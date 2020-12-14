TRAI extends deadline for submission of comments on CP related to platform services

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has extended the deadline for receiving comments and counter comments on consultation paper related to platform services after receiving requests from stakeholders.



The last date for submission of written comments has been extended up to 21st December. Counter comments, if any, may also be submitted by 26th December 2020. The TRAI said that no further requests for extension would be considered.



TRAI had issued the consultation paper on MIB back reference on TRAI's Recommendations dated 19. 11.2014 on 'Regulatory Framework for Platform Services' and MIB reference on TRAI's Recommendations on 'Platform Services offered by DTH Operators' dated 13.11.2019 on 7 December 2020.



The last date for receiving written comments from the stakeholders was fixed as 14 December 2020 and counter comments, if any, by 19 December 2020.



The TRAI had received two references from the MIB dated 23rd October 2020.



In one of the references, the MIB informed TRAI that after consideration of the recommendation on 'Regulatory Framework for Platform Services' by Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC), the recommendations have been accepted, except Recommendation No. 8.



The ministry further informed TRAI that certain recommendations have been approved with modification and requested the regulator to furnish its recommendations on the suggested modifications.



In the second reference, the MIB has informed TRAI that they are examining the TRAI’s recommendations on 'Regulatory Framework for Platform Services' for their implementation in respect of Multi-System Operators (MSOs)/Local Cable Operators (LCOs).



The MIB has proposed to adopt the certain recommendations on four issues, in respect of Platform Services offered by MSOs also by appropriately replacing the word "DTH" with "MSO" and requested TRAI to furnish its views on the above proposal.