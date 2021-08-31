Ahead of UP polls, ABP News becomes Principal sponsor of UP Yoddha for PKL 2021-22

With an eye on further popularising the game of Kabbadi, ABP Network has partnered with the UP Yoddha PKL team as Principal Sponsors. ABP Network CEO Avinash Pandey, along with Col. Vinod Bisht, CEO of UP Yoddha, today unveiled the new jersey of the team for the upcoming season. The move comes ahead of the UP elections.

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), the home-bred game of Kabbadi, has been recording an increase in interest ever since its inception. This will be the tournament’s 8th season.

Unveiling the new jersey Pandey said, "It is a matter of pride that we are promoting the sports of Kabbadi. As ABP News tagline is Aap Ko Rakhey Aagey... the new association of ABP and UP Yoddha will see the game surging ahead and also the team winning the title."

"Everyone in the country watches cricket and it takes all the major sponsorship deals. Kabbadi is a homegrown sport and is our very own. As Prime Minister has iterated to focus and uplift sports in India, ABP is doing something similar," Avinash Pandey said on being the principal sponsors for UP Yoddha.

"Just like Kababdi, ABP Network is also homegrown and is tailored for India's audience. As we came across this opportunity (to be associated with UP Yoddha), it struck a chord with us. We will take this bond ahead and make the game even more popular," he added.

Col. Vinod Bisht said it was "natural" to join hands with ABP Network.

"As we represent India's largest state, it was natural to associate with giants in the Hindi heartland, which is ABP. It was a natural bond for us to be associated with ABP News," he said.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)