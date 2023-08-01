TV news ranking: MIB issues notice to unauthorised rating agencies
The ministry has said Chrome Data Analytics and Media is releasing and commercially utilising rating data for TV channels without being registered as a rating agency
The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting has said that Chrome Data Analytics and Media (CDAM) is "understood to be releasing and commercially utilizing rating data for TV channels without being registered as a rating agency".
As per the ministry, this is in violation of the Policy Guidelines for Television Rating Agencies in lndia.
CDAM has been directed to withhold any commercial utilization of the rating data in respect of the TV channels.
The I&B ministry has said the agency may submit an application fulfilling all the pre-requisites of the above-said guidelines for getting registered as a rating agency along with a detailed report on the methodology being followed for sample selection, analysis, data reporting etc., for the viewership for TV channels.
It has further said that if CDAM does not agree with the above-said directions it may represent to the ministry within 15 days giving a detailed explanation as to how the provisions of the TRP Policy guidelines are not being violated by the company.
Sumit Awasthi to host ‘Hum Bharat Ke Log’ on NDTV India
The first episode of the new show will air today at 7 PM
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 28, 2023 10:41 AM | 1 min read
Sumit Awasthi, who recently joined NDTV India as Consulting Editor, has revealed the name of his new show which he will be hosting on the channel.
Taking to Twitter Awasthi wrote, "from today (July 27) our and your journey together on NDTV India with our new show ‘Hum Bharat Ke Log’ at 7 PM."
Prior to joining NDTV India, Awasthi was associated with ABP News as Vice President of News and Production and Prime Time Anchor.
Shubhankar Mishra quits Aaj Tak
Mishra had joined Aaj Tak after a three-year stint at TV9
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 27, 2023 10:50 AM | 1 min read
Journalist and social media influencer Shubhankar Mishra who joined Aaj Tak in 2022 as News Anchor has quit.
Mishra had joined Aaj Tak after a three-year stint at TV9. As per sources, he is set to join Zee News, which will be his second stint at the news organisation.
Prior to joining TV9, Mishra was associated with Zee News. He has also been part of India News as News Anchor in the past.
Mishra has engaged himself in various important assignments throughout his career. However, the most significant highlight of his career has been reporting from Tiger Hills, which is where the Kargil War took place. Mishra has a huge social media following and recently crossed 4 million followers on Instagram.
Indian Super League: Rs 550 cr set as base price for media rights tender
As per reports, TV rights will be for the entire subcontinent and digital for the Indian market only
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 27, 2023 9:12 AM | 1 min read
Indian Super League owner Football Sports Development has set Rs 550 crore as the base price for the property's media rights for a two-year term, media networks have reported.
While the TV rights will be awarded for the Indian subcontinent, the digital rights will pertain to the Indian market only.
The bids have to be submitted by August 7 and the shortlist will be finalised by August 11.
Disney Star had the media rights for the 2022-23 season. It is FSDL's first media rights tender for the property.
BBC’s George Alagiah passes away at 67
Alagiah anchored News at Six for 20 years
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 25, 2023 11:00 AM | 1 min read
BBC news presenter George Alagiah has passed away. He was 67.
Alagiah, who had been presenting News at Six for the network for 20 years, was undergoing treatment for bowel cancer.
As per media reports, Alagiah was born in Colombo and his parents moved to Ghana and then to the UK when he was 11.
Alagiah had once said that he was thankful to BBC for rejecting him thrice.
Rakesh Khar gets new role as Editor, News9 Media Verse
Khar has over two decades of experience in media
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 24, 2023 12:36 PM | 1 min read
Rakesh Khar, who was appointed to set up and lead the business content vertical of TV9’s digital offerings in 2020 has been given a new role.
Now he will also take over as Editor, News9 Media Verse, India's first fully integrated digital English news brand at Associated Broadcasting Co. Pvt Ltd (TV9)
Khar has over two decades of experience in media. Prior to TV9, Khar was Editor (Special Projects) at Network 18 Group, driving campaigns and special initiatives across its media assets. Khar has earlier worked with The Economic Times, Television Eighteen, Zee News, DNA and Deccan Chronicle.
What hit TV ad revenue in H1?
Industry experts cite split in IPL media rights, channels exiting FTA & inflationary pressures as factors for cut in TV ad spends; H2 likely to be better off with festive season and cricket World Cup
By Aditi Gupta | Jul 24, 2023 8:43 AM | 4 min read
The first half of this financial year saw ad spends being split between TV and digital, thanks to IPL media rights being cut into two. This had a direct impact on television ad revenue, observe industry experts.
The second half is expected to be brighter due to the upcoming festive season and big-ticket properties on TV.
Speaking to exchange4media, Mayank Shah, Senior Category Head, Parle Products, said, “TV ad revenue is down right now due to this year’s IPL as it was split between TV and digital. The major shortfall was in the first quarter,” he said.
Another reason, Shah said was general entertainment channels failing to launch big-ticket shows in the last six months. “In the last few quarters, none of the major properties or shows have done well on TV. The GEC channels even failed to launch big-ticket shows in the last 6 months,” he said.
According to EY’s media and entertainment report 2023, TV advertising revenue collected across India in 2022 stood at Rs 318 billion, just 2% up from 2021.
Similarly, the TAM AdEx report shows that TV ad volumes in Jan-Mar’23 declined 4% over Jan-Mar’21 and by 3% over Jan-Mar '22.
Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki, too said that advertisers’ money was split due to aggressive pricing during the IPL season and that might have strained the revenue.
According to Karan Taurani, Senior Vice President, Elara Capital, one of the many reasons for the degrowth in TV ad revenue was most channels shifting from free-to-air to the paid format.
Experts also observed that inflationary pressures on various advertising categories and cutting down on ad spends by start-ups or new-age companies and the telecom sector have been some of the other reasons for a decline in TV ad revenue.
“In FY 2023 many TV channels moved to pay from FTA, which is a huge ad revenue driver.”
Taurani further said, “A number of new-age companies also cut ad spending because of the macro environment. They contribute close to 25% of the ad spends for tv players. If you look at the industry as a whole it is around 20-25%, and if you look at commerce and new-age companies for TV the number is somewhere similar. The third big reason is inflationary pressures. FY 2023 was a year where there was a lot of inflationary pressure on various categories like FMCG, which is a very big vertical contributing to 45% of ad spends on TV.”
There was pressure on the auto sector and its verticals too, leading to many companies cutting ad spends, he added.
According to Elara Diet Report, Sony India’s advertisement revenue declined 5% YoY in FY23 to Rs 33 billion, while Zee Entertainment’s ad revenue too fell by 4% YoY to Rs 41 billion on the back of inflationary pressures and a cut in ad spends by new age and commerce verticals.
The Pitch Madison Advertising Report 2023 says TV has also seen an 8% decline in viewership over the last year, and a 13% drop compared to pre-Covid year 2019.
The medium has also seen a marginal drop in advertisers from almost 11,000 in 2021 to less than 10,500 in 2022, the report said.
An industry veteran, who did not wish to be named, said “digital was taking the large pie of ad revenue every day”. “With people watching content online, brands are shifting from TV to digital. Markets need to balance between TV and digital,” he said.
Better days ahead?
Experts are pinning hopes from the upcoming festive season and the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup later this year.
Ashish Sehgal, Chief Growth Officer, Zee, says there was a slight degrowth due to IPL but in the rest of the categories, TV ad revenue seems to be stable. “In the entertainment sector, there is growth in TV ad revenue. Last year it went down due to the Ukraine war. Only the cricket sector has led to TV ad revenue degrowth this year, that too speculatively. It will get even better in the upcoming festive season with the World Cup this year,” he noted.
According to Taurani, “The situation will improve in the second half of the festive season. Inflation seems to be cooling off and so there will be a lot of ad spends coming back in H2. New launches had been delayed because of inflationary pressure. However, there will be no respite from new age and e-commerce companies this year,” he said.
Parle’s Shah too expressed hope that the big cricket events lined up later this year would be great in terms of TV ad revenue.
Garima Singh to host News 24’s flagship show ‘Sabse Bada Sawal'
Singh has nearly two decades of experience in the media industry
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 23, 2023 11:48 AM | 1 min read
Garima Singh has joined News24 as Executive Editor and will be hosting News 24′ flagship show ‘Sabse Bada Sawal’. The show airs everyday in the evening slot from 7pm to 8 pm. It is noteworthy that this flagship show of News24 has been hosted by renowned anchors including Sandeep Chowdhary and Ajit Anjum.
Singh is a well-known name in the media industry. She has nearly two decades of experience of working in the media industry.
The interview of farmer leader Rakesh Tikait taken by Garima Singh during the farmer’s protest garnered a lot of headlines at the time.
Welcoming Garima Singh to the News24 family, Bag Films & Media Ltd CMD Anuradha Prasad said, “Garima Singh will further strengthen News24’s impactful show ‘Sabse Bada Sawal’. Owing to her unique way of asking tough questions her involvement in the flagship programme is set to strengthen and grow the channel in the coming times. The audience has high expectations from the show and we are sure that Garima will live up to the expectations.”
