DEN Networks' Q3 consolidated revenue declines 14% to Rs 294 crore

Net profit also fell 27% to Rs 44 crore from Rs 60 crore

Updated: Jan 19, 2022 9:13 AM
Cable and broadband company DEN Networks' consolidated revenue has declined 14% to Rs 294 crore for the third quarter ended 31st December 2021 from Rs 342 crore in Q3 FY21.

Subscription revenue has fallen 12% to Rs 177 crore from Rs 201 crore. Placement/ Marketing income has dropped 19% to Rs 86 crore from Rs 106 crore. Activation revenue was down 30% to Rs 20 crore from Rs 28 crore.

The company's total cost declined by 12% to Rs 244 crore from Rs 277 crore while content cost was down 8% to Rs 149 crore from Rs 161 crore.

DEN's net profit nosedived 27% to Rs 44 crore from Rs 60 crore. EBITDA saw a 23% reduction at Rs 50 crore from Rs 65 crore.

DEN’s cable operations cover over 500+ cities/towns across 13 key states namely Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, Kerala, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

The company is a category “A” ISP and a wholly-owned subsidiary of DEN Networks Limited. It has currently enabled Fixed Broadband services across 41 Cities/Towns in India.

 

 

