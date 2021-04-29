Radio City announces partnership with Mumbai Indians

Radio City has announced its partnership with Mumbai Indians. The company has been signed as one of the official partners of the IPL team. To mark its decade-long association with the 5 times champions, India’s leading radio network, Radio City has amplified Mumbai Indian’s campaign thought of ‘Yeh hai har Indian ki family’ on air and on digital. The campaign is being promoted across Radio City’s 11 markets in Maharashtra, where the network is leading airwaves and is the only radio channel having a strong foothold in the Maharashtra region. The FM station has also launched a special show– ‘The Mumbai Indians Show’ where RJ Shonali will bring in some interesting news and trivia along with conducting contests for Mumbai Indians fans.

Kartik Kalla, Chief Creative Officer, Radio City said “We all know how much Indians love cricket. It is more than just a game. It is an emotion that binds everyone together. I am happy to share that this is Radio City’s 10th year of associating with one of the best T20 teams, Mumbai Indians. Radio City has a strong presence in the 11 cities of Maharashtra which will undoubtedly help to amplify Mumbai Indians campaign thought with our listeners through our well-known RJ’s. Radio City has always been a forerunner in spearheading initiatives that invoke a sense of city pride amongst its listeners. Our strong partnership with Mumbai Indians which is like a family now is a testimony to the same. Radio City through Mumbai Indians campaign thought of ‘Yeh hai har Indian ki family’ helps in strengthening the bond between the team and Radio City listeners.”

Mumbai Indians Spokesperson said “Radio is a key platform for us to connect with fans which allows us to listen to their views first person basis. Even in the age of increasing digital consumption of sports, we believe Radio offers multi-linguistic and personalized voice to our communication with followers. Our decade long journey with Radio City has been nothing short of an enriching experience, and we look forward to our partnership in exploring more innovative ways to reach our fans.”

As part of the promotion, Radio City will be promoting this campaign extensively through on-air and digital promos, TOH, sweepers, bumpers, capsules, RJ integration, digital integrations, and contests. Through this association, the FM station aims to unite all cricket fans and spread the spirit of cricket among them. At a time when the country is caught in the Covid-19 Tsunami, cricket acts as an escape from the uncertain reality. The ongoing T20 cricket season has glued the whole nation to the TV right now. To further entertain their audience, Radio City has planned some interesting initiatives and activities throughout the championship season. So, stay tuned!

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)