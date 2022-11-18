K Madhavan re-elected as President - IBDF

K Madhavan, Country Manager & President - The Walt Disney Company India & Star India, has been unanimously re-elected as the President of the Indian Broadcasting & Digital Foundation (IBDF) for a third consecutive term by the Board.

The board also re-elected Rajat Sharma, Vice President, IBDF (News & Current Affairs), Rahul Joshi, Vice President, IBDF (Govt. & Regulatory Affairs) and Punit Misra, Treasurer, IBDF.

The other IBDF Board members include:

Aroon Purie, Chairman, TV Today

Venkat, Director, Eenadu TV Ltd

Kevin Vaz, President & Head of Network Entertainment Channels, Star India (representing Asianet Star Communications Ltd)

NP. Singh, MD & CEO, Culver Max Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. Mahesh Kumar, MD, Sun Network

Punit Goenka, MD & CEO, Zee Entertainment (representing Zee Media Corp)

Nitin Nadkarni, Director, Bangla Entertainment

John Brittas, MD & Chief Editor, Malayalam Communications Ltd (Co-opted Director)

Speaking on the occasion, Madhavan said, “I am elated to lead the Industry body for the third consecutive year. It places a huge responsibility on my shoulders to steer the sector through challenges and complexities.

Despite the challenging macro-economic conditions including global recessionary trends, Ukraine war, interest rate actions across the globe and tech slowdown, India continues to show relative resilience with a projected GDP growth of nearly 7% this year. For the Media & Entertainment industry, India, with its vast cultural heritage and huge reservoirs of talent and experience offers tremendous potential. There is significant headroom for growth for both linear television as well as streaming businesses.

I look forward to the support of each and everyone in the fraternity to collaborate with the government and other regulatory bodies for building a conducive business environment for faster growth of the Indian M&E industry and to become a global powerhouse in content creation.”

