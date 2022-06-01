Viacom18 pursues criminal action against cartels of pirates

Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd. is working closely with the Maharashtra Cyber Crime Cell, Mumbai, In its continuous fight against digital piracy and infringing usage of content. The Cyber Crime Cell has arrested Subhanjan Kayet for his involvement in the pirated websites/platform named Thop TV. He was accused for the development of software, technical manipulation, illegal streaming and telecasting contents from Viacom18’s channels and its OTT platform – Voot.



He was produced before Esplanade Court on 23rd May 2022 wherein the court has sent him to five days’ police custody considering the severity of the offence and upon request of the counsel appearing for the state. The Maharashtra Cyber Crime Cell has also frozen his bank account in which he has purportedly received the illegal proceeds of unlawful activities. He was apprehending his arrest for the last few months after his bail applications were rejected by the courts in Kolkata and Mumbai.

Superintendent of Police, Maharashtra Cyber, Mumbai, Sh Sanjay Shintre said, “Special anti-piracy unit MIPCU (Maharashtra Intellectual property Crime Unit) arrested accused Subhanjan Samiran Kayet from Gobardanaga Harbra, 24 Paragana, West Bengal on 22nd May 2022 as he appears to be the lead developer of the THOP TV app. We have sufficient evidence regarding this.”

Viacom18’s spokesperson said, “We are thankful to the Maharashtra Cyber for continuing this action against piracy. It is important to make the message clear that operating or abetting a business of infringement is a serious offence which affects the creative community at large. The perpetrators will be found and brought before law.”

