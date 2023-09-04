MIB clarifies rule on net worth required for ‘Downlink Only’ satellite TV channels
The ministry said it has received representations from broadcasters having permission for 'Downlink only' TV channels that they are struggling to meet the revised minimum net worth requirement
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has issued a clarification regarding minimum net worth requirement for 'Downlink Only' satellite TV Channels under the policy guidelines for uplinking and downlinking of satellite television channels in India, 2022.
This Ministry said that it has received representations from broadcasters having permission for 'Downlink only' TV channels who are struggling to meet the revised minimum net worth requirement as per the revised Guidelines for Uplinking and Downlinking of Satellite Television Channels in India, 2022 issued on November 9, 2022. As per Policy Guidelines, 2022, the networth requirement for Downlink Only' channel had been increased viz-a-viz policy guidelines, 2011.
The minimum net worth as per 2011 guidelines for downlinking of first (Non-News or News & Current Affairs) Television Channel was Rs 5 crore. While the minimum net worth as per policy guidelines 2022 for First News was Rs 20 crore and first Non-News was Rs 5 crore.
For downlinking each additional TV channel, the minimum net worth was Rs 2.50 crore and as per guidelines 2022, the additional news was Rs 5 crore and additional non-news Rs 2.50 crore.
The ministry said that the existing permission holders have brought to the Ministry's attention the following issues, namely: (a) That they serve as exclusive distributors of 'Downlink only' TV channels wherein they serve solely as intermediaries responsible for channel distribution to DTH and cable operators. They do not engage in content creation or editorial control. Their function is essentially that of a conduit for transmitting content, and thus, the need for a high net worth is unwarranted.
Further, for international channels, it has been pointed out that the downlinking permission is obtained through a local agent. The agent's primary responsibility is to ensure compliance with regulatory guidelines and distribute the channel to operators. Their income primarily comes from distribution fees, making their role more about logistics and administration rather than substantial financial investment. These distributors do not engage in producing or curating content, eliminating the need for investment in content creation infrastructure. As a result, the financial burden associated with maintaining a significant net worth is disproportionate to their role and responsibilities.
(c) The operations of Downlink only distributors involve basic logistics, such as managing transmissions, negotiating with operators, and ensuring regulatory compliance. This typically requires a small office space and minimal staff, making the need for an extensive net worth unnecessary. Thus, requiring a high net worth could potentially divert financial resources away from actual distribution operations.
(d) Downlink only distribution is often an attractive business venture for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) due to its manageable operational requirements and revenue potential. Imposing a high net-worth requirement could deter such entities from entering the market, limiting healthy competition and innovation.
According to MIB, the representation of these 'Downlink only' TV channels has been considered by this Ministry and in order to remove the genuine difficulties faced by such broadcasters, it is hereby clarified that in partial modification to the Guidelines for Uplinking and Downlinking of Satellite Television Channels in India, 2022 and 0. M. dated March 29, 2023 of MIB in this regard, the net worth requirement for 'Downlink only' TV Channels will be exempted from the increase as mandated in the Policy Guidelines of 2022 only if the permission holder is in the nature of an agent/ distributor and not a content creator/ aggregator.
Republic acquires VRL’s Kannada broadcast news business, announces Republic Kannada
VRL Media runs Digvijaya News
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 1, 2023 4:52 PM | 3 min read
Republic Media Network has announced Republic Kannada.
Republic’s entry into the Kannada news market comes on the back of the strategic asset purchase agreement through which Republic Media Network has acquired the entire broadcast news division of media conglomerate VRL News Media. Republic Kannada will be a fully-owned channel of the Republic Media Network and will be on-air very soon, stated a press release.
The acquisition comes alongside a complete asset purchase of the broadcast news section of VRL Media, the figure of which remains undisclosed. VRL Media runs news channel Digvijaya News.
“This major asset acquisition of the broadcast business of VRL News Media brings with it significantly large properties and assets. Republic Kannada will have 300 professionals, including over 100 on-ground journalists, who are deployed across all 31 districts of Karnataka, an additional stringer base of over 500 journalists, 73 cutting-edge in-house news production tools, an expansive newsroom, multiple studio spaces that span over a buzzing 28,000-square-foot facility in the heart of Bengaluru,” read a press release.
On the acquisition, Republic Founder & Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami said, "Republic Media Network is young and restless. We want to break through all language barriers and reach the people of India as widely and as quickly as we can. So, for the very first time, this Network has chosen to grow inorganically. Anand and Vijay Sankeshwar of the iconic VRL Group are people who we deeply respect and admire. We share the same Core values of Nationalism and Integrity. It is a privilege for us to welcome this valued channel they created with so much love in the Republic Media Network.”
Goswami said, “I have great respect for the Sankeshwar family and, for me, this is not just a business acquisition by the Republic Media Network but also a culmination of a great friendship with Anand Sankeshwar and respect for his father Vijay Sankeshwar Sir.”
Anand Sankeshwar, MD, VRL Media Pvt Ltd said, “Arnab is a visionary and he’s taking the Republic Media Network in the right direction. I am confident and 100% sure he will take our channel in the right direction. Arnab started the Republic journey in 2017. And in a short span of 6 years, has grown the network to an unassailable height. As Dighvijay 24x7 News channel becomes Republic Kannada, I am happy to hand it over to him and the Republic Media Network.”
Republic Kannada will have the tagline ‘ನಿಮ್ಮ ಧ್ವನಿ’ (Nimma Dhwani’ or ‘Your Voice’).
On the tagline of Republic Kannada, Goswami said, “Republic Kannada will change the news media landscape in Karnataka. We will be, as always, the voice of the people, ‘Nimma Dhwani’ and work to represent the aspirations of the people of this great state.”
Republic Kannada’s launch slogan will be ‘ ನೇರ ಮಾತು ಕಣ್ಣಲ್ಲಿ ಕಣ್ಣಿಟ್ಟು’ ('Nera Maathu, Kannalli Kannittu' or ‘Straight-Talk, Eye-to-Eye’).
ZEE gets NCLAT notice on IDBI Bank plea
The tribunal has asked the media network to file a reply in two weeks
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 1, 2023 10:25 AM | 1 min read
The NCLAT has issued a notice to ZEE Entertainment regarding a petition filed by IDBI Bank.
The tribunal has asked the media network to file a reply in two weeks.
IDBI Bank has challenged NCLT's order on May 19 in which it rejected the plea to initiate insolvency proceedings against ZEE.
This hearing was deferred on August 18.
BCCI media TV, digital rights: Viacom18 to pay approx Rs 68 cr per match
The rights are for bilateral India matches on home turf for the next five years
By Aditi Gupta | Aug 31, 2023 4:28 PM | 4 min read
Viacom18 has bagged the BCCI's TV & Digital media rights for bilateral India matches on home turf for the next five years, sources told e4m. The rights, say sources, have been acquired for Rs 5966.4 crore (TV& Digital combined) for 102 matches. The e-auction for awarding the rights was conducted on Thursday.
“We are elated about winning the exclusive media rights to BCCI International and Domestic Matches, and excited at the opportunity to serve fans the best of India cricket across both digital and TV,” said Viacom18 Sports CEO Anil Jayaraj. “We would also like to thank the BCCI for conducting a transparent and efficient E-Auction process.”
“Live sports consumption in India has sharply pivoted towards digital, and winning the global digital rights will help us further fuel this ascendancy,” Jayaraj added.
“Additionally, winning the broadcast rights is an extension of our strategy as we will continue to serve quality and affordable content to all viewers as they continue to migrate from linear TV to digital screens. The landmark rights, therefore, come with a great responsibility of enhancing viewers’ experience of Indian cricket like never before.”
In the digital category, Viacom18 bid Rs 3101 crore and another Rs 2862 crore for television rights. Disney Star and Sony's bids remain unconfirmed.
According to a source, the number of matches will increase from 88 to 102.
Congratulating Viacom18, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah tweeted, "Congratulations @viacom18 ? for winning the @BCCI Media Rights for both linear and digital for the next 5 years. India Cricket will continue to grow in both spaces as after @IPL, and @wplt20, we extend the partnership @BCCI Media Rights as well. Together we will continue to capture the imagination of cricket fans."
Viacom18 won the rights against Disney Star and Sony Sports, which were the only other participants in the auction.
The base price set by the cricketing board per game for TV was Rs 20 crore while for digital it was Rs 25 crore. Experts had expected the final price to be 30-40% above the base price per match.
With this, Viacom18 will be the official broadcaster of India matches on home turf for the period of 2023-28.
The rights were earler with Disney Star. "Also a big thank you to @starindia @DisneyPlusHS for your support over the years. You played a key role in making India Cricket reach its fans across the globe," Shah tweeted.
Meanwhile, NP Singh, MD & CEO, Sony Pictures Networks India, too congratulated BCCI and Viacom18.
"We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the BCCI for a transparent and efficient e-bidding process and to the winners for securing the bilateral media rights. Our disciplined bid was grounded in market forecasts and a long-term growth strategy. We remain committed to delivering top-tier sporting entertainment as we continue to see growing enthusiasm across various sports genres,” said Singh.
According to Elara Capital’s Karan Taurani, this win is Viacom18m’s first large-scale sports acquisition for TV.
He said that the premium for these media rights is much lower than the last cycle as ad environment remains volatile.
“Overall premiums (vs earlier cycle) for these rights been much lower vs IPL due to lower number of T20 matches, less interest in bilateral matches with a large tournament like IPL garnering interest on home grounds already, lesser number of platforms bidding for the same and a poor ad environment over the last one year.
“IPL had attracted a premium of 117% on a per match basis vs it’s last cycle price, whereas these rights have come at a premium of mere 13% on a per match basis vs it’s last cycle’s price,” he said.
Also, in this case, the cost of per match on digital has surpassed cost of per match on TV , as digital is 8% higher on a per match basis; in the case of IPL - TV and digital were largely on par on a per match basis.
Network18 joins hands with DistroTV to stream channels live and free in India
The collaboration is expected to bring a portfolio of Indian channels to DistroTV users in India
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 31, 2023 8:51 AM | 2 min read
Network18 and DistroTV have announced a partnership, which will enable DistroTV users in India to stream Network18's portfolio of channels live and for free.
In its initial phase, the partnership has seen the launch of Network18's key channels such as CNN-News18, News18 India, CNBC TV18 and CNBC Awaaz on the platform. The collaboration is expected to be strengthened with the addition of more Network18 channels from across its regional and digital portfolio in the near future.
Speaking on the new partnership, Pranav Bakshi, Head - Video Strategy & Partnerships, Network18 said, "We are excited to join forces with DistroTV. This partnership aligns with our goal of providing a best-in-class user experience for our viewers across the country. The launch of our diverse set of channels on DistroTV is a testament to our commitment to innovation in the dynamic media landscape. We hope to reach maximum audiences on the platform."
"DistroTV is thrilled to partner with Network18, a media powerhouse that has revolutionized the Indian media landscape," said Navdeep Saini, co-founder & CEO, DistroScale, parent company of DistroTV. "This partnership will bring a diverse array of quality content to our audiences in India, further solidifying DistroTV's position as the best place to watch global entertainment, news, and sports."
Vikas Khanchandani, CEO, DistroScale India, SEA, and MENA added, "Our collaboration with Network18 aligns perfectly with our mission to cater to the diverse language preferences of our audiences in India. Network18 has been at the cutting edge of News and is amongst the largest news networks offering content across languages and markets. We will be bringing newer audiences to the news network as we expand our distribution across platforms."
Review of broadcasting & cable services rules: TRAI extends deadline to submit comments
The regulatory body issued the consultation paper on August 8
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 30, 2023 6:57 PM | 1 min read
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has extended the date to receive comments and counter comments on a consultation paper on "Review of Regulatory Framework for Broadcasting and Cable services" which was released on August 8, 2023.
The last date of receiving comments from the stakeholders on the issues raised in the consultation paper was fixed as September 5, 2023 and counter-comments as September 19, 2023.
TRAI said that keeping in view the requests received from the stakeholders for extension of time for submission of comments on the consultation paper, it has been decided to extend the last date for submission of comments and counter-comments up to
September 19, 2023 and October 3,2023 respectively.
We prefer to invest in content & research instead of landing pages: Supriya Prasad
At e4m NewsNext Summit 2023, Prasad, News Director Aaj Tak, India Today and GNT, said AI can never replace human talent
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 30, 2023 3:13 PM | 2 min read
At the recently held e4m NewsNext Summit 2023, Supriya Prasad, News Director Aaj Tak, India Today and GNT, spoke about factors that make Aaj & India Today newsrooms vibrant and credible.
Speaking about handling newsroom pressure, Prasad said, “It's very natural to have pressure in this job and we all have been doing it for long, so we have adapted to it. While dealing with pressure is normal for us, we place top priority on maintaining our credibility.”
“While a lot of other channels indulge in propaganda to move ahead, we, instead of investing on landing pages, prefer to invest on content and credibility to nurture the trust of our viewers.”
When asked about newsrooms experimenting with AI anchors, Prasad said, “AI may come in as an enabler but it also has its own limitations and it can never replace star anchors like Anajan Om, Sweta Singh or Preeti Choudhary. As editorial leaders it's our responsibility to embrace the latest in tech, but human talent can never get replaced.”
Prasad also shared that over the past two decades there have been drastic shifts in how newsrooms approach editorial. He stated that like diet habits, viewing habits also evolve.
“In 2001, when I made cricket as the top headline, many had questioned that move. But now any news can become a leading news as long as it's factual,” he said.
Sharing his thoughts on the ratings, Prasad said ratings have never been a driving force behind news stories at Aaj Tak.
“Whatever big news we showcase, ratings have never been a factor. We know ratings are important, data is important, we know the BARC story, but have the concerns been addressed?”, he asked.
Asia Cup & ICC WC: Disney Star gets sponsorship from HUL
The FMCG brand has reportedly come on board for both the TV & digital coverage of the two tournaments
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 30, 2023 3:03 PM | 1 min read
Disney Star has reportedly bagged sponsorship worth Rs 200 crore from HUL for Asia Cup and ICC Cricket World Cup.
According to a media report, which quotes media buying agency sources, the FMCG brand has come on board for both the TV and digital coverage of the two tournaments. Disney Star is the official broadcaster of the two tournaments and will be showing the matches on its sports channels as well as OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.
The report quotes the source as saying that both the properties have garnered good interest from advertisers because of the festive season.
Asia Cup 2023 is scheduled to start today. The nearly two-month-long ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup will be held in India from October 5 to November 19.
