61 million watched EURO 2020, says Sony

EURO 2020 attracted more than 3 times the viewers of EURO 2016, claims the network

A total of 61 million viewers tuning in to Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) to watch the entire coverage of UEFA EURO 2020 from 11th June to 12th July 2021. (TG: CS 2+, All India U+R, Cumulative reach of LIVE matches + wraparound shows + highlights + repeats on SPSN), claimed the network.

All the matches were well received by the Indian audience with UEFA EURO 2020 attracting more than 3 times the viewers of UEFA EURO 2016. The competition had many thrilling contests and exciting talent on display, which resulted in the viewership gaining momentum as the event progressed.

Key highlights that the network shared:

▪ The LIVE telecast of the Final of Euro 2020 between Italy and England was watched by 4.7 million viewers (TG: CS 2+, All India U+R)

▪ Average Impressions for the LIVE matches of Euro 2020 is more than 3 times that of Euro 2016 (TG: CS 2+, All India U+R)

▪ Most of the matches in the tournament were simulcast across eight channels Sony Ten 2 SD, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3 SD, Sony Ten 3 HD, Sony Ten 4 SD and Sony Ten 4 HD



▪ On an average, 4.3 million viewers tuned in to watch each match during Euro 2020 – close to 70% growth compared to Euro 2016 (TG: CS 2+, All India U+R)

▪ The Hindi feed for Live matches was watched by 16.6 million viewers across the country (TG: CS 2+, All India U+R)



▪ The Malayalam and Bengali feeds for LIVE matches on Sony SIX were watched by 8.7 million viewers across Kerala and West Bengal (TG: CS 2+, Kerala and WB U+R)

▪ The Tamil and Telugu feeds on the recently launched Sony Ten 4 contributed 43% of the ratings for the semi-finals and finals in TN/Pondicherry and AP/Telangana (TG: CS 2+, All India U+R)

Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer, Distribution and Head – Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India: “We at Sony Pictures Sports Network are delighted with the reception UEFA Euro 2020 has received in the Indian subcontinent. For the past three weeks, the country has enjoyed the International Football Extravaganza presented by the Sony Sports networks, making our channels among the top watched in the sports genre. Our aim is to provide our viewers with the best multi-sport events and the viewership numbers for this tournament proves that there is a demand for quality International sporting content in India. With the ongoing Olympics Games and upcoming India tour of England 2021, sports fans have a lot to look forward on our network.”medi

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)