BBC announces special day of coronavirus crisis coverage in India

The BBC’s international news services will carry a special day of coverage on the deepening coronavirus crisis in India and its significance for the global fight against the pandemic tomorrow, 28th April. There will be reports, interviews and analysis across the BBC’s television, radio and digital services throughout the day.

The coverage on BBC World News will culminate with an hour-long news special at 2030 IST / 1500 GMT titled “India’s Coronavirus Crisis”, presented by Matthew Amroliwala in London and Divya Arya in Delhi. There will be live updates, high profile guests, news reports and analysis from Delhi, Punjab, Maharashtra, West Bengal and Gujarat throughout the day, looking at all aspects of the crisis, including reaction of the Indian diaspora outside the country.

