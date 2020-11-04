Govt appoints 4-member committee on ratings system

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has decided to form a committee to review the guidelines on Television Rating Agencies in India.

“Based on the operation of the guidelines for a few years, there is need to have a fresh look on the guidelines particularly keeping in view the recent recommendations of Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), technological advancements / interventions to address the system and further strengthening of the procedures for a credible and transparent rating system, a Committee is hereby constituted to study different aspects of the television rating system in India as they have evolved over a period of time,” read a statement by the ministry.

“The Committee shall carry out an appraisal of the existing system, examine TRAI recommendations notified from time to time, overall industry scenario and addressing the needs of the stakeholders and make recommendations for robust, transparent and accountable rating system through changes, if any, in the existing guidelines,” it read further.

. The composition of the Committee will be: Shashi S. Vempati, CEO, Prasar Bharti (Chairman); Dr Shalabh, Professor of Statistics, Department of Mathematics and Statistics, IIT Kanpur (Member); Rajkumar Upadhyay, Executive Director, C-DOT (Member); and Professor Pulak Ghosh,Decision Sciences Centre for Public Policy (CPP) (Member)

The Terms of Reference for the Committee shall be as under: