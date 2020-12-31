Could not have manipulated ratings, was not the whole and sole of BARC: Partho Dasgupta

The claim has been made by the former BARC CEO, arrested in the TRP scam, in his bail application

Former BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta, who has been arrested in the TRP scam, has, in his bail application, reportedly claimed that he could not have manipulated the rating system because he was not the "whole and sole of the BARC.

Submitting his bail application on December 30, his lawyer Kamlesh Ghumre argued that Dasgupta was CEO of the Broadcast Audience Research Council but there was a board of directors and a disciplinary committee above him.

He was not the "whole and sole of the BARC," the lawyer said, adding that he could not have manipulated the rating system.

The court will hear the bail plea on January 1, 2021.

Dasgupta was arrested by Mumbai Police on December 25. They claimed that the former CEO had allegedly conspired to hike the ratings of a channel and reduce the ratings of rivals.