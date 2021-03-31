enba 2020: Luminaries from across domains convene for jury meet
The 13th edition of the event was held on March 27 at ITC Maurya, New Delhi
The jury meet of the 13th edition of exchange4media News Broadcasting Awards (enba) was held at ITC Maurya on 27th March 2021.
The jury this year was led by Vinay Sahasrabudhe, MP - Rajya Sabha & Chairman – ICCR. The other prominent jury members included:
- Shri Vivek Tankha, MP Rajya Sabha
- Sanjoy Roy, MD Teamwork Arts
- Shazia Ilmi, Spokesperson, BJP
- Syed Zafar Islam, MP Rajya Sabha
- Suman Saraf, MD Radha TMT
- Sudhir Mishra, Founder and Managing Partner, Trust Legal
- Sonal Kalra, Managing Editor and Business Head Lifestyle, HT
- Rammohan Sundaram, Country Head and Managing Partner, Integrated Media, DDB Group
- Radhika Khera, National Media Coordinator, INC
- Ranveer Brar, Celebrity Indian Chef and Entrepreneur
- Sh Puran Sawar, Chairman, Dawar Group
- Nilaya Varma, Co-Founder, Primus Partners
- Markand Adhikari, Chairman and MD, Sri Adhikari Brothers
- Sh KG Suresh, Vice-Chancellor, Makhanlal Chaturvedi University
- Ghanshyam Tiwari, National Spokesperson, Samajavadi party
- Amit Bhagchandka, Group CEO, RK Global
- Abhijit Iyer Mitra, Author, Journalist and Defence Economist
- Anand Ranganathan, Professor JNU
This year the enba Awards received over 600 entries. The winners will be declared on 3rd April 2021.
