in different cities across India. They also want to take control of their own narrative. It is the narrative that has always been led by traditional media entities. And now independent content creators and independent media entities, digital media entities want to set the narrative of news. The biggest threat traditional media faces is from the independent content creators, but it is their ability to fill the gap, which is something that we must look at.”
Speaking about legacy and traditional media houses and their future, Sharma said, “For all those who thought legacy media was over, they must understand the credibility and responsibility of traditional media transcends time. In a digital dispensation, which throws up many challenges, it acts as an enabler at the same time, because it rids us of restrictions of reach in traditional media and print and television. In some sense, it provides an equitable platform that allows us to focus on the content and improve its quality. In the digital era, content is the main driver and brings everyone on an equitable platform.”
Lastly, he added, “My takeaway is that news is here to stay. It is not going to go away, unlike the naysayers or people who are pessimistic about it. I think the very fact that news allows you to express your opinions the way you can, and the way you do is what distinguishes us from the other mediums.”
