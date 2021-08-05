Sun TV retains leadership position across genre: BARC Week 30

Sun TV has retained its leadership position across genres in Week 30, according to the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) weekly viewership data. The channel registered 2940.4 (000s) AMA. Sun TV bagged the second spot with 2693.6 (000s) AMA, followed by Star Maa on the third spot with 2650.87 (000s) AMA.

Sony SAB, Star Utsav, and Colors bagged fourth, fifth and sixth spots with 2250.58 (000s) AMA, 2145.66 (000s) AMA, and 2106.37 (000s) AMA, respectively. Star Vijay, Zee Telugu, Sony Pal, and Dhinchaak, bagged seventh, eighth, ninth, and tenth spots with 1917.13, 1626.21, 1296.25 and1530.45 (000s) AMA, respectively.

Hindi Speaking Market (HSM)

In HSM, Star Plus continued to lead the list of top five channels this week with 2849. 88(000s) AMA, followed by Sony Sab on the second spot with 196.64 (000s) AMA and Star Utsav on the third spot with 2137.86 (000s) AMA. Colors and Sony Pal bagged fourth and fifth spots with 2070.66 (000s) AMA and 1585.16 (000s) AMA, respectively.

South Market

In the south market, Sun TV bagged the first spot with 2684.23 (000s) AMA followed by Star Maa on the second spot with 2578.5 (000s) AMA. Star Vijay with 1911.93 (000s) AMA stood at number three. Zee Telugu with 1591.46 (000s) AMA and Zee Kannada with 1503.73 (000s) AMA grabbed fourth and fifth places respectively.

