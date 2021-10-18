NTO 2.0: ZEEL, Viacom18 create new bouquets sans flagship GECs

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) and Viacom18 have also come out with new pricing for channels and bouquets as per the New Tariff Order (NTO) 2.0, which caps MRP at Rs 12 and bouquet discount at 33%. The MRP of popular channels has been kept higher than the old cap of Rs 19.



ZEEL has kept the MRP of its popular entertainment channels like Zee TV, Zee Marathi, Zee Bangla, Zee Sarthak, Zee Telugu, and Zee Kannada above Rs 12. Accordingly, these channels will not available in bouquets. Zee TV, Zee Telugu, and Zee Kannada have been priced at Rs 22 each while Zee Marathi and Zee Bangla have an MRP of Rs 25. Zee Sarthak is available for consumers at Rs 20.



Other channels like &TV, Zee Cinema, &flix, and Zee Tamil have been priced at Rs 12 each while the MRP of most other channels is in the low single digits. The HD channels have been priced between Rs 6 and Rs 25. Zee TV HD is priced at Rs 22 while Zee Bangla HD, Zee Kannada HD, Zee Telugu HD, and Zee Marathi HD have an MRP of Rs 25 each. The price of news channels has been fixed at 10 paise. ZEEL also distributes Zee Media-owned news channels.



Likewise, TV18, which owns a majority stake in Viacom18, has pulled out Colors and Colors Kannada out of bouquet by pricing both the channels at Rs 21. Colors Marathi, Colors Bangla, Nickelodeon, Colors Odia, and Colors Gujarati have been priced at Rs 12, Rs 8, Rs 7, Rs 6, and Rs 5 respectively. The rest of the entertainment channels are priced below Rs 5.



Barring CNBC-TV18 and CNBC Bajaar, which have been priced at Rs 4 and Rs 1 respectively, TV18 has priced most of its news channel at a nominal rate of 10 paise. Most of the HD channels are priced below Rs 10 barring Colors HD, Colors Marathi HD, Colors Bangla HD, and Colors Kannada HD.



ZEEL has created 26 SD and HD bouquets. The bouquets have been named Zee Family Pack SD/HD and Zee Prime Pack SD/HD across English, Hindi, Marathi, Bangla, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The broadcaster owns and distributes 67 SD and HD channels across genres.



TV18 has created 39 SD and HD bouquets. The broadcaster is offering Colors Family Pack and Colors Family Pack Plus in English, Hindi, Gujarati, Odia, Bengali, Tamil, Marathi and Malayalam-Telugu.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)