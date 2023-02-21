Kerala HC to hear AIDCF-TRAI issue today
The cable operators’ body has approached the court seeking interim relief from disconnection notices sent by broadcasters
The Kerala High Court has said it will take up the AIDCF-TRAI matter on Tuesday.
All India Digital Cable Federation had approached the court seeking interim relief from the disconnection notices issued by the broadcasters.
The cable operators' body had earlier dismissed the broadcasters' notice, requesting that they sign a new RIO.
Both parties have accused each other of being unfair to the customers and spreading false information.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Broadcasters disconnect signals to AIDCF members who didn't sign RIO
Disney Star, Sony and ZEE have reportedly turned off their signals
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 18, 2023 6:18 PM | 2 min read
Big broadcasters Disney Star, Sony and ZEE have reportedly switched off their signals after AIDCF members didn't heed their notice sent on February 15.
The channels reportedly went off the air in midst of the second test match between India and Australia.
“Broadcasters had taken a price increase after 4 years post the release of new NTO guidelines by TRAI. Most DTH and Cable operators, whose base adds up to 80% of India’s PayTV customers, have already started implementing the new prices and they’ve had to increase consumer prices by approx 5% after 4 years. Some cable operators did not sign fresh agreements, thus forcing broadcasters to disconnect their services after serving due notice," said Siddharth Jain, Secretary General, IBDF.
The broadcasters notified cable operators, asking them to sign the Reference Interconnect Offer (RIO) for New Tariff Order (NTO) 3.0. According to sources, the notice has been sent to All India Digital Cable Federation (AIDCF) members, including Hathway, who have decided not to raise channel pricing while the Kerala High Court is hearing a case related to the implementation of NTO 3.0.
In the notice, broadcasters gave cable operators 48 hours to sign the RIO, failing which actions, including disconnections of signals, will be taken against them.
A source close to the AIDCF confirmed that the cable operators received the notice from broadcasters on February 15. The federation members include SITI Cable Network; Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd., Den Networks Ltd.,Indusind Media & Communications., Fastway Transmissions Pvt. Ltd., GTPL Hathway Pvt. Ltd., Indian Cable Net Co., and Asianet Satellite Communications Ltd.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Sudhir Chaudhary to host his second show-’Seedhi Baat’ on Aaj Tak
Chaudhary is currently hosting the show 'Black & White' on the channel
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 18, 2023 11:53 AM | 1 min read
'Seedhi Baat', the popular weekly talk show on Aaj Tak is all set to be back in its new avatar. The show will now be hosted by Senior Journalist and Consulting Editor of Aaj Tak, Sudhir Chaudhary.
Prior to this, veteran journalist Prabhu Chawla and Aaj Tak’s Senior News Anchor Shweta Singh have also hosted this show. Over the years, 'Seedhi Baat' has carved a distinct identity for itself across politics, business and entertainment.
The channel has also released the new promo of the show. Chaudhary also took to Twitter to write about the show.
“My second show #SeedhiBaat is going to start very soon. I hope the love, support and blessings you have given to #Black&White will also extend to this new endeavour. I am also nervous as this will be my first interview show. Hopefully you all will like it.”
Chaudhary is currently hosting the show 'Black & White' on 'Aaj Tak' from Monday to Friday at 9 pm. In his words, “the show maintains the real essence of the news and especially the news hidden inside the news also reaches the audience. The show covers in-depth analysis of national and international news and updates on various sensitive topics.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
BBC raids: Survey has thrown up several discrepancies and inconsistencies, says govt
The survey unearthed crucial pieces of evidence by way of employee statements, digital proof and documents which will be further examined in due course, according to CBDT
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 17, 2023 6:38 PM | 3 min read
After conducting raids at the Delhi and Mumbai offices of British media company BBC for three days, the government on Friday issued a statement claiming to have found several tax-related discrepancies. In the statement, does not name the media company, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has said they have found evidences pertaining to the operation of the organization which indicate that tax has not been paid on certain remittances which have not been disclosed as income in India by the foreign entities of the group.
“A survey action under section 133A of the Income- tax Act, 1961(the Act) was carried out at the business premises of group entities of a prominent international media company at Delhi and Mumbai. The group is engaged in the business of development of content in English, Hindi and various other Indian languages; advertisement sales and market support services, etc,” read the statement.
“The survey revealed that despite substantial consumption of content in various Indian languages (apart from English), the income/profits shown by various group entities is not commensurate with the scale of operations in India. During the course of the survey, the department gathered several evidences pertaining to the operation of the organization which indicate that tax has not been paid on certain remittances which have not been disclosed as income in India by the foreign entities of the group.
The survey operations also revealed that services of seconded employees have been utilised for which reimbursement has been made by the Indian entity to the foreign entity concerned. Such remittance was also liable to be subject to withholding tax which has not been done. Further, the survey has also thrown up several discrepancies and inconsistencies with regard to Transfer Pricing documentation. Such discrepancies relate to level of relevant Function, Asset and Risk (FAR) analysis, incorrect use of comparables which are applicable to determine the correct Arms Length Price (ALP) and inadequate revenue apportionment, among others,” it said further.
The survey operation has resulted in unearthing of crucial evidences by way of statement of employees, digital evidences and documents which will be further examined in due course. It is pertinent to state that statements of only those employees were recorded whose role was crucial including those connected to, primarily, finance, content development and other production related functions. Even though the Department exercised due care to record statements of only key personnel, it was observed that dilatory tactics were employed including in the context of producing documents/agreements sought. Despite such stance of the group, the survey operation was conducted in a manner so as to facilitate continued regular media/channel activity.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
NTO 3.0: Broadcasters send notice to cable operators on price hike
The notice has been sent to AIDCF members who have decided not to raise channel pricing till a case in this regard is being heard by the Kerala HC
By Sonam Saini | Feb 17, 2023 9:06 AM | 2 min read
Big broadcasters have sent a notice to cable operators asking them to sign the Reference Interconnect Offer (RIO) for New Tariff Order (NTO) 3.0. According to sources, the notice has been sent to All India Digital Cable Federation (AIDCF) members, including Hathway, who have decided not to raise channel pricing while the Kerala High Court is hearing a case related to the implementation of NTO 3.0.
In the notice, broadcasters have given cable operators 48 hours to sign the RIO, failing which actions, including disconnections of signals, will be taken against them.
A source close to the AIDCF confirmed that the cable operators received the notice from broadcasters on February 15.
Meanwhile, some of the leading cable operators have already started running a scroll on TV channels stating that the broadcaster has made a steep increase in the prices pursuant to the new tariff order by TRAI and it may switch off the channels from the platform.
“Dear Consumers; the broadcaster has made a steep increase in the prices pursuant to the new tariff order by TRAI. Please note that broadcasters may switch off the channels from our platform as we have decided to protect the interest of the consumers against any hike in channel prices. Request your cooperation,” reads the scroll.
In January, the AIDCF moved the Kerala High Court for a stay against the implementation of the NTO 3.0. AIDCF has requested the court to issue directions to TRAI to examine and fix the maximum retail price for television channels genre-wise and put a cap on the maximum price of any channel in order to ensure the orderly growth of the digital cable television sector as mandated by the TRAI Act, 1997.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Industry leaders believe it should be about TV ‘and’ digital, not TV ‘or’ digital: Panel
A panel discussion held in the Pitch Madison Advertising Report 2023 unveiling re-establishes the importance of linear television and how the AdEx for the industry is expected to grow
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 16, 2023 11:34 AM | 3 min read
As the media industry continues to see domination from television as a medium, the Pitch Madison Advertising Report 2023 held in Mumbai on Thursday held a panel discussion on how this medium has grown over the years and has been changing the media landscape over the years.
The panel titled ‘Continued Growth of Linear TV in today's media landscape' was chaired by Amol Dighe, CEO, Investments & Business Development at Madison Media and consisted of Sandeep Mehrotra, Head - Ad Sales, Network Channels, SPNI; Ashish Sehgal, Chief Growth Officer, Advertising Revenue, ZEEL; and Amrutha Nair, Head of Entertainment, Ad Sales and Strategy, Disney Star.
The discussion revolved around growing ad revenue in the television industry and what the future of this industry entails.
Amrutha Nair talks about how growth in India’s GDP will have a huge impact on television ad ex growth: "Television as all of you know, today reaches out to about 210 million households in the country, which roughly translates to about 900 million people, which is by far the largest medium that you can have in the country. Despite its reach of 210 million homes, it still covers only two-thirds of the country. What it means is there is another 30 or 33 percentage that gives us huge headroom for growth. I think as broadcasters, our focus will be in the future to build our penetration in those segments. As consumption grows, demand will follow."
She also noted that the India ad ex ratio to the GDP is around 0.3% and that of the developed economies is in the range of 0.7% to 1.5%. "Even if you were to compare it with comparable economies, it's much higher than India. So, in the coming years, media ad ex is expected to have a dramatic growth and hence, keeping in mind these two aspects, television is expected to grow in double digits," she said.
Sehgal spoke about how linear television is extremely important for broadcasters and how they should protect its future. “Linear TV is the most important and critical medium for broadcasters for growth and currently the revenues for any broadcaster is about 80% coming from linear business and hence very important for us to keep growing it and at the same time, even keep protecting it."
Mehrotra also explains what television means to brands, marketers and consumers. “There are brands who need a narrative, there are brands who need a story and what better medium than anybody and everybody sitting in this room on telling those stories? So, there is a great future for all of us. The only thing there is a word of caution. There is something which is called confirmation bias."
Reiterating the importance of TV in the media planning mix, he says that when it comes to TV and digital, the operating word in between should be "and" and not "or."
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
TV ads build more memories, more affinity and more trust: Ajit Varghese
At the Pitch Madison Advertising Report 2023 launch, the Head of Network – Ad Sales, Disney Star said that the network will be airing IPL on over 22 channels and increasing feeds on regional and HD
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 16, 2023 9:33 AM | 2 min read
Disney Star will be airing IPL over 22 channels and will also be increasing the number of feeds at regional and HD level, said Ajit Varghese, Head of Network – Ad Sales, Disney Star, sharing the network's plan for upcoming IPL.
He was speaking at the launch of Pitch Madison Advertising Report 2023, contributing his insights to the topic 'IPL: How should brands decide TV or digital?'
Calling IPL the Super Bowl event of India, Varghese drew some parallels. "Even in Super Bowl in the U.S., 110 million people actually watch it on television and 10 million people watched it on digital that's the scale of sports on television."
“IPL is getting bigger and there are 22 plus channels which are going to show this programming. We are actually increasing the number of feeds at regional level and at the HD level," he noted.
He shared that they have added more south channels into HD viewing, which can cover almost 50 percent of the HD audiences. “We realize there are a lot of advertisers looking at premium audience targeting today and that to me is an important segment," he stated.
There are also more hours of programming that they are creating with some special innovations like Star Wars and super Sundays weekend specials to make sure that weekends are enjoyable by watching cricket.
He shared that TV ads build more memories, more affinity, and more trust. Ads which appear on social ecosystems or UGC ecosystems actually claim 70% but don't deliver on memories and affinity. "In a large part of India, cricket cuts through on TV. It is way higher if you want to build brand loyalty. Imagine if you can get all of this and an effective CPM on a hygiene content, it's an obvious choice that I would say.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
No rethink on FTA strategy, going back will hamper potential growth for pay: Punit Goenka
During ZEEL's Q3 FY23 earnings call, the MD & CEO stated that the paid subscriber base on both cable and satellite has stabilised since April 2022, when they went off FTA
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 15, 2023 8:46 AM | 4 min read
Punit Goenka, MD and CEO of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, has indicated that the company will not be rethinking on its Free To Air (FTA) strategy.
"No rethink on the FTA strategy because since April 2022 when we went off free to air we have actually seen the stabilisation of the paid subscriber base on both cable and satellite. So, going back so soon would, in our opinion, hamper the potential growth in pay that will come back after three years with the NTO 3.0 implementation, so nothing for now," Goenka said during the Q3FY23 earnings call.
ZEEL pulled out its Hindi General Entertainment Channel Zee Anmol from DD Free Dish last year.
In Q3FY23, the company's domestic advertising revenues declined by 15.8% to Rs 1015.4 crore on YoY basis. This as per the company was due to the withdrawal from FTA (Zee Anmol) and the slowdown in FMCG spends due to the challenging macroeconomic environment.
While speaking to analysts about the subscription revenue, Goenka said the standstill on the New Tariff Order has been impeding growth and impacting profitability.
“NTO 3.0 is being implemented from February 1, 2023. We look forward to a very substantial revenue growth post-implementation in the most effective manner. We continue to focus our energies on building a future-ready portfolio, which is well poised and diversified, to capitalize on the opportunities as the overall market sentiments improve.”
Goenka further said that he expects single-digit growth in subscription revenue post the implementation of NTO 3.0.
Speaking on the rationale behind the price hike, Goenka said they have not been able to take any price hike for the last three years and have launched the maximum number of channels within those years. Last year in December, leading broadcasters, including ZEEL, increased their a la carte and bouquet rates after a period of three years. The new pricing came into effect on February, 2023. The hike comes in the wake of TRAI's amendments to the new tariff order (NTO 2.0), restoring the price cap for bouquet TV channels from Rs 19 to Rs 12.
Last week, Prasar Bharati invited applications for allotment of vacant MPEG-2 slots of DD Free Dish DTH platform. The slots are being allotted for a period of one year, from April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024. The online e-auction will be tentatively held from March 13, 2023, onwards. The reserve price for GECs is the same as last time - Rs 15 crore.
Briefing upon the financial performance of the company, ZEEL’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Rohit Gupta shared that they continue to see curtailed ad spending by FMCG brands during the quarter. While October did see a very brief pick-up due to the festive quarter the spends have subsequently continued to taper off. “We believe this is a cyclical slowdown and as demand recovers, we will see a pick-up in TV advertising. TV still remains the most relevant mass media brand-building avenue with unparalleled reach.”
He further shared, “We are utilizing this period to strengthen our business, to capitalize on the opportunity as a tight turn. On linear business we continue to be India's strong number two TV entertainment network and our viewership share for Q3FY23 was at 16.2%, marginally lower by 20bps quarter on quarter. We have gained shares in several key markets, including in Tamil which has been a consistent growth story over the last couple of quarters.”
According to Gupta, ZEE Marathi’s performance still remains subdued, and the team is focused on stabilizing and rebuilding network shares in the coming quarters.
On the digital side, ZEE5 has posted yet another quarter of growth across financial and operating metrics. “Original content is being well received and the ZEE5 app user experience has seen significant improvement. All of these are strong affirmations of our investment in content, technology and marketing.”
“We have shown some improvement in a challenging backdrop, which is encouraging. Ad revenue growth revival is our key focus and we are hopeful of gradual improvement in the spending environment,” Gupta concluded.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube