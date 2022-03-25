MIB rejects IT Committee's demand of setting up a media commission

Rejecting the recommendation of the Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology, Information & Broadcasting (I&B) minister Anurag Thakur has said that there is no need to set up a media commission at present.

"The Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology (2021-22) in its Twenty-Seventh Report has recommended commissioning of a media commission. The setting up of a Media Commission is not considered necessary at present," Thakur said in the Rajya Sabha.8



Thakur further stated that the "government regularly holds consultations with stakeholders and utilises data/information available from various sources for policy formulation, building strategies, etc".



In December 2021, the IT Committee headed by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor had recommended setting up a media commission to look into all aspects of the 27th report titled 'Ethical Standards in Media Coverage'.



One of the recommendations in the report was establishing a Media Council which will cover print, electronic and digital media. The committee had also proposed that the self-regulatory body Press Council of India (PCI), which only has jurisdiction over print media, needs to be restructured.



As per the IT Committee, the media commission has to be a broad based body, involving experts as well as stakeholders and should be given a strict timeline to submit its report. It had also suggested that the report of the Media Commission should be placed before them within six months of the inception of media commission's work.

Other key suggestions made by the committee included removing the ambiguity around the term ‘Anti-national attitude’ used in Rule 6(1)(e) of the Cable Network Rules, 2014.



The MIB was also called upon by the committee to harmonise the FDI rules relating to media in such a way that the grey areas are taken care of.



It had also asked the MIB to take up the issue of paid news with Law Ministry for early implementation of the recommendation of the Law Commission to make paid news an electoral offence.

