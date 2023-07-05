Leading from the front: Viveck Goenka
In today's edition, we focus on the man who has been at the helm of The Indian Express, carrying forward the legacy of Ramnath Goenka
An engineer, a car enthusiast, a restauranteur and a sportsman, Viveck Goenka is a wearer of many hats. Yet, the one that he dons chiefly is that of the Chairman & Managing Director of The Indian Express, one of the most reputable newspaper publishing groups in India, one that he has helped grow for the last three decades steadfastly.
Born on 3 December 1957, Goenka is the son of Ajay Mohan Khaitan and Krishna Khaitan, the daughter of Ramnath Goenka, the exalted founder of The Indian Express.
He completed his B Tech in Chemical Engineering from Madras University in 1979. In 1985, Viveck moved to Mumbai and joined the Indian Express Group. He took on the responsibility of the publishing house when his maternal grandfather chose him as his heir in 1991.
The decision was prompted by a sudden decline in Goenka senior's health condition and the absence of an heir since his son Bhagwandas died of a cardiac arrest in 1979.
Despite ruffling a lot of feathers within the family with the decision, Goenka senior went on to reconstitute the Express board by electing Viveck to it.
Since then, he has been leading The Indian Express group, diversifying the publication and helping it grow into one of the top most trusted newspapers in the country.
Viveck is also credited with pioneering India's first B2B segment in trade publishing. The group boasts of publications such as Express Computer, Express Pharma, Express Healthcare and Express Travelworld.
As a homage to one of the most storied figures in Indian journalism, Viveck founded the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards in 2006.
"And if we celebrate those who ask the questions, it is only natural that we acknowledge those who are finding the answers," he once said about journalism.
If there is anything that rivals his passion for fearless journalism, it's his love for cars. A Land Rover connoisseur, Viveck's dizzying collection includes Vintage Series 1 Land Rovers and custom off-roaders.
His enthusiasm for cars extends beyond ownership. He is also an automobile restorer who has set up fabrication shops to ensure that his vehicles stay in mint condition.
His restored cars have also won contests like Cartier Concours de Elegance vintage car shows.
He also established Bollywood's first jury-based awards system in 1994. The awards empowered the fraternity to pick out and reward the best among them as opposed to "popular" awards, which depended on public opinion.
Apart from being an industry pioneer and a car enthusiast, Viveck is also a gourmand. Along with his daughter Rachael, he founded The Sassy Spoon restaurant chain, which specialises in Continental cuisine. There are also The Barazza Bar in Pune and The House of Mandarin in Bandra, which are owned by Viveck.
He became the Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Badminton Association at the age of twenty-one. In 1991, he pioneered the practice of prize money, ranking and selection tournament for junior and sub-juniors. He named the tournament after his mother Krishna Khaitan. It went on to become a premier badminton tournament in India.
Among his other titles, he is also the Director of the United News of India. He has been the Director of The Press Trust of India (PTI), and a Council member of the Audit Bureau of Circulation (ABC). He was one of the youngest presidents of the Indian Newspaper Society (INS) where he continues to be an Executive Committee Member at the INS.
No IRS numbers: Print advertisers rely on other data sources, past records
The absence of readership data has been a great impediment but that has not affected their trust in the medium, say marketers
By Sonam Saini | Jun 27, 2023 9:02 AM | 6 min read
Print medium for advertisers has long been a trusted medium with its reach and scope widely determined by the circulation numbers. Now, the last Indian Readership Survey (IRS) took place in 2019. The industry has gone through various upheavals and changes since then, rendering this 4-year-old data pretty difficult to bank upon.
So, what did the advertisers do in this sticky situation? They leaned towards figures and trends based on Audit Bureau Circulation (ABC) data for media planning and buying. A bunch of publishers have also been banking upon data provided by the Target Group Index (TGI) and Global Web Index (GWI) for making informed decisions.
To put things in context, these data providers audit the circulations of major publications in India, mainly newspapers and magazines. They also study consumer attitudes, habits, motivations, and behaviours, while delivering audience information to publishers, media agencies and marketers.
Hence, the dearth of such crucial information is bound to be an impediment for advertisers. Due to pandemic-related restrictions, the Media Research Users Council India (MRUC India) halted IRS in 2020. How have marketers navigated these tricky waters, we asked our industry experts.
According to Shashank Shrivastava, Senior Executive Officer - Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki, alternatives like ABC (Audit Bureau of Circulation) are supply-side tools to cross-verify circulation numbers. They offer edition-wise circulation of the 562 dailies and 50-odd magazines. However, it only helps in broadly comparing the publications.
He further said that other alternatives like TGI (Target Group Index) and GWI (Global Web Index) are smaller data sets, which give broader indicative media habits and consumption but do not have a large sample size, and do not cover the entire Bharat as IRS did.
“Neither advertisers nor publishers have pre- and post-Covid comparison of readership numbers. Without IRS, there is a lot of vacuum in media planning for print and radio planning,” Shrivastava noted.
A senior media planner, on the condition of anonymity, said: “In the absence of readership numbers, we are going by circulation numbers.” He further added, “Many of us don’t consider pre-COVID data as since then there have been a lot of changes. Circulation numbers are available for some of the editions that publishers decided to report and some are not but that's the only data available basis which many of us are taking decision.”
‘Trust on Print Remains’
Despite the absence of IRS data, advertisers have continued advertising on print as the medium is still considered one of the most credible sources of news and information, and print continues to be an important part of the media mix for most marketers.
Rajiv Dubey, Head of Media, Dabur India asserts Print is the most credible medium when it comes to news and information and at Dabur, they have continued advertising with print. However, he believes that as an advertiser he wants to know the current picture in terms of circulation and readership figures. “Newspapers are most trusted, as far as the news and information is concerned. There is still a huge amount of trust there and that's the reason why advertisers choose to advertise on the medium.”
“We have looked at various data points, like for example, our own feedback and understanding of the market. We have also considered the old data but the sad fact is that the newspapers are not able to drive new readership because they are not getting any new users for their product. The publishers fear that once the advertisers come to know that there is a drop in circulation or readership, they will ask for a lower rate,” he further added.
IRS is the only consumer response-based reading statistics provider for media and product consumption across India. It has a sample size of over 3.3 lakh households in both urban and rural areas, which is second only to the census, and it covers over 600 publications and 70+ product categories. It also provides important insights into changes in socioe-conomic statistics (NCCS) and cross-media comparison from the user's perspective.
Asked about the status of bringing back the IRS, IPG Mediabrands India CEO Shashi Sinha, who is also the Chairman of MRUC, said the survey has not started. “Nothing has been discussed right now.”
As per Shrivastava, in the absence of IRS it was getting difficult to ascertain print (dailies and magazines) readership and radio listenership data. “Further, information on segment-level like key markets, demographic segments, population strata and language which is highly crucial for media planning is not available. Hence, it is difficult to do granular media planning and rate negotiations with publishers.”
As for Dubey, there is huge trust in newspapers and Dabur India will continue to advertise for whatever it is worth. “One has to correct the pricing and then start advertising in the medium. The industry should not fear and come out with the data bravely. All players in the business can act accordingly to improve their business. Everything now is so data-dark.”
It is important to note that IRS and ABC are two of the most crucial data sources for advertisers and planners in the print sector. While the IRS survey has not been carried out for over two years, advertisers and planners are left with ABC data, which is also not particularly reliable because many publishers elected to remove their editions from the audit during the 2022 audit.
Meanwhile, in March this year, ABC decided to withdraw the option earlier offered to publisher members for six monthly circulation audits for the year 2023 since it would not be in the interest of the industry at large when few publications opt for six monthly audits and others opt for annual audit. “Accordingly, for the year 2023 and onwards only annual audits would be undertaken for all member publications for the period January to December which would be mandatory for all member publications as earlier decided and communicated to all members,” read the official statement by ABC.
As per the senior media planner, advertisers continue to advertise on print despite lack of data because the medium is credible and there is immediate response from consumers. “While the lack of data affects the industry, advertisers won't stop advertising on print completely.”
Leading From The Front: Aveek Sarkar
In this edition, we shine the spotlight on Aveek Sarkar, the Vice Chairman and Editor Emeritus of ABP Group
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 15, 2023 8:02 AM | 4 min read
Manmohan Ji’s demise is a huge loss for the world of journalism: PM Modi
Sr Journalist Manmohan passed away on June 7, he was 72
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 11, 2023 10:55 AM | 1 min read
After the death of well-known investigative journalist Manmohan, who held key positions in newspapers like -The Statesman, Hindustan Times, The Times Of India and The Tribune, now Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed shock at his death.
In a statement he said, “I am deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of Shri Manmohan Ji. My deepest condolences are with the family in this hour of intense grief. Journalism was not just a professional calling, but a way of life for Shri Manmohan Ji. He set high standards for himself and stood as an excellent example of value-based journalism.”
He also wrote about his passion for investigative journalism and deep understanding of the domain of national security and how he made an invaluable contribution to the nation's development.
“Shri Manmohan Ji will continue to be a source of inspiration for young professionals who want to carve out a niche for themselves in the world of media. His demise is a huge loss for the world of journalism. Today, he is no longer physically present in our midst, but the values and ideals instilled by him will continue to guide the family and his admirers. May the family members and well-wishers be granted the strength to bear this irreparable loss”, the letter stated.
HT Media announces 60-65% average variable pay bonus payout for employees
Sources privy to the matter have confirmed the development to e4m
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 9, 2023 4:48 PM | 2 min read
HT Media MD & CEO, Praveen Someshwar has announced a 60-65% average variable payout to employees in the company's quarterly town hall meeting.
Sources privy to the development have confirmed the news to exchange4media that Someshwar announced an immediate variable payout. Rating 1 is given for performance below expectations, Rating 2 is given for almost meeting expectations, Rating 3 is given for meeting expectations, Rating 4 is exceeds expectations and Rating 5 is substantially exceeds expectations.
In the last town hall, Someshwar faced questions on variable pay bonuses and was non-committal on the same. Sources also shared that the decision was taken after discussions in the last quarter. However, an announcement was made only now.
During Q4 earnings call with investors, Piyush Gupta, Group CFO, HT Media shared that the newsprint prices are about Rs 60,000 per metric tonne. Gupta said, “As we are looking out next year, we are already seeing softness happening, so we are very hopeful that these prices will come down about 10% to 15% from here on.”
He also added, “Now, as we embark on the next fiscal year, we've already completed the month of May nearly. There's a big program on yield improvement that we have put in place, with which we are hoping to unlock the value and go back to our pre-Covid yields. The paper prices, of course, are coming down, which you will see translating into EBITDA, and therefore PBT and PAT in the coming year. But with the revenue uptick you will see the profitably come back to a pre-Covid, at a very robust level.”
HT stock price is Rs 19.30 on June 9 2023.
Senior journalist Avnish Jain no more
Jain was National Political Editor at Dainik Bhaskar
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 9, 2023 10:12 AM | 1 min read
Veteran journalist Avnish Jain is no more. He was 59.
He passed away on Thursday morning in Indore, as per media reports.
Jain was National Political Editor at Dainik Bhaskar.
He is survived by his wife and son.
Jain was associated with Dainik Bhaskar since 1996.
He started his journalism career in 1992 with Rashtriya Sahara after completing education from IIMC. He has also worked with Dainik Jagran and Divya Bhaskar.
Noted investigative journalist Manmohan passes away at 72
He held key positions in newspapers like The Statesman, Hindustan Times, The Times Of India and The Tribune
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 8, 2023 11:47 AM | 1 min read
Well-known investigative journalist Manmohan, who held key positions in newspapers like -The Statesman, Hindustan Times, The Times Of India and The Tribune is no more.
Apart from this, he also used to write columns for The Sunday Guardian newspaper. He was 72.
Manmohan was admitted to the 'All India Institute of Medical Sciences' (AIMS) in Delhi, where he breathed his last at around 6.45 pm on Wednesday. On Manmohan's death, many journalists including well-known journalist (Padma Shri) Alok Mehta have paid rich tributes to him.
Tribes comes on board as presenting partner for IMPACT 50 Most Influential Women 2023
The awards recognise and acknowledge contributions, inspiring leadership and the remarkable body of work done by trail-blazing women in the advertising, media and marketing domain
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 8, 2023 9:10 AM | 3 min read
The 2023 edition of the iconic IMPACT 50 Most Influential Women 2023 Awards has been announced. These awards recognise and acknowledge the immense contribution, inspiring leadership and remarkable body of work done by trail-blazing women achievers from the Advertising, Media and Marketing worlds.
For the 2023 edition, Tribes has come on board as the presenting partner for IMPACT 50 Most Influential Women. In 2022, the event was Powered by Scibids, developers of AI for marketing. The Gold Partner was India Today Television.
Tribes is a $83-million group of fully integrated marketing agencies. It has been investing in technology that enables customer experience across OOH, Events, Activation and Retail. Whether it is immersive retail experience through AR and VR, or helping brands capture consumer leads and insights, they have developed solutions and platforms that integrate with innovative experiential solutions.
Last year, Shereen Bhan, Managing Editor, CNBCTV18, Network18 Group, topped IMPACT’s 50 Most Influential Women in Media, Marketing and Advertising List, 2022. Bhan was awarded the top position for redefining the business news broadcast landscape.
The 2022 edition jury was led by Sam Balsara, Chairman and Founder, Madison World. Other eminent names on the jury this year were Avinash Pandey, CEO, ABP Network; Vaishali Banerjee, MD, Platinum Guild International – India; Pradeep Dwivedi, ED & CEO, Eros International Media Ltd; Priya Nair, Global CMO, Beauty & Wellbeing, HUL; Angelo George, CEO, Bisleri; Kavita Nair, Independent Director & Board Member, Bluedart Express; Shefali Chhachhi, Co-Founder & Managing Partner at Hearth Ventures; Sunil Lulla, Founder & Chief Evangelist, The Linus Adventures LLP; Rajeev Beotra, Executive Director, HT Media Ltd.; Neeraj Bahl, MD & CEO, BSH Home Appliances; Nitin Gupta, CEO, Xapads Media; Gulshan Verma, CEO, Jio Ads; Gurmit Singh, General Manager, APAC, Quora.
The previous edition also witnessed a healthy representation of women leaders from across domains. The eminent jury handpicked 21 new faces and voices who are shaking up the industry right now.
The number of women on the list from media companies is 13, which is one less than the 2020 tally. A total of 24 names are from the agency side like creative, media, digital, design domains. The remaining 18 are from the marketing background, with 6 of them being from digital-first businesses. Along with the 50 women achievers on the list, the jury singled out five professionals for ‘Special Mention’.
Commenting on this association, Gour Gupta, Chairman and MD, Tribes Communication said, “We are thrilled to be the presenting partners of IMPACT 50 Most Influential Women 2023 Awards. We have always associated with the best in the industry and these Awards are a perfect fit for our brand which stands for excellence and innovation.”
Previous toppers of IMPACT’s 50 Most Influential Women List include: Kalli Purie, Vice Chairperson, India Today Group (2020); Tanya Dubash, Executive Director and Chief Brand Officer, Godrej Industries (2019), Nadia Chauhan, Joint Managing Director & Chief Marketing Officer, Parle Agro (2018), Malini Agarwal, Founder & Creative Director, MissMalini Entertainment (2017), Ekta Kapoor, Joint Managing Director and Creative Director, Balaji Telefilms (2016), Kirthiga Reddy, then Managing Director of Facebook India (2015), Rama Bijapurkar, market strategy consultant and acclaimed business author (2014), Shobhana Bhartia, Chairperson and Editorial Director HT Media Group (2013) and Vinita Bali, then Managing Director of Britannia (2012).
