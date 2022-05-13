RAM Ratings Week 11'22 - 14'22: Fever FM claims top spot in Delhi & Mumbai

RAM Ratings for Week 11'22 - 14'22 is out and Fever FM has topped the charts in Mumbai as well as Delhi. BIG FM was the leader in Bangalore and Mirchi in Kolkata.

Mumbai with over 12.2 million listeners above age 12, saw Fever FM leading with 15.7 per cent share. Radio Mirchi came in next with 15.2 per cent share. Red FM took the third spot with 14.7 per cent share. Listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am and again between 11 am and 12 noon.

In Delhi, in a universe of 16.5 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM topped with 22.3 per cent share. Radio Mirchi stood second with 14.2 per cent share and Punjabi Fever took the third spot with 13 per cent share. Listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am.

In Bangalore, BIG FM took the top spot with 30.5 per cent share. Radio City stood second at 28.3 per cent share and Radio Mirchi was at third with a 15.6% share. Listenership peaked between 7 am and 8 am.

Kolkata saw Mirchi topping the charts with a 27.2 per cent share in a universe of 9.1 million listeners. Big FM came second with a 23.8 per cent share. Fever FM had a 13 per cent share. Listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am.

