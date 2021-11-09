The Blessed Bosses of M&E

A look at enviable salary packages of the top guns of the industry. Here's how much the top media execs have been earning despite businesses and industries being hit by the pandemic

Amid the bleak times posed by the pandemic, the Media & Entertainment (M&E) industry did its best to keep us going during the difficult times by piping out fresh and original content. However, what about the ones who kept the show running? Well, it’s safe to say that Goddess Lakshmi has been particularly kind to the movers and shakers of the M&E industry who kept the show going. Read on as e4m gives you a lowdown on the top execs who’ve been making bank.

As per data sourced from the FY21 filings of M&E companies, the promoters of two large media companies are among the highest-paid executives in the Indian M&E sector. Both the Chairman and Executive Director of a large TV broadcasting company took home Rs 74 crore each during the fiscal year. Likewise, the Vice Chairman and Managing Director of a leading media conglomerate earned Rs 51 crore and Rs 50 crore respectively in yearly remuneration.

TV broadcasting companies are among the best paymasters, with top management salaries ranging from Rs 2 crore to Rs 27 crore. The heads of two of the leading broadcasting companies took home Rs 27 crore and Rs 19 crore respectively. The MD and CEO of a leading Indian entertainment company earned Rs 13 crore in annual remuneration. Further, the MD of a leading news and entertainment network was paid Rs 7 crore during the fiscal. The MD of another network took home an annual salary of Rs 2 crore.

The remuneration of top bosses from TV news companies stood in the range of Rs 54 lakh to Rs 10 crore. The top 2 bosses of a leading news network received annual compensation of Rs 9 crore and Rs 10 crore respectively, followed by the MD & CEO of another news network who took home Rs 3.5 crore. The CEO of a news broadcasting company had received Rs 2.5 crore in annual compensation, while the CEO — Creative Business of the same company got Rs 2 crore. The Executive Directors of a sizeable TV news firm received Rs 64 lakh and Rs 54 lakh respectively in annual salary.

In the print media segment, the highest-paid executive is the Chairperson and Editorial Director of a large company with an annual salary of Rs 5 crore in FY21. The CMD and CEO of another print media company received upwards of Rs 2.5 crore in annual compensation. Meanwhile, the MD and Deputy MD of a print media company earned Rs 1.35 crore and Rs 90 lakh respectively.

Among the two listed cinema exhibition companies, the CMD and Joint MD of a leading chain received Rs 6 crore and Rs 4 crore respectively, followed by the CEO of a rival firm who took home Rs 1 crore. As per annual filings, the remuneration of small and medium-sized TV and film companies range from Rs 30 lakh to Rs 6 crore. The highest-paid executives in this segment are from a leading music and content production company. The MD of this company received Rs 6 crore in annual compensation, followed by its CFO, who earned Rs 2 crore.

(The remuneration figures have been rounded off)

