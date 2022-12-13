Already showing content of national interest, say TV channels; MIB asks for proof
The samples have to be submitted by the end of this week, officials from leading news channels have told e4m
The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIB) has asked private TV channels to submit details of ‘public service’ programmes aired in ‘national interest’ in the month of November as proof of their claims that news channels telecast enough public service content throughout the year.
The samples have to be submitted by the end of this week, officials from leading news channels have told e4m.
News channels during a meeting with MIB last Friday stated that they aired enough public service content throughout the year and hence the “30-min per day public-service content” obligation introduced by the ministry last month would be a burden on them at a time when the news broadcast industry was facing many challenges.
The MIB had then indicated that adherence to this mandate would be “voluntary”.
“We have been asked to show that we indeed run 15 hours of programming in the national interest in a month. Our teams are compiling the details, which will be submitted to the MIB in a day or two,” a TV channel official said, requesting anonymity.
Most channels are planning to include as samples their shows and debates on China and Pakistan. “Of course, these debates are of national interest. Besides, we will include our programmes based on drought, floods, health and science,” said another official from a leading media group.
Based on TV channels' responses, the I&B ministry is supposed to come up with a detailed advisory by next week. Channels may be asked to follow the advisory by January 1, 2023.
India has close to 900 TV channels, including regional, entertainment, sports and devotional genres. The country’s enormous TV universe of 900 million individuals continues to grow and is set to achieve a future scale of 1,300 million on the back of rapid economic growth.
The issue
On November 9, for the first time ever, all private TV channels available in India were mandated to run 30-minute daily programmes of national importance and social relevance as part of their new service obligation. A guideline in this regard was stipulated in the new uplinking-downlinking rules prescribed by the information & broadcasting (I&B) ministry on November 9.
Public service programmes included those related to education and the spread of literacy, agriculture and rural development, health and family welfare, science and technology, welfare of women, the welfare of the weaker sections of society, protection of the environment and cultural heritage, and national integration.
MIB’s response awaited
e4m has sought a response on the matter from MIB secretary Apurva Chandra. His response is awaited.
Airing of public service content could be voluntary for channels
The MIB last month issued an order making it compulsory
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 10, 2022 12:21 PM | 1 min read
Giving big relief to broadcasters, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has reportedly indicated that it may make the decision to air 30-minute channels public service content on TV voluntary for channels.
According to a media report, the assurance was given to broadcasters during a meeting on Friday between representatives of the Indian Broadcasting and Digital Foundation (IBDF) and ministry officials.
The ministry had last month issued an order making the airing of public service content mandatory for channels. The direction was part of the revised uplinking and downlinking guidelines issued by the MIB.
Expressing its reservation against the order, the IBDF last week wrote a letter to the government asking it to either delete the stipulation or provide subsidies and tax incentives to those broadcasters who voluntarily air public service content.
The IBDF includes top television networks, such as Disney-Star, Sony, Zee, and Viacom18.
MIB extends deadline for MSOs to submit network details
The failure to submit the details within the deadline will be seen as a violation of the terms and conditions of MSO registration rules
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 10, 2022 10:07 AM | 1 min read
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has extended the deadline for multi-system operators to submit their details of their network.
In an advisory issued on Friday, the ministry said that many MSOs have not yet registered themselves on the Digital MIB portal and are yet to provide details related to headend locations, conditional access system, frequency details, and others.
"Now, therefore, in the exercise of powers conferred under Rule l0 A of the Cable Television Networks Rules, 1994, all the MSOs are hereby informed that the last date for registration on digitalindiamib.com has been extended up to 16/12/2022. This may be treated as a final opportunity to furnish the requisite information," the MIB said.
The MIB mentioned that the failure to submit the details within the deadline will be seen as a violation of the terms and conditions of MSO registration rules.
SPN renews broadcast rights partnership with Australian Open
Sony Sports Network will continue to broadcast Australian Open exclusively on TV and digital platforms
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 9, 2022 1:56 PM | 2 min read
Tennis Australia has announced that Sony Pictures Networks India will extend its exclusive broadcast rights partnership for the Australian Open from 2023.
With this renewal, the broadcaster will hold exclusive TV and digital rights for the global sporting event across the Indian subcontinent – Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The Grand Slam will continue to be televised on SPN’s sports channels as well as live-streamed on its on-demand OTT platform SonyLIV.
Sony Sports Network has been the official broadcaster of the tournament in India for nine years. After successfully establishing itself as the home for tennis in India through the broadcast of multiple Grand Slams in 2022, the broadcaster will kickstart 2023 with the telecast of the Australian Open and Adelaide International tournament.
The first Grand Slam of the year will see Novak Djokovic attempt to win his tenth Australian Open title against the likes of Rafael Nadal, Daniil Medvedev, and Carlos Alcaraz. For the women’s title, fan favorite Iga Swiatek leads the race along with Naomi Osaka, Coco Gauff and Ons Jabeur.
Sony Sports Network will broadcast Adelaide International from 9 January 2023 and the Australian Open from 16 January 2023.
Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer - Distribution & International Business and Head - Sports Cluster, Sony Pictures Networks India, said, “The Australian Open has consistently been the most watched tennis Grand Slam in India over the past few years. During 2022, close to 23 million viewers watched the live coverage of the event on Sony Sports Network. We hope to repeat this success as well as continue to build the steadily growing tennis fanbase in India. With this broadcast rights renewal, we will become the home for major Grand Slams in India including Roland Garros and the US Open.”
Craig Tiley, CEO, Tennis Australia, says: "Sony Pictures Networks India has been the home of the Australian Open in India for the past nine years and this renewal will solidify its position. India has long been a key market for us and over the years the tournament has seen steady growth in viewership there. Sony Sports Network has played a huge role in driving this growth and we hope to build on this success in the coming years.”
Linear TV is growing at the rate of 9.7%: GroupM
At the ‘Addressable TV and Beyond’ summit hosted by GroupM's Finecast on Wednesday, it was shared that India's TV penetration stands at nearly 70 per cent and so there is still room for growth
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 7, 2022 5:08 PM | 5 min read
Brands need futuristic spaces to reach their target audience as TV consumption patterns continue to evolve offering a range of new possibilities, says Prasanth Kumar, CEO South Asia, GroupM. Kumar was speaking at the ‘Addressable TV and Beyond’ summit in Mumbai on Wednesday.
Kumar noted, “During the 1990s, TV was a traditional medium. Then DTH came in 2000 and thus came various genres of TV channels like movies, music and sports etc. Later half of the 2010s, TV broadcast underwent a revolution with many more options emerging in the cable and DTH space. A lot of popular serials like ‘Saas bhi kabhi bahu thi’, and plenty of regional channels came up. Sports and global content started getting consumed in regional languages.”
“This revolution has opened up a lot of possibilities. Today, India is home to 210 million TV sets. Many new capabilities exist for TV advertisers in the coming years,” said Kumar, highlighting how the TV industry is witnessing a transformation and India is set to become the third largest TV market in the next three years.
Sharing her views on the occasion, Nicola Lewis, Global CEO, Finecast, highlighted the emerging TV viewing trends and threw insights into how Indian consumers are engaging and consuming TV content.
“Linear TV is growing at 9.7% rate and so far only 210 million households out of 320 million have TV sets which corresponds to nearly 70 per cent penetration. That means there is room to grow in 90 million non-TV households in India,” Lewis said, speaking at the summit virtually.
Atique Kazi, President Data, performance & Digital products, GroupM, hailed the Connected TV platform and said it has “unparalleled potential”.
“Television advertising in India continues to grow both on linear and even faster on connected TVs. Connected TV has a higher impact, its users are highly engaged compared to linear TV. They prefer uninterrupted consumption. Hence, to grow into the connected TV genre, brands have to find the right balance to reach people and manage brand safety as well,” Kazi said.
Speaking at the event, Prithi Murthy, President, GroupM Nexus India, shared the dilemma of the media planners amid changing media landscape.
“TV planning is changing fast. Today, consumers have more options to access television content. A key question before marketers and media planners now is: how to plan for linear TV, for connected TV and for a combination of both. Then comes the optimization part for all three scenarios with multiple languages and genres which requires all permutations and combinations,” Murthy said.
Murthy added that it was a great time for brands to understand, learn and invest in TV formats with the help of Finecast to reduce spill over, reach targeted audiences and bring accountability to advertising on television.
With the aim of harnessing the potential of broadcast quality content across platforms and touchpoints, GroupM launched Finecast in India this April. The Finecast entered the Indian market at a time when the consumption of broadcast content is getting fragmented.
GroupM’s Finecast, in partnership with Kantar, will also unveil their study report titled ‘The Changing Landscape of Indian Television’ at the summit. The report aims to provide a roadmap in measurement and growth of TV.
Today’s summit was the inaugural one on Addressable TV in India. GroupM plans to hold more such summits with a belief that they will help distributors, advertisers, and broadcasters understand the changing media landscape.
According to the report, currently, there are 20-22 million addressable TV homes in India. More than 10% of TV homes are today addressable. The report forecasts that there will be 40 million addressable TV homes in India by 2025.
Talking about TV viewing, the report states that 61 of respondents said they have multiple connections. Within those connections, 62% have smart TVs.
“The main reason for having multiple connections are that it offers consumers flexibility to watch content on their preferred connection and for times when other family members want to watch different content,” states the report.
According to respondents, Connected TV is the preferred connection at 65%, comprising of Smart TVs, devices such as Firestick, Internet enabled set top boxes vs 35% Linear (Cable + DTH). Even though they have multiple connections for accessing TV, there is a preference to which access point they prefer most.
The report further states that when it comes to TV consumption, Connected TV is watched 12.4 hours on an average in a week and liner TV is watched 12.6 hours. Also, Co-viewing is high across genres except web-series.
The report further states that in 2023, advertisers will spend about $86 million on connected TV (CTV) advertising in India. In a report on the addressable TV market in the country, the media-buying network and market research firm Kantar estimate that India’s CTV ad spending will grow at a CAGR of 47% between 2022 and 2027.
Talking about Connected TV, Kazi observed, “If convenience is driving audiences towards CTV, addressability is driving advertisers to CTVs. India is poised to be the third-largest CTV advertising market by 2024.”
Sr journalist Abhishek Sharma of NDTV India Mumbai Bureau quits
Sharma was associated with the network for over 17 years
By Ruhail Amin | Dec 7, 2022 4:42 PM | 1 min read
After the recent resignation of Ravish Kumar, NDTV India veterans are quitting the organisation one after the other.
Now Abhishek Sharma one of the longest serving journalists at NDTV India Mumbai Bureau has quit after being associated with the channel for over 17 years.
A week before, Ravish Kumar, Senior Executive Editor at NDTV India, a winner of the Ramon Magsaysay award, who used to host a number of programs including the channel’s flagship weekday show Hum Log, Ravish ki Report, Des Ki Baat, and Prime Time quit. This development took place soon after Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy quit as the directors of the NDTV promoter company RRPR Holding Private Limited
It must be mentioned that on November 22, the Adani group began the process of acquiring an additional 26 per cent stake in the company by launching an open offer that ended on December 5.
MIB spent Rs 2790.71 cr on broadcasting in 2021-22
As per the ministry’s report, the expenditure for the fiscal stands at Rs 3728.99 crore
By Sonam Saini | Dec 7, 2022 8:53 AM | 2 min read
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s actual expenditures for fiscal 2021-22 stands at Rs 3728.99 crore, as per a report released by the government.
As per the Accounts at Glance 2021-22 report, the total budget of the ministry for the year was Rs 4079.71 crore, comprising a revenue budget of Rs 4058.61 crore and capital of Rs 21.10 crore.
The report also states that the total actual expenditure for the previous four years (revenue and capital) stood as below:
Rs 3487.62 crore (2017-18)
Rs 4003.27crore (2018-19)
Rs 4032.36 crore (2019-2020)
Rs 3380.44 crore (2020-21).
For 2021-22, the expenditure on broadcasting was Rs 2790.71 crore while on information it was Rs 593.54 crore and on films it was Rs 259.29 crore.
Meanwhile, the MIB released grants-in-aid amounting to Rs 2790.71 crore to Prasar Bharati in 2021-22. In the last three years, the ministry has released Rs 8823.60 crore to Prasar Bharati – Rs 3124.76 crore (2019-20); Rs 2908.13 crore (2020-21) and Rs 2790.71 crore (2021-22).
The MIB’s total receipts in the consolidated fund during 2021-22 stood at Rs 2001.80 crore - Rs 2001.33 crore from the revenue account and Rs 0.47 crore from loans and advances. The total revenue receipts comprise Rs 36.64 crore Gross Tax Revenue and Rs 1964.69 crore Gross Non-Tax Revenue, including a non-tax receipt amounting to Rs 1809.08 crore. According to the report, the major contributions towards receipts were from broadcasting (Rs 1761.25 crore).
The ministry is functionally divided into three sectors - Information, Broadcasting and Films. There are 10 media units/ attached and subordinate offices, three autonomous bodies, three training institutes and two Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs).
The Electronic Media Monitoring Centre (EMMC), set up in 2008, monitors news channels to check for violations of programme and advertising codes under relevant provisions of the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995. EMMC has the technical infrastructure to acquire, record, store and retrieve the contents of up to 900 TV channels on a real-time basis.
In the last three years, EMMC has spent Rs 51.66 crore - Rs 19.31 crore (2019-2020); Rs 13.61 crore (2020-2021) and Rs 18.74 crore (2021-22).
Furthermore, receipts of DTH in the last three years stood at Rs 647.23 for 2019-20, Rs 1559.27 crore for 2020-21 and Rs 1581.41 crore in 2021-22.
Airing of public service content should be voluntary: Broadcasters
The IBDF has written to the government asking it to either delete the stipulation or provide subsidies and tax incentives to broadcasters airing content of national interest
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 7, 2022 8:12 AM | 1 min read
The Centre has been requested to make the airing of public service content on TV voluntary, as per media reports.
The Indian Broadcasting & Digital Foundation (IBDF) has said in a letter that the government should either delete the stipulation or provide subsidies and tax incentives to those broadcasters who voluntarily air public service content.
Media reports earlier said that the channels may have air content of national interest daily from January 1.
MIB officials were also quoted as saying that they would speak to broadcasters and other stakeholders before coming out with detailed guidelines.
