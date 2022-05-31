Palki Sharma Upadhyay promoted to Managing Editor, WION

Upadhyay has over 20 years of experience in the field of journalism. She hosts the prime-time show - Gravitas

Palki Sharma Upadhyay, the Executive Editor at Wion, has been promoted to Managing Editor.

Highly placed sources have confirmed this development to e4m.

She hosts the prime-time show - Gravitas.

She has been at the forefront of covering news from all over the world. Her reportage on the ongoing conflict between Russia-Ukraine has been lauded not just by viewers across the globe, but also by world leaders like Dr. Igor Polikha, Ukrainian Ambassador to India.

WION has more than 35 bureaus across global cities at present. The organisation is expanding its footprint in 190 countries across Africa, Europe, Russia, USA, South America, APAC region, and MENA region and is currently accessed across 4 billion connected devices globally.

