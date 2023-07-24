Govt plans to auction 808 radio channels in 284 cities
120 community radio stations added in the last 2 years, the Minister of Information and Broadcasting has said
The government is working to expand the reach of radio with the auction for 808 channels in 284 cities, Anurag Thakur, Minister of Information and Broadcasting has said.
He was speaking at the inaugural session of Community Radio Sammelan. Thakur shared the roadmap ahead for community radio stations in India. While addressing the session, he mentioned how the government is all set to create a better future for community radio stations in India.
Discussing the count of community radio stations, Thakur mentioned that 450 Community Radio Stations are actively working across the country and 120 stations have been added in the last two years.
“The government has made earnest efforts to reduce the time taken to establish such community radio stations. Where earlier acquiring a license was a time-consuming and tedious process taking around four years and involving thirteen processes, today this has been reduced to eight processes and a licence can be acquired within six months. The Ministry is making all efforts to reduce this time further. The application process is now online on Broadcast Seva Portal and is connected to Saral Sanchar Portal,” Thakur said.
Commenting on the expansion of the reach of radio in India, Thakur said, “While today 80% of the geographical area of the country and over 90 per cent of the population is covered by Radio, the government is working to expand this reach further and auction of 808 channels in 284 cities under the 3rd batch of e-auction is a big step in that direction.
Thakur also conferred the National Community Radio Awards during the inaugural session of the two-day Regional Community Radio Sammelan (North).
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
RED FM celebrates 'World Music Day' with 'Hunar Qaid' campaign
The campaign is in collaboration with India Vision Foundation
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 21, 2023 4:25 PM | 1 min read
93.5 RED FM launched its latest campaign “Hunar Qaid” on the occasion of World Music Day. In collaboration with India Vision Foundation, the campaign marks the celebration of artistic expression and showcases the power of music to transcend boundaries.
Rupesh, a talented artist with an extraordinary story, has overcome immense challenges, having once been confined behind prison walls. His journey from imprisonment to musical brilliance serves as a testament to the transformative power of talent and the indomitable human spirit. Led by RJ Raunac on Morning No 1 show, the campaign highlighted Rupesh’s journey. A special song “Abhi aasman baqi hai '' with Dr. Palash Sen from Euphoria & Rupesh was launched.
Red FM and India Vision Foundation invite music lovers and enthusiasts from all walks of life to join in celebrating World Music Day. Stay tuned in to listen to the heartfelt song and witness the incredible journey of Rupesh and the impact of music on his life.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
RAM returns in new avatar
Reduction of data lag, web-based dashboard and cross screen access are some of the features of the new system
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 15, 2023 6:36 PM | 2 min read
TAM Media, a media audience analytics solutions, has unveiled its Radio Listenership Measurement Platform – RAM (Radio Audience Measurement) in a new avatar.
“Using innovative mobile technology & UI tools to leverage data analytics for radio broadcasters, advertisers, and industry professionals with unprecedented insights into radio listenership behaviour, enabling them to make data-driven decisions and optimize their strategies,” stated a press release.
“In today's digital age, data plays a vital role in understanding audience preferences and maximizing the impact of content delivery. The RAM data via TRES Software empowers stakeholders in the radio industry with comprehensive, real-time data and actionable intelligence to revolutionize their decision-making processes,” it added.
Key Features and Benefits:
- Audience Analytics: Our platform utilizes Digital Mobile Diary method to collect and analyse vast amounts of radio listenership data, providing in-depth audience profiles, demographic information, and listener behaviour insights. Currently, the base is 1600 respondents across 4 key markets; which will expand to other cities subsequently.
- Reduction of data lag: Enabling Faster data reporting, thereby reducing data lag from 3 weeks to just 5 days
- Web based Dashboard: No data uploads, Offline file saving, etc. Requires only Username and password to access!
- Cross Screen access: Access the dashboard anywhere, anytime on any screen!
- Data Visualization and Reporting: Easy-to-understand visualizations and customizable reports allow users to interpret complex data and communicate insights effectively, facilitating strategic decision-making and collaboration across teams.
"We are excited to present RAM, an indigenous Radio Listenership measurement platform, in a new form using Digital Technology to unlock the power of data & analytics and help grow the radio industry," said LV Krishnan, CEO.
Tejas Naik, Sr. Vice President, S-group & Business Development, stated that “Our goal is to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of broadcasters, advertisers, and industry professionals by offering them profound insights into listener behaviour. Through our platform, these stakeholders will be able to deliver engaging content, connect with their audiences, and achieve remarkable success in an ever-changing media environment.”
Anshu Yardi, Vice President, Business Development and Communications, also mentioned that “We plan to integrate Radio Audience data with Radio AdEx in the coming months. This integration will provide the industry with a comprehensive solution that will help post evaluation of Radio campaigns effectively.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
When Kapil Sharma talked about e4m Golden Mikes Awards on his show
In the latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, the comedian introduced RJ Jeeturaaj as the winner of three Golden Mikes Awards
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 7, 2023 7:15 PM | 1 min read
e4m awards are undoubtedly among the most coveted recognitions in the industry. These awards celebrate the best minds in the industry and are worn by the receivers as a badge of great honour. While these recognitions from the e4m group definately bring one a lot of appreciation in the industry, they can also sometimes help one appear on one of India’s most popular TV programmes, The Kapil Sharma Show! Something like this happened in the latest episode of the show. This episode featured RJs Anmol, Anurag Pandey, Naved, Jeeturaaj and Malishka. In the show, Sharma is seen introducing RJ Jeeturaaj as the winner of three Golden Mikes Awards.
Take a look here:
View this post on Instagram
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Radio City posts 18% YoY growth in Q4 revenue
The company has posted FY23 top line of Rs 198.9 crore
By exchange4media Staff | May 24, 2023 11:08 AM | 3 min read
Music Broadcast Limited (MBL) has reported 18% Growth YoY in revenues for the quarter and year ended March 31st, 2023.
The radio company posts FY23 top line of Rs 198.9 crore and EBITDA of Rs. 42.8 crore (54% Growth YoY).
The Q4 FY23 top line stands at Rs 51.4 crore, 12% Growth YoY.
Commenting on the results, Shailesh Gupta, Director said: “I'm pleased to report that on a year-on-year basis, our company's revenues grew by 18% while EBITDA saw a substantial increase of 54%. Our conscious efforts over the past few years to reduce costs have paid off, allowing us to take advantage of better operating leverage, which has led to faster rise in profitability.
During the quarter ended, our market share increased to 20%, up from 19% in the previous quarter and 18% at the start of the year. We have a strong omni-channel presence, which allows us to leverage our wide networks and provide maximum value to our clients.
This year, I'm happy to report that, as projected previously that Digital will make up a sizeable chunk of total revenue and significantly contribute to growth, the digital sales share increased to 8% in FY23 from 5.8% in FY22 and 1.7% pre-COVID. We have established the right foundations by using our internal expertise to produce high-quality content and boost audience engagement. This is consistent with our 'Radigitalization' strategy, which focuses on radio-centric digital linkages.
In terms of sectoral ad spending, the core sector of real estate witnessed 35% year on year growth. Finance and the pharmaceutical sector both grew by 19% and 32%, respectively. While the auto sector witnessed a nominal growth of 3% over the previous year, the food and soft drinks sectors saw a decline. The government sector expanded by 11% year on year.
In March '23, inventory utilisation reached a record high of 90%. Comparing FY23 to FY22 and pre-covid levels, inventory utilisation increased to 63% from 61% and 56%, respectively. This is a healthy sign and provides a sense of optimism for higher utilization in the times to come.
According to its fundamental philosophy of maintaining a strong liquidity position as a war chest to weather any storm and seize new opportunities, as of March 31, 2023, the cash reserves of the company stood at Rs. 295 crores.
I am delighted to announce that Radio City has won 19 accolades at the prestigious ‘ACEF Global Customer Engagement Forum & Awards 2023’, as well as 18 distinguished awards at the 'E4M Golden Mikes- Radio & Audio Awards'. This is a credit to the originality and innovation we provide, but it also validates the enormous efforts made by our skilled team to make a good difference in the lives of our consumers, who include listeners and advertisers.
With regards to the bonus issue of the non-convertible non-cumulative redeemable preference shares (“NCRPS”), the Company received trading approvals from NSE & BSE and the same is open for trading w.e.f April 20, 2023.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
TRAI paper on small range FM radio: Stakeholders can give feedback till June 5
The earlier deadline for submitting comments was May 15
By exchange4media Staff | May 22, 2023 3:36 PM | 2 min read
TRAI has extended the last date for submission of comments by stakeholders on a consultation paper issued by it on "Issues Related to Low Power Small Range FM Radio Broadcasting" . The paper was issued on 17th April 2023. The deadline has been extended following requests from stakeholders.
The last date for submitting comments was earlier fixed as 15th May 2023 and counter comments as 29th May 2023.
“Keeping in view the request received from the stakeholder for an extension of time for submission of comments on the consultation paper, it was decided to extend the last date for submission of comments and counter-comments up to 22 May 2023 and 5th June 2023 respectively,” TRAI said in a statement.
Almost a month back, TRAI announced the consultation report on ‘Issues Related to Low Power Small Range FM Radio Broadcasting. The consultation report includes International Experience on low power FM Radio broadcasting, Methods of sound broadcasting used in Drive-in Theatres, Policy Guidelines for FM Radio Phase-III and Policy Guidelines for Community Radio Stations.
Furthermore, the issues raised in the consultation paper are as follows: Should the use of low power small range FM Radio broadcasting by various entities be licensed or unlicensed; In case the use of low power small range FM Radio is licensed, is there a need for the introduction of a new category of service provider for using low power small range FM Radio broadcasting? Should the low-power Radio equipment continue to be subjected to type approval by Wireless Planning and Coordination (WPC)?
Accordingly, the Consultation Paper was prepared to seek the comments and views of the stakeholders on the issues related to low-power short-range sound broadcasting.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Radio City sweeps e4m Golden Mikes- Radio & Audio Awards with 18 wins
Popular Radio Jockey Ginnie from Delhi has won the ‘RJ of the Year’ award
By exchange4media Staff | May 22, 2023 12:18 PM | 2 min read
Radio City took center stage at the 11th Edition of the E4M Golden Mikes - Radio & Audio Awards.’ The awards ceremony was held in Mumbai at Taj Santacruz, on Wednesday, May 17th 2023. The evening witnessed Radio City being honored with 18 prestigious awards that include four Gold, five Silver, and nine Bronze trophies.
With an impressive array of accolades, Radio City proved once again why it remains a true powerhouse in the radio and audio industry and merits these recognitions The coveted awards spanned various categories, showcasing the network's remarkable expertise and innovation. Campaigns such as Azadi Anthem, Peeche Wale Babu Helmet Laga Lo, Cineverve, Yuvi di Khabbi Seat, Character Dissector and others illustrate the network's outstanding performance across a diverse range of categories. Radio City’s winning streak for clients such as McCain Foods, Western Railway, LG, Federal Bank, Khadi and Village Industries Commission showcase the innovation in craft by the radio network. From the captivating campaigns to the remarkable on-air promotions, Radio City's creative excellence shines through, leaving an indelible mark on the industry.
The esteemed panel of judges recognized Radio City's exceptional achievements in key categories. The highly sought-after "RJ of the Year (Hindi/English Language)" was awarded to the remarkable ‘RJ Ginnie,’ a true icon in the radio industry. Radio City's commitment to delivering top-notch entertainment and connecting with its audience on a deeper level has made it an unrivaled force in the radio and audio landscape. These accolades at the E4M Golden Mikes- Radio & Audio Awards serve as a testament to the network's unwavering pursuit of excellence and its ability to captivate listeners across the nation.
Expressing pride, Kartik Kalla, Chief Creative Officer, Radio City said, “We are immensely honored by the outstanding recognition bestowed upon Radio City at the 11th Edition of E4M Golden Mikes- Radio & Audio Awards. Winning 18 awards not only acknowledge our creativity and innovation but also validate the immense efforts put in by our talented team to bring about a positive change in the lives of our audiences that include listeners and advertisers. We are truly grateful for the continuous love and support of our listeners, who inspire us to push boundaries and set new benchmarks in the radio industry.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
e4m Golden Mikes Awards 2023: Radio Mirchi wins ‘Radio Station of the Year’ title
Mindshare, ENIL, Music Broadcast Ltd, and Big FM among other key winners
By exchange4media Staff | May 17, 2023 9:40 PM | 2 min read
The exchange4media group hosted the much-awaited e4m Golden Mikes Radio and Audio Awards 2023 on Wednesday, May 17 in Mumbai. The 11th edition of the awards witnessed the coming together of some of the most well-known voices in the country - radio jockeys, channel leaders and other industry luminaries.
At the dazzling awards night, Radio Mirchi took home the title of ‘Radio Station of the Year’. In its highest-ever haul, the radio station bagged 39 metals of which 12 were gold, 13 silver and 14 bronze.
The ‘RJ of the Year’ title was won by three RJs in Hindi and English language. While RJ Abhilash of Big FM won gold, RJ Ginnie of Radio City 91.1 and RJ Jeeturaaj from Mirchi won bronze. Mirchi Bhushan and Mirchi Mushak Man of Radio Mirchi Nashik / 98.3 MIRCHI respectively won silver. Mirchi RJ Susmita of Radio Mirchi won bronze in the ‘New Aspiring RJ of the Year’ category while RJ Raunac and Annu Kapoor of Red FM and Big FM won Bronze and Silver respectively. Under the ‘Influencer RJ of the Year’ category, RJ Shourya of 104.8 Ishq FM, RJ Ashish of 104.8 Ishq FM and RJ Kartik of MY FM took home Bronze, Silver and Gold respectively.
With the advancement of digitisation in the industry, radio and audio have been expanding wings and strategically exploring broader avenues. To honour the outstanding work of radio jockeys and other channel leaders, e4m recognises the excellence in radios and honours the people who bring out their finest creativity through radio marketing.
Here’s the full list of winners:
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube