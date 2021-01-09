Kamlesh Singh decides to stay back at India Today Group

Singh had recently met the top management at TV9 to take up senior editorial position

Kamlesh Singh Managing Editor, India Today Group Digital will not be joining TV9 as was reported earlier.

A highly acclaimed journalist, Singh has over two decades of experience in media and has been part of renowned media houses like Asian Age, Hindustan Times, TOI and Dainik Bhaskar in the past.