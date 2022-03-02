RAM Ratings for Week 01’22-Week 04'22: Fever FM leads in Mumbai, Delhi again

RAM Ratings for Week 01’22-Week 04'22 is out with Fever FM maintaining its top spot on the charts in Mumbai and Delhi. Big FM garnered the most listenership in Bangalore and Radio Mirchi in Kolkata. The four week time period for the survey is between 2nd January 2022 and 29th January 2022.

In Mumbai, in a universe of 12.2 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM had a 16% share. Radio Mirchi came next with a share of 15.4% and Red FM claimed the third spot with 13.5%. Listenership peaked between 11 am and 12 noon.

In Delhi, in a universe of 16.5 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM topped with 23% listenership share. Radio Mirchi was at the second spot with 14.5% share and Red FM was at third with a 12% share. Listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am.

In Bangalore, Big FM topped with 33.1% listenership share. Radio City stood second at 24.8% and Radio Mirchi was at third with a 14.6% share. Listenership peaked between 7 am and 8 am.

In Kolkata, Radio Mirchi led with a 26.8% share in a universe of 9.1 million listeners. Big FM came second with 24% share. Fever FM came next with a 13.3% share. Listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 noon.

Radio listening at out of home increased in all markets except Delhi.

