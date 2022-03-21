Aaj Tak clocks 300 million reach: BARC data

The Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) news viewership data that rolled out last week after a gap of 18 months has given some news channels reasons to cheer. As per the data, 339 million viewers watched Aaj Tak across India, while 263 million people watched the channel in HSM market among the eight opt-in Hindi News Channel

The data further claims that Aaj Tak has emerged as the leading Hindi news channel with 339 million cume reach across India (TG:2+, NCCS All ) for the period of Week 1- 10’ 2022. Additionally, the channel registered 263 million cume reach in Hindi Speaking Market (HSM TG: 15+ NCCS All). Aaj Tak claimed over 25% share across 2022 (Week 1 to 10) among the Opt In Channels.

According to the BARC India terminology, Cume Rch '000 is the number of individuals ('000s) in the universe that viewed at least one of the events in a set of events.

The channel led the week 1-10 BARC data list among the eight opt-in Hindi News Channels.

As per the 10 weeks data, Aaj Tak garnered 21.0 average GRPs and 210.3 Gross GRPs in HSM (TG:15+ NCCS All).

