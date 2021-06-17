DB Corp FY 21 ad rev down 35%, Q4 shows 6% dip

DB Corp closed the last quarter of FY 21 on a high note. PAT grew by 158% YOY at Rs 619 million as against Rs 241 million as compared to same period last year. The EBIDTA grew by 52% YOY at Rs1047 million (23% margin) as against Rs. 690 million (margin of 14%). Their advertising revenue stood at Rs 3084 million as against Rs. 3303 million same period last fiscal while circulation revenue stood at Rs 1104 million as against Rs 1200 million. The total revenue clocked was Rs 4601 million as against Rs 4898 million.

For their radio business, PAT stood at Rs 132 million against PAT of Rs 34 million in Q 4 last year. The advertising revenue was at Rs 278 million against Rs 326 million while the EBIDTA stood at Rs 93 million versus Rs 96 million.

Commenting on the performance for FY 2020-21, Mr. Sudhir Agarwal, Managing Director, DB Corp Ltd said, “While we look back at Fiscal 2021, it has been an extremely unprecedented year by all accounts. For the Print Industry, it has also been a year of reaffirmation of the fact that the Indian reader is extremely discerning and values good editorial ethos. This also validates our core principle that we have been following for the last many decades - Courageous Journalism is difficult and if done well is the most sustainable path for the future.”

“It has also reaffirmed the changing dynamics of the Print Industry with Indian language newspapers doing significantly better than our English counterparts and outstripping them not only in circulation numbers, but in advertising revenues as well. We are happy to reiterate that the un-metro path chosen by our Founder and solidified by the Company over the past few years is continuing to fructify. Our digital efforts are also beginning to see traction and we are confident that we will continue to deliver quality journalism through all medium,” he added.

“The local and relevant content that we continued to deliver to our readers has further strengthened our franchise and has ensured that we have emerged stronger. On the back of this, we believe we are well- positioned for long-term growth, and it grounds our conviction that we can continue to substantially and profitably scale up our business albeit steadily,” Agarwal said.

