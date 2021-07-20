PIB Fact Check Unit has responded to 25,021 actionable queries: Anurag Thakur

While responding to a query in Rajya Sabha, the I&B minister also said that state-wise detail of such queries is not maintained

Information and Broadcasting (I&B) minister Anurag Thakur has said that the Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check Unit has responded to 25,021 actionable queries till July 8, 2021. While responding to a query in Rajya Sabha, he also said that state-wise detail of such queries is not maintained.

I&B ministry had set up PIB Fact Check Unit in November 2019. This unit takes cognizance of fake news both suo-motu and by way of queries sent by citizens on its portal or through e-mail and WhatsApp.

"The unit responds to the relevant queries with correct information when the same pertains to Central Government or forwards them to States/UTs in other cases. The Unit also maintains a Twitter account @PlBFactcheck and posts cases of fake news, being busted, on the same on a regular basis," Thakur added.

Queried about the steps being taken by the government to check fake news, Thakur said that the government has notified the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 under the provisions of Information Technology Act, 2000. "These Rules inter alia provide for a Code of Ethics for adherence by publishers of news and current affairs, and publishers of online curated content."

He also noted that ‘Public Order’ and ‘Police’ are State subjects as per the Seventh Schedule to the Constitution of India. The responsibilities of maintaining law and order including investigation, registration/prosecution of crime, conviction of accused, protection of life and property etc. rests primarily with the respective State Governments/UT Administrations, he added.

"The Central Government keeps a constant watch on the internal security scenario of the country through its security agencies and responds appropriately to the emergent situation. Among other measures, alerts and advisories are issued to the State Governments/UT Administrations and their law enforcement agencies whenever any threat to internal security is perceived," Thakur said.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)