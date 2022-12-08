RAM Ratings Week 41'22 - 44'22: Fever FM on top in Mumbai and Delhi
Big FM led in Bangalore whereas Radio Mirchi maintained top spot in Kolkata
According to RAM Ratings for Week 41'22 - 44'22 (between October 9th and November 5th ), Fever FM stayed on top in Mumbai and Delhi charts. BIG FM and Radio Mirchi led in Bangalore and Kolkata.
In Mumbai with over 12.2 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM continued to top the charts as erstwhile leader Radio Mirchi trailed in the second spot. Fever gained 18.2% share. Mirchi had 16.1%. Red FM took the third spot with 15.3%. Listenership peaked between 10 am and 11 am.
In Delhi, in a universe of 16.5 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM bagged the top position with a 22% share. Radio Mirchi FM stayed steady with a 14.4% share. In the third position was Punjabi Fever with a 13.2% share. Most listeners tuned in between 9 am and 10 am.
In Bangalore, Big FM took the lead with a 31.9% share. The second spot was bagged by Radio City with 27.7% share. At the third spot was Radio Mirchi with a 15.3% share. Most listeners tuned in between 7 am and 8 am.
Kolkata yet again saw Radio Mirchi topping the charts, staying steady with a 28.4% share in a universe of 9.1 million listeners. Big FM came second with a 23.7%. Fever FM had a 13.8%. In Kolkata the listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am.
ENIL buys stake in music e-learning platform Spardha
The company said that the partnership signals its interest in strategic investments to build shareholder value in the long term
By exchange4media Staff | Nov 16, 2022 9:19 AM | 2 min read
Entertainment Network India Limited (ENIL), which operates the FM radio channel Mirchi, has acquired a significant minority stake in music e-learning startup Spardha. This is ENIL’s first external investment. The company said that this partnership signals its interest in strategic investments to build shareholder value in the long term. Also, this would make Mirchi’s own digital transformation as a mobile-first entertainment brand.
Spardha, founded in 2020, caters to individuals with specific learning demands and addresses problems in music education. The music e-learning startup offers various courses for all age groups by curating an extensive curriculum and onboarding certified trainers for students.
Speaking about the investment, ENIL CEO Yatish Mehrishi, was quoted by media reports saying that the company is keen to explore a number of new areas and e-learning was one such space. “Over the past two decades, Mirchi has become synonymous with best-in-class music and entertainment. Even as we transform into a mobile-first entertainment brand and are busy building out our Mirchi Plus app engine, we are keen to explore a number of new areas. We can build those in-house, or we can invest outside. E-learning was one such space, that we were interested in building from a D2C standpoint, but it was best that we invest in a sector leader like Spardha, rather than build inside ENIL”, Mehrishi said.
Spardha founder-director & CEO Saurabh Srivastav expressed happiness over the partnership with Mirchi and said that Mirchi’s strong presence in the markets will help Spardha optimise its branding & marketing strategies to penetrate deeper into those international markets at a faster pace. “I feel thrilled about this new partnership with ENIL. We at Spardha strongly believe that there are multiple opportunities where Spardha & Mirchi can collaborate in the common interest of helping Spardha grow faster & improve its brand visibility in the market”, Srivastav said.
“Spardha looks to gain from Mirchi’s prowess in building strong consumer-facing brands, its deep engagement with the film & music industry as well as its ad-revenue and B2B sales ecosystem. On behalf of team Spardha, I would like to thank ENIL management for their investment in Spardha. Looking forward to an exciting & successful partnership with Mirchi”, Srivastav further added.
ENIL Q2 revenue jumps 50% to Rs 108.5 crore
EBITDA for the quarter up 115.6% to Rs 20.96 crore
By exchange4media Staff | Nov 12, 2022 8:01 AM | 2 min read
Entertainment Network India Limited (ENIL) has reported a 50% growth in consolidated revenue at Rs 108.5 crore in Q2 FY23 compared to Rs 72.4 crore in Q2 FY22. The company said the revenue growth was primarily driven by a 45.7% growth in radio and 57.7% in solutions.
Operating expenditure increased 40.2% to Rs 88.37 crore from Rs 63 crore. The company noted that the cost economisation initiatives continued to reap benefits as operating costs (excluding digital business and DVC) were lower than in Q2 FY20.
EBITDA for the quarter jumped 115.6% to Rs 20.96 crore from Rs 9.72 crore. The company stated that the EBITDA would have been even better if it excludes the Rs 5.8 crore investment in the digital platform. The company's net loss shrank 95.1% to Rs 50 lakh compared to Rs 10.8 crore.
ENIL has made an impairment provision of Rs 15.15 crore in its Mirchi US and Bahrain businesses on account of Covid-19, the weak global economic situation, and the business environment in most countries.
It noted that this impairment has no impact on ENIL consolidated results as losses were already booked in earlier years. Further, the company has made a provision of Rs 2.63 crore for the relevant onerous contracts in international markets which it intends to discontinue from its operations.
Commenting on the results, ENIL MD Prashant Panday said, "After two consecutive Covid-impacted years, we had a good Covid-free Q2 this year. Mirchi’s business rebounded strongly with solid growth of 50% in revenues and 186.3% in EBITDA over the last year. Mirchi’s market share has grown by nearly 4% since Q2FY20. It is heartening to note that core EBITDA is now just 7% short of the pre-pandemic year FY20. We expect strong growth from here on. Our Solutions business and the new digital platforms – the Mirchi Plus app and the MPing audio ad network – have received a warm welcome and will drive Mirchi’s growth in the coming years.”
The company said its digital platform Mirchi Plus App, which was launched in India on July 1, 2022, has received an encouraging response.
It has signed an agreement to acquire an initial stake in Spardha Learnings.
ENIL has also expanded its digital products portfolio with the launch of MPing.
As on 30th September, the company's balance sheet remains strong with cash reserves of Rs 227.1 crore.
RAM Ratings Week 37'22 - 40'22: Fever FM rules Mumbai and Delhi charts
Big FM took the lead in Bangalore and Radio Mirchi topped in Kolkata
By exchange4media Staff | Nov 9, 2022 8:10 AM | 1 min read
According to RAM Ratings for Week 37'22 - 40'22, Radio Mirchi has Mumbai and Kolkata charts, while Fever FM ruled in Delhi and Big FM in Bangalore.
In Mumbai with over 12.2 million listeners above the age of 12, Radio Mirchi has been reigning supreme for years topping the listenership charts. However, in this four week period, Fever FM triumphed over Mirchi, gaining 17.6% market share. Radio Mirchi was relegated to the second position with 17.3%. Red FM took the third spot with 15.2%. Listenership peaked between 10 am and 11 am.
In Delhi, in a universe of 16.5 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM bagged the top position with a 21.5% share. Radio Mirchi FM stayed steady with a 14.5% share, with no gain or loss. In the third position was Punjabi Fever with a 13.2% share. Most listeners tuned in between 9 am and 10 am.
In Bangalore, Big FM took the lead with a 30.7% share. The second spot was bagged by Radio City with 27.7% share down -0.6%. The third spot was Radio Mirchi with a 15.4%. Most listeners tuned in between 7 am and 8 am.
Kolkata saw Radio Mirchi topping the charts, staying steady with a 28.3% share in a universe of 9.1 million listeners. Big FM came second with a 24.7%. Fever FM had a 13.8%. In Kolkata the listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am.
RAM Ratings Week 36'22-39'22: Radio Mirchi ahead in Mumbai and Kolkata
Fever FM topped in Delhi and Big FM in Bangalore
By exchange4media Staff | Nov 5, 2022 9:47 AM | 1 min read
According to RAM Ratings for Week 36'22 - 39'22, Radio Mirchi has Mumbai and Kolkata charts, while Fever FM ruled in Delhi and Big FM in Bangalore.
Mumbai with over 12.2 million listeners above the age of 12 saw Radio Mirchi on top with 18.3% market share. Fever FM gained ground on the second spot with a 17.%6 share. Red FM took the third spot with a 15.1%. The most popular time slot was between 9 am and 10 am.
In Delhi, in a universe of 16.5 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM bagged the top position with a 21.5% share. Radio Mirchi FM stayed steady with a 14.4% share, with no gain or loss. In the third position was Punjabi Fever with a 13% share. Most listeners tuned in between 9 am and 10 am.
In Bangalore, Big FM took the lead with a 30.7% share. The second spot was bagged by Radio City with 27.7% share down -0.6%. The third spot was Radio Mirchi with a 15.7%. Most listeners tuned in between 7 am and 8 am.
Kolkata saw Radio Mirchi topping the charts, staying steady with a 28.9% share in a universe of 9.1 million listeners. Big FM came second with a 24.6%. Fever FM had a 13.3%. In Kolkata the listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am.
Radio City's parent company records 16% revenue growth in Q2
Music Broadcast Limited's net profit nosedived by 65% to Rs 10 lakh from Rs 30 lakh
By exchange4media Staff | Nov 4, 2022 1:51 PM | 3 min read
Operating profit for the quarter declined 5% to Rs 8.9 crore from Rs 9.4 crore. Net profit nosedived by 65% to Rs 10 lakh from Rs 30 lakh. Total expenses increased 15% to Rs 53.3 crore from Rs 46.3 crore.
The company recorded a market share of 18% (Aircheck 15 Markets), primarily due to the refusal of low ER Clients. It added that 40% of the total clients and 37% of the new clients on the radio platform have advertised on Radio City.
During the quarter, the company's collection stood at Rs. 56.47 crore, of which the collection from the government was Rs. 5.18 crore. MBL had cash and cash equivalents of Rs 284 crore, as of September 30th, 2022.
Commenting on the results, MBL Director Shailesh Gupta said, “The return of advertising volumes witnessed over the last quarter continued in the current quarter as well, with the industry growing by 20% YoY. Our resilience through the tough times has paid off, as we stand on a strong footing both in terms of market share and a strong omnichannel presence which helps us leverage our deep networks and relationships and offer maximum value to our customers. In line with our guidance over the quarters, some of the costs saved were permanent in nature, however, some business-related costs have come back as a result of resumption in the normal course of business, which has led to a slight reduction in EBITDA Margins.
"On a sectoral level, the core sectors of Real Estate and Pharma continued to show promise, while Education came back in a big way. Finance too contributed a significant portion of the total volumes. Government and Auto were the laggards during the quarter, degrowing marginally, however, we do expect to see that turnaround in the next quarter owing to upcoming elections and the festive season spending."
The digital revenue of the company grew by 60% over Q2FY22. "On the digital front, we have achieved substantial growth, owing to our strong presence and reach across multiple platforms and leveraging our incredible in-house talent to deliver high-quality content and greater engagement with our audiences. This is in line with our ‘Radigitalization’ strategy i.e., digital integrations with Radio at its core, and we see sustainable benefits accruing over time," he said.
MBL garnered 35% of the revenue from Created Business - Properties, Proactive pitches, Digital, Satellite & Special days. "With new revenue efforts accounting for 35% of revenue this quarter, they have begun to represent a sizable component of our overall top line and exhibit every indication of being sustainable and continuing to support steady growth moving forward. As of September 30, 2022, the company has cash reserves totaling Rs. 284 crores, staying true to its basic principles of maintaining a strong liquidity position as a war chest to weather any storm and grasp new opportunities," Gupta said.
Regarding the bonus issue of the non-convertible non-cumulative redeemable preference shares, Gupta said that the meeting of the Equity Shareholders and Unsecured Creditors of the Company was held on Thursday, June 23, 2022, wherein the Shareholders and Unsecured Creditors have approved the scheme and thereafter the Company has filed the petition with NCLT for further course of action. We will keep you posted on the developments as they unfold.
RAM Ratings Week 35'22-38'22: Radio Mirchi tops in Mumbai and Kolkata
Fever FM stayed ahead in Delhi and Big FM in Bangalore
By exchange4media Staff | Oct 28, 2022 1:45 PM | 2 min read
According to RAM Ratings for Week 35'22 - 38'22, Radio Mirchi has Mumbai and Kolkata charts, while Fever FM ruled in Delhi and Big FM in Bangalore.
Mumbai with over 12.2 million listeners above the age of 12 saw Radio Mirchi on top with 18.9% market share, sliding down -0.6%. Fever FM gained ground on the second spot with a 17.3% share, up 2.6 from previous week. Red FM took the third spot with a 15.4 per cent share and a 0.6% gain. The most popular time slot was between 9 am and 10 am.
In Delhi, in a universe of 16.5 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM bagged the top position with a 21.8% share without any losses or gains from the prior 4 weeks. Radio Mirchi FM stayed steady with a 14.4% share, with no gain or loss. In the third position was Punjabi Fever with a 12.9% with a -0.5% loss. Most listeners tuned in between 9 am and 10 am.
In Bangalore, Big FM took the lead with a 30.6% share, up 0.3% from the prior 4 weeks. The second spot was bagged by Radio City with 27.8% share down -0.5%. The third spot was Radio Mirchi with a 15.7% up 0.3%. Most listeners tuned in between 7 am and 8 am.
Kolkata saw Radio Mirchi topping the charts, staying steady with a 28.4% share in a universe of 9.1 million listeners. Big FM came second with a 24.7% with a 0.8% gain. Fever FM had a 13.7%, losing -0.4% from the 4 weeks prior. In Kolkata the listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am.
RAM Ratings Week 34'22 - 37'22: Radio Mirchi tops in Mumbai and Kolkata
Fever FM stayed ahead in Delhi and Big FM in Bangalore between 21st August and 17th September 2022
By exchange4media Staff | Oct 22, 2022 8:32 AM | 2 min read
RAM Ratings for Week 34'22 - 37'22 is out. Radio Mirchi has maintained its dream run on the Mumbai and Kolkata charts, while Fever FM ruled in Delhi and Big FM in Bangalore.
Mumbai with over 12.2 million listeners above the age of 12 saw Radio Mirchi on top with 19% market share, sliding down from its previous score with a 1.0% loss. Fever FM gained ground on the second spot with a 16.6% share, up 2.4 from previous week. Red FM took the third spot with a 15.5 per cent share and a 0.9% gain. The most popular time slot was between 9 am and 10 am.
In Delhi, in a universe of 16.5 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM bagged the top position with a 21.8% share without any losses or gains from the prior 4 weeks. The second spot was taken by Radio Mirchi FM with a 14.2% share, sliding down 0.3%. In the third position was Punjabi Fever with a 13.2% with a 0.1% loss. Most listeners tuned in between 9 am and 10 am.
In Bangalore, Big FM took the lead with a 30.4% share, down 0.1% from the prior 4 weeks. The second spot was bagged by Radio City with 28%, down from the 28.3% share it had. The third spot was Radio Mirchi with a 15.7 per cent share, gaining 0.4%. Most listeners tuned in between 7 am and 8 am.
Kolkata saw Radio Mirchi topping the charts with a 28.4% share with a 0.3% gain in a universe of 9.1 million listeners. Big FM came second with a 24.6 per cent share with a 1.0% gain. Fever FM had a 13.8 per cent share, losing 0.3% from the 4 weeks prior. In Kolkata the listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am.
