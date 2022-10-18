ZEEL launches leadership and management development academy 'Lead Your Ship'

ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEEL) announced the launch of its new Academy of Leadership and Management Development – Lead Your Ship. An industry-first initiative, Lead Your Ship Academy aims to build new-age leadership and managerial capabilities across all levels.



The vision of the academy is to create a resilient and agile organization where the skills and capabilities of the leaders are a true cornerstone. ZEE has taken significant strides towards workforce capability development by setting up a 4*4 Academy framework that enables compliance, techno-functional, behavioural, and leadership skills development across the organizational pyramid.



These academic pillars are built on 4 beams – Integrated Academy Journeys, Learner Centric Technology, Assessments & Certifications, and Career Progression, thus, providing sustainable development and growth plans to the company’s workforce. The academy offers career-linked development interventions for all talent levels in the organizational pyramid.



The 5 interventions—ARISE, ASPIRE, ADVANCE, ASCEND, and ACCELERATE are specifically designed to develop foundational proficiency at the bottom of the pyramid to critical leadership, managerial and transformational competencies, ultimately enabling them to transition to higher roles within the organization.



Commenting on the launch, Dheeraj Jaggi - Head HR, Content SBU and Head – Enterprise Culture and Capability Development, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEEL) said, “Being the first media and entertainment powerhouse in India, ZEE has always been an Academy of Talent. Over the years we’ve nurtured great talent who have shaped the future of the industry. Once again, we are delighted to launch the Lead Your Ship Academy, another pioneering and first-of-its-kind initiative, that will play a critical role in upskilling the workforce to keep up with the fast-changing industry environment. Given the shift in workforce development needs post-COVID, the curriculum of all 5 career linked development interventions are designed to suit the new capability requirements for the managers and leaders, ultimately promoting science-based self-development for inclusive and global leadership, and supporting their career progression.”



On the back of extensive research-led insights, Lead Your Ship Academy will offer holistic development to ZEE’s workforce using a blended delivery model. The curriculum is designed in partnership with renowned industry partners and academic institutions and will include modern pedagogy to assess, develop, engage and reinforce the new-age skills. Lead Your Ship Academy will build capabilities of 3,400+ employees across the organization and will provide around 6000+ hours of development. It is one of the most ambitious capability-building exercises undertaken by ZEE.



After initiatives such as Compliance Academy and Digicademy, with Lead Your Ship Academy, the Company is taking workforce capability development a step further by attuning it as an Academy of Excellence. Last year, ZEE launched the first of its kind Digicademy, which garnered a phenomenal response from both internal and external stakeholders, successfully onboarding 97% of employees. The Digicademy has consistently beaten most of the key platform KPIs at the AMEA and the global level. The academy won accolades and awards at renowned forums hosted by industry publications such as ET HR World, People First, Transformance HR Forum, and Businessworld People HR to name a few.



Going forward, the company plans to launch a Techno-functional Academy, primarily targeted at enhancing technical and digital skills that will make employees more adept in this fast-paced industry. ZEE boasts of a strong legacy of home-grown leaders, who have been at the forefront of innovation and pioneering initiatives across the globe, for over three decades. To lead the next disruption in the M&E industry and drive hypergrowth in the new normal, ZEE is committed to strengthening the leadership pipeline and building a future-ready workforce.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)