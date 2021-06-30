TV Today Network plans to launch new news channel—Good News Today

TV Today Network is planning to launch a new news channel—Good News Today.

While there was no official comment forthcoming to our queries from TV Today, reliable sources within TV Today confirmed the development. The channel is likely to be called – Good News Today. It could possibly be an expansion of The Good News Today segment running on India Today TV.

Even Twitter has gone abuzz today around a rumour about a brand new news channel launch. Twitterati have been circulating a logo claiming to be of a new news channel. The Logo has the initials GNT. While the source of the leak is yet to be identified, Twitterati got talking about whether this rumour held merit. Claimed in some tweets, this channel comes from the house of news network, TV Today.

