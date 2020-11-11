403 categories & over 3.5k advertisers present on TV in Sept-Nov ’20: TAM Adex

During this period, news genre added 31% share of ad volumes followed by the GEC genre in the second place with 26% share

On the back of festive sentiments, impact properties on GECs and IPL, television witnessed the highest advertising volume in week 44. TV too observed a continuous rise during week 36 to week 44. Also, during the period Nov’19-Oct’20, Oct’20 records highest ad volumes on TV.

As per the TAM advertising trends on TV for the period, Sept-Nov’20 (till Nov 7) and week 36-45’20 ( 30th Aug – 7th Nov’20), the average ad volumes per day on television grew by 13% in Oct’20 and 9% in Nov’20 compared to Sep’20.

As per the data, during Sep-Nov’20 period, a total of 403 categories and 3,523 advertisers were present on TV, in which HUL topped among the advertisers with 20% share of ad volumes. Reckitt Benckiser ranked second with a 10% share. While the top categories and advertisers together added 21% and 37% share of ad volumes respectively on TV during the same period.

Among the leading genres on television, the news genre had the highest share in the total volume. News genre added 31% share of ad volumes followed by GEC genre in second place with 26% share and movies with 22% share during Sept-Nov’20. Also, the top five channel genres covered more than 90% share of Ad Volumes during a similar period.

In the GEC genres, Hindi GEC topped with 21% of ad volumes followed by Tamil GEC with 15% share and Bengali genre with 11% share. Malayalam and Kannada both contributed 10% each to the overall advertising volume pie. As per the data, advertising volume on the GEC genre observed continuous rise during week 36 to week 44. When we compared week 45 to week 36, the GEC genre registered 20% rise in ad volumes.