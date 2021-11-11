RAM Ratings Wk 37-Wk 40: Fever FM claims top spot in Mumbai & Delhi again

RAM Ratings for Week 37-40 place Fever FM at the top of Mumbai and Delhi charts again. Radio City maintained top spot in Bangalore while Mirchi led in Kolkata. The four-week time period for the survey is between 5th Sep and 2nd Oct 2021.

Mumbai with over 12.2 million listeners above age 12, saw Fever FM leading yet again with a 15.5% share. Radio Mirchi and Big FM, both with 15% share, claimed the next spot and saw a slight uptick from the period before. Listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am and again between 11 am and 12 noon.

In Delhi, in a universe of 16.5 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM topped with a 22.3% listenership share. Mirchi was in second place with a 14.7% share and Red FM came next on the chart with a 12.4% share. Listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am.

In Bangalore, Radio City took a 26.9% share. Big FM stood second at 25.8% and Radio Mirchi was at third with a 13.7% share. Listenership peaked between 7 am and 8 am.

In Kolkata, Mirchi topped the chart with a 27.2% share in a universe of 9.1 million listeners. Big FM came second with a 24.5% share. Fever FM saw a slight uptick with a 12.7% share. Listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am.

