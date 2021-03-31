enba 2020: Luminaries from across domains convene for jury meet

The 13th edition of the event was held on March 27 at ITC Maurya, New Delhi

The jury meet of the 13th edition of exchange4media News Broadcasting Awards (enba) was held at ITC Maurya on 27th March 2021.

The jury this year was led by Vinay Sahasrabudhe, MP - Rajya Sabha & Chairman – ICCR. The other prominent jury members included:

Shri Vivek Tankha, MP Rajya Sabha

Sanjoy Roy, MD Teamwork Arts

Shazia Ilmi, Spokesperson, BJP

Syed Zafar Islam, MP Rajya Sabha

Suman Saraf, MD Radha TMT

Sudhir Mishra, Founder and Managing Partner, Trust Legal

Sonal Kalra, Managing Editor and Business Head Lifestyle, HT

Rammohan Sundaram, Country Head and Managing Partner, Integrated Media, DDB Group

Radhika Khera, National Media Coordinator, INC

Ranveer Brar, Celebrity Indian Chef and Entrepreneur

Sh Puran Sawar, Chairman, Dawar Group

Nilaya Varma, Co-Founder, Primus Partners

Markand Adhikari, Chairman and MD, Sri Adhikari Brothers

Sh KG Suresh, Vice-Chancellor, Makhanlal Chaturvedi University

Ghanshyam Tiwari, National Spokesperson, Samajavadi party

Amit Bhagchandka, Group CEO, RK Global

Abhijit Iyer Mitra, Author, Journalist and Defence Economist

Anand Ranganathan, Professor JNU

This year the enba Awards received over 600 entries. The winners will be declared on 3rd April 2021.

