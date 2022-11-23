Dr Bhuvan Lall elected as member of International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences

The author and filmmaker has been engaged with the global entertainment business in Hollywood, Europe and India for over three decades

Author and filmmaker Dr Bhuvan Lall has been elected as a member of the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (International Emmy Awards).

In 2017, Dr Lall published the best-selling biography ‘The Man India Missed The Most - Subhas Chandra Bose’. His second biography is the extensively researched ‘The Great Indian Genius Har Dayal (2020)’. Dr. Lall’s 3rd book is ‘India on the World Stage (2021)’. His latest books are ‘Delhi in the Era of Revolutionaries 1857-1947 (July 2022)’, He is currently writing the biography of Sardar Patel.

Dr Lall has over three decades of top-level decision-making exposure in the global entertainment business in Hollywood, Europe and India. He was also the President of Beverly Hills-based MCorp - Spice Group - a multi-billion dollar Indian multinational.

Previously Dr Lall, as the Secretary-General of the Indian Broadcasting Foundation (2000-03), established the largest M&E trade body in India. He was the SVP of a TV Network (1995). He has held Board Positions in various M&E companies. Dr Lall is currently Patron of the Sardar Patel Memorial Society, UK.

In 2019, Jharkhand Rai University of India bestowed him with the Honorary Degree of Doctor of Philosophy, honoris causa (Ph.D.). He holds a First-Class Masters’ degree in Mass Communication - Film TV Radio Production from Jamia MCRC.

