Culture Round-Up: IPL, Sidhu Moosewala, Amber Heard kept netizens busy in May’22

From Amber Heard’s “My Dog Stepped on a Bee…” memes to heartbreaking events like the shooting at a Texas school and the murder of Punjabi artist and politician Sidhu Moosewala, the internet had a lot to talk about in May 2022. The conversations also revolved a lot around business, and IPOs, along with ‘Pasoori’ swiping the audience off their feet and trending on Spotify.

Here’s all what brewed on the web in the month of May.

The Sports Sensation

Conversations around football certainly went up in the last month. The chatter majorly revolved around 2 topics – Winners and Transfer Windows. ManCity and Liverpool were clearly the buzz, with an epic league showdown and Real Madrid winning their record 14th UCL Title. Mbappe made a huge topic for himself by renewing his contract with PSG with a mammoth 250m Euros deal and other PSG perks. Haaland and Lewandowski were also in the scoop by being top targets for big clubs in EPL and LaLiga. Football feeds were followed by IPL conversations and badminton news with India winning their first Thomas Cup.

The Market & Economy

Bull and Bear drove Indians in the month of May with many searches and conversations around various listings, price trends and IPO announcements. Many IPOs were announced in May - namely, Venus Pipes IPO, Prudent Corporate Advisory Services IPO, Pradeep Phosphates IPO, eMudra IPO and Ethos IPO along with HDFC Ltd raising Rs 12,000 crore in this fiscal's largest local bond sale. ACC, Ambuja and Ruchi Soya went up by 10 per cent and Delhivery got listed on a premium.

However, LIC was the social bee in investment topic by declaring the biggest IPO till date, followed by a discounted listing and then a sudden price depreciation of 12% in the same month.

Additionally, there were a lot of ‘money’ occurrences in the Business and Economics category. Swiggy was on the search list with it shutting down Supr Daily operation in major cities across India. Zilingo, a Singapore-based startup, witnessed a whistleblowing incident for its financial irregularities. Macro Indian developments gave new energy to Indian consumers with searches around growing GDP, boosting of rail infrastructure and LPG price hike and fuel excise reduction. TATA searches also went up by launching Nexon EV and the appointment of Campbell Wilson as CEO and MD of Air-Asia.

The Other Side

The Other category has seen a lot of viral developments in the last month. On one side, where cheerful searches were buzzing around BTS visiting the White House, UPSC results and Geentanjali Shree winning the Bookers’ Prize. The other side of the search was not so cheerful with hashtags, posts and mentions increasing around the shooting of Sidhu Moosewala, Texas massacre, targeted killing of Rahul Bhatt and army incident in Ladakh. The mixed cluster of searches showed huge mass engagements and interactions which is believed to be carried forward as well.

On Spotify - Passori has taken the Indian audience by fire, making them groove to its every beat. Excuses by AP Dhillon remains in top 2 showing Indian taste for lo-fi rhythmic Punjabi raps. Harry Style’s As It Was and Glass Animals’ Heat Waves showing consistent plays. Loved by people not only on spotify but on Reels and YT shorts as well! Bhoolbhuliya 2’s title made a rocking entry into the list with a sudden entry and taking a spot in the Top 10.

Instagram and Chatter

Popular in reels was the “my money doesn’t jiggle jiggle” trend with people making reels in a group, making serious faces and creative hook steps. The song isn’t much but will surely be in your mind after hearing it once!

The other trend was around the statement made by Amber Heard during her trial and saying, “My dog stepped on a bee..”. The statement and the expressions were clearly not taken well by the social consumers and it turned into a never-ending series of crossovers with Andrew Garfield’s toxic “He he he heeeee” to many Bollywood songs, Hollywood dialogues and much more! It is safe to say that the statement– The internet remains undefeated- stands true.

Coming to memes, Amber Heard started a trend in the meme community as well and a meme saying “Saara May to I stepped on a bee karte hue hi nikal gaya” justifies the same.

Friday hero remains on the top with his irreplaceable Friday declaration and favorite meme content everywhere. “Arre chhoti bachi ho kya?!” if you think those two were the only viral memes in May.

