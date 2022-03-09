The Hindu launches #DareStopHer campaign for Women’s Day

Under the campaign, which is a reader engagement initiative, the newspaper is inviting women to share real-life stories of grit and empowerment which will be collated and published

This International Women’s Day, The Hindu with its campaign #DareStopHer takes a progressive take on how women are branded sexist names for being ambitious and unapologetic about their goals and their choices in life.

“Through this campaign, we are acknowledging the change that young women are ushering in. Our communication calls out the society for treating determined women with double standards and in the same breath asks these women to be themselves no matter the judgement they face on an everyday basis. We, at The Hindu, are asking women to stay focused on their goals and rise to their full potential,” said the newspaper in a statement.

Speaking about the campaign, Suresh Balakrishna, Chief Revenue Officer of The Hindu Group said, “As a father of an empowered girl, I have seen the bias that exists against women in the society first hand. The Hindu’s campaign is a by-product of what women have been going through in the society for wanting more for themselves. #DareStopHer is a tribute to women who surge from strength to strength and believe the sky is the limit.”

Aparajita Biswas, Head of Marketing of The Hindu Group, said, “This campaign is close to my heart. Women face a lot of bias and judgement for putting themselves first and doing things their way at home and in a corporate setup. This campaign is a war cry to tune out the static and march ahead, arm in arm with their head held high.”

“The campaign is a reader engagement initiative. We are inviting women to share real-life stories of grit and empowerment which will be collated and published in the following days to endure the campaign. The Hindu team will also be curating a few inspiring stories under #DareStopHer. Women can share their stories at darestopher@thehindu.co.in,” shared the newspaper.

The print ad for the campaign has been conceived by the creative team of Ogilvy comprising Parvathy Rajmohan, Associate Creative Director & Copywriter and Vidyanath PA, Creative Director & Art Director, Ogilvy India (South).

Rajmohan, who has written the ad, said, “Although strong women are appreciated on paper, they earn a lot of names. At work, within the family, around friends. What if we call this out and encourage women to make it their strength? The campaign focuses on how no amount of sledging should stop women and how they should convert such negativity into their strength.”

