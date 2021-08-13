93.5 RED FM to introduce new music segment '8 Haadugallu Saaramalle'

Radio listeners in the cities of Mysore, Mangalore, Gulburga and Hubli-Dharward can enjoy 8 superhit songs throughout the day

93.5 RED FM is all set to introduce a new music segment, 8 Haadugallu Saaramalle in their stations across the markets of Mysore, Mangalore, Gulburga and Hubli-Dharwad. RED FM will now play out 8 superhit songs non-stop throughout the day which will cater to the promise of being the one-stop entertainment station for maximum superhit songs played on the clock, and will be the only radio station to do so.

RED FM is a national network marked with a hyper-local flavor pertinent to each region. Our listeners are at the heart of everything we do and we are called the ‘station for expression’ by establishing an emotional connect with them.

With a mission of delighting the listeners with an audio experience that is par excellence, RED FM has always had the listener’s interests as its core objective.

8 Haadugallu Saaramalle is every music lover’s delight. RED FM’s seeks to garland the listener with eight musically curated superhit songs non-stop.

The 8 Haadugallu Saaramalle music segment of playing 8 songs back to back is being launched on the 8th of August.

B. Surendar, COO and Director, Red FM network says “We at Red FM have always tried to reflect the aspirations and preferences of our listeners at any given time. As the impact of the second wave in Karnataka steadily goes down, we thought of delighting our customers with more non-stop superhit music on air. Love for music is universal and as a radio station operating in the music genre we are launching “8 Haadugallu Saaramalle- an uninterrupted musically curated garland of 8 superhit songs” played almost every hour. I’m sure radio listeners in the cities of Mysore, Mangalore, Gulburga and Hubli- Dharward would love this new music offering on Red FM network .”

