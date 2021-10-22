Total pay DTH subscriber base jumps to 69.86 million in AMJ quarter

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released its quarterly Performance Indicator Report (PIR) for the April-May-June quarter for the telecom and broadcasting sectors. The report provides details about the total pay DTH subscriber base, the top cable TV service providers, total registered and pay TV channels, and the FM radio broadcasters and their collective ad revenue.

DTH sector

The total active subscriber base of pay DTH operators increased by 0.29 million to the end first quarter ended 20th June 2021 with 69.86 million subscribers. In the trailing quarter ended 31st March 2021, the pay DTH operators had 69.57 million active subscriber base.





Barring Dish TV, all the other pay DTH operators saw a growth in their subscriber base. Tata Sky's subscriber base jumped to 33.37 from 33.3% in the trailing quarter. Bharti Telemedia's (Airtel Digital TV) subscriber base increased to 25.76% from 25.54%. Dish TV's market share dropped to 23.45% from 24.09%, while Sun Direct's market share increased to 17.41% from 17.07%.

TV channels

During the quarter, a total of 915 private satellite TV channels have been permitted by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) for uplinking only/downlinking only/both uplinking & downlinking, as of 30th June 2021.



As per the reporting done by broadcasters in pursuance of the Tariff Order dated 3rd March 2017 as amended, there are 346 satellite pay TV channels, as on 30th June 2021 which includes 252 SD satellite pay TV channels and 94 HD satellite pay TV channels. Apart from these pay channels reported to TRAI, all other channels permitted by MIB may be considered as Free to Air (FTA) channels.



Cable TV Sector

As of 30th June 2021, there are 1731 MSOs registered with MIB. Further, as per the data reported by MSOs and HITS operators, there are 12 MSOs & 1 HITS operator who have subscriber base greater than one million. This includes subscribers who have been inactive or temporarily suspended for not more than the last 90 days.



The top operators are Siti Networks, GTPL Hathway, Hathway Digital, DEN Networks, NXT Digital, Thamizhaga Cable TV Communication (TCCL), Kerala Communicators Cable Ltd (KCCL), Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable TV, Fastway Transmissions, KAL Cables, VK Digital and Asianet Digital Network.



FM Radio Services

Apart from the radio channels operated by All India Radio – the public broadcaster, as per the data reported by FM Radio broadcasters to TRAI, as on 30th June 2021, there are 384 operational private FM Radio stations in 111 cities operated by 34 private FM Radio broadcasters as compared to 366 private FM Radio Stations in 105 cities operated by 30 FM Radio broadcasters in the previous quarter.



The advertisement revenue reported by FM Radio Broadcasters during the quarter ending 30th June 2021 in respect of 384 private FM Radio stations is Rs 148.02 crore as against Rs 321.52 crore in respect of 365 private FM Radio stations for the previous quarter i.e. 31st March 2021.

