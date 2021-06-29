T20 World Cup to be held in UAE

This year's T20 World Cup will be held in the UAE instead of India. The BCCI will, however, remain the hosts of the showpiece event. The decision has been taken to ensure the safety of all stakeholders in view of the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the country.



The information has been shared by BCCI president Sourav Ganguly in an email to the members, according to media reports.

Ganguly has been quoted as saying that “the decision had been taken after several rounds of discussions internally".

"It was not an easy decision and we mulled over it for months, constantly keeping an eye on the Covid-19 situation all along. However, with the second wave causing such devastation, the decision ultimately boiled down to the safety and well-being of the players and organisers,” he reportedly wrote.

While the schedule for the event is yet to be finalised, media reports suggest that the the first round of the T20 World Cup will be split across two groups and played in the UAE and Oman.

"We have officially intimated the ICC that the T20 World Cup can be shifted to the United Arab Emirates. The details are being chalked out,” one of the reports quoted Ganguly as saying.

The ICC, in early June, had asked BCCI to convey in four weeks if it could hold the world cup in India considering the pandemic situation in the country.

