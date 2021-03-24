Eurosport acquires broadcasting rights for FIFA matches of India against Oman & UAE

The Indian national team will be playing two matches in the upcoming FIFA international friendlies on 25th and 29th

Eurosport and Eurosport HD India, the premium sports channels from the house of Discovery, have bagged the broadcasting rights for the upcoming FIFA friendly matches of team India.

The Indian National Team who are currently in United Arab Emirates will be playing 2 matches in the upcoming FIFA international friendlies on 25th and 29th of this month where they take on Oman and the Host country of United Arab Emirates.

Vijay Rajput, Senior Vice President – Affiliate sales and Product Distribution, Asia - India Sales & Distribution at Discovery Inc. and Head of Eurosport India said, “We are extremely delighted to have an opportunity to bring the fans close to the Indian national football team as they take on national duty after a long time. The Indian National Football team have been making giant progresses and we can surely look forward to two thrilling, action filled matches coming our way.”

Kushal Das, General Secretary - All India Football Federation (AIFF) said, “I am happy to announce that we have associated with Eurosport India as the official broadcaster for the upcoming FIFA international friendly matches of Team India. They are one of the most promising broadcasters and we look forward to performing well and giving the audience spectacular matches in the coming days.”

Schedule:

India vs Oman - 25th March, 2021,Maktoom Bin Rashid Stadium - 19:15 Hrs (7:15 pm) IST on Eurosport HD

India vs UAE - 29th March, 2021,ZabeelStadium -21:45 Hrs (9:45 pm) IST on Eurosport and Eurosport HD

