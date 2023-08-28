Any time can be prime time for news: Sudipto Chowdhuri, India TV
At the e4m NewsNext 2023, Chowdhuri, Chief Revenue Officer/ Executive President - Sales, India TV, discussed the nitty gritty of the sponsorship game for news channels
“When we talk about getting sponsorship to the organisation, we need to understand the connect between the brands that we operate with and the brand that we are as a particular news channel,” said Sudipto Chowdhuri, Chief Revenue Officer/ Executive President - Sales, India TV in a fireside chat with Sohini Ganguly, Senior Correspondent, exchange4media, at the News Next Conference 2023.
Chowdhuri gave an example of how different a Harley Davidson is from Gucci. “You will not think of the two in the same way. Similarly, whenever a channel deals with a particular brand, we need to understand the aspects that we are connecting on,” he added.
Chowdhuri also pointed out that post-pandemic, there has been a mindset among advertisers that if they are advertising with a particular channel, they need to squeeze out the channel to the last drop of deliverable. “We are not towels. So we need to collaborate and understand the brand philosophy of each other, and see how we can help each other rather than packing in more and more things,” he said.
Speaking about the upcoming elections, Chowdhuri highlighted that the market as of now has not been responding too well. “If you remove the government advertisement and see the overall scenario, corporate has been moving really slow,” he mentioned.
However, he also said that if we look at the 2018 elections, there was a surge of roughly 46% of clients who came newly on board. “People do look to spend good money during elections. In India TV we specifically have a good lineup of programming coming up, we go a little tough on which brand we get on board and which brand we do not get on board,” Chowdhuri added.
He believes that the money will be divided since there is also the festive season and sports season that’s knocking on the door before the elections.
For the longest time, only prime time was a key focus for advertisers. Chowdhuri said that the majority of salespeople, most of the time, have sold the prime time as evening prime time. “Morning is a prime time for news; evening is a prime time for news. And for that matter, any time can become prime time for news. Most of the clients will push the broadcaster or salespeople to get a spot in the evening; that doesn’t make sense,” he said.
India TV recently became the only newsgroup to have exclusive CTV news channels in India. “CTV is growing very fast. The benefit is that the attributes are digital, but the screen is still a television screen and there is the benefit of co-viewing,” he mentioned.
Disclosure and transparency are of key importance to the audience today. Sharing some best practices for disclosing sponsored content, Chowdhuri said, “You need to look at the context of the brand associating with you. We are very careful about these things, as a channel. You will never see an irrelevant brand sponsoring irrelevant stuff. There are some categories that we do not allow to advertise on specific programmes.”
He also mentioned that good collaboration is not just about taking the money and protecting the bottom line. “The medium we work for is very powerful. You sell with pride and you walk away with your head held high,” he concluded.
Innovation is our ally, truth our guiding star: Vineet Jain, The Times Group
At the e4m NewsNext 2023, the Managing Director of The Times Group spoke about the evolution of news in India from print to AI
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 27, 2023 12:50 PM | 5 min read
exchange4media's NEWSNEXT SUMMIT is an annual symposium of News TV leaders, global media experts, advertisers, brand marketers and academicians. These luminaries come together to discuss the future of TV news in light of the sweeping changes we see in the industry today.
It is a forum for the industry to look inward and discuss solutions to some of the issues facing TV news. We were joined today by Vineet Jain, the Managing Director of The Times Group, who addressed the audience through an audio-visual since he couldn't be physically present at the event.
In his speech, he spoke about the past two decades of TV news, the paradigm shift brought about by the internet and the inevitable advent of artificial intelligence.
Here is the full transcript of his address:
.@vineetjaintimes, Managing Director, #TheTimesGroup, presenting the Big Picture of News Media, at #e4mNewsNext 2023.— exchange4media group (@e4mtweets) August 27, 2023
Watch Live : https://t.co/2WmJbljsQY#mediasummit #tvnews #media #broadcast #journalism pic.twitter.com/oYTr6cJI9r
I extend my best wishes to exchange4media’s NEWSNEXT Summit for a successful event. The discussions throughout the day hold the promise of unveiling insights into the swiftly evolving challenges in our industry—both within newsrooms and on the business front. While I'm disappointed that I cannot be there in person today, I eagerly await a summary of the valuable suggestions. I am enthusiastic about engaging with many of you in the coming days.
Let's journey back a century. News was ink on paper, the printed word delivering stories to our doorstep. Newspapers were our guides, shaping opinions and narratives. Then, a revolution unfolded—the age of television. News went live, captivating households with moving images and charismatic anchors. The world watched history unfold before its eyes.
Over the past two decades, TV News has served as a significant reference point in the digital evolution. The emergence of multi-platform dynamics and social distribution marked pivotal shifts. But, the core approach persisted, with news services publishing broadly the same content to the same audience on different platforms.
But progress is relentless. The internet democratized information. Websites, blogs, and social media transformed everyone into potential journalists. News became accessible 24/7, no longer confined by printing schedules or airtime. The way we consumed TV content, also underwent a seismic shift – from the family television screen to the personal mobile screen. Consumers are paying attention to content creators of all kinds who speak to them in a voice which resonates on a platform they use. You can see a completely different service on a mobile phone, to the one you see on TV. TV on the go, cord-cutting, and live TV streaming on OTT platforms became the new norms, reshaping our interaction with television.
The digital revolution also opened a new chapter. Platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram rapidly disseminated stories, while YouTube transformed individuals into broadcasters. Mobile and internet growth intertwined news with our daily lives, reshaping engagement.
Then, a new force emerged—Artificial Intelligence-- which has now captured everyone's imagination. It is not about replacing tradition, but about amplifying it. Imagine a world where news is tailored precisely to your interests, where data transforms into insightful stories. AI fact-checks at lightning speed, guarding truth. Language barriers crumble, allowing news to seamlessly transcend linguistic diversity, an essential transformation for a country like India with its multitude of languages and cultures.
AI isn't only aiding journalists; it's also transforming content formats. Text and images are morphing into videos, audio, and beyond. AI even ushers in virtual anchors.
Visualize a newsroom where AI-generated visuals enhance storytelling, freeing journalists to delve deeper. Chatbots engage with you directly, answering questions in real time. And ethical considerations? They guide us, ensuring algorithms remain unbiased and content trustworthy.
As someone who has weathered all of these shifts for 35 years, I've seen the industry evolve from print to TV to digital --and now to the frontier of AI.
As Chief Content Architect of The Times Group, I've been driven by a core belief in democratizing media and making news accessible to younger and mass audiences using cutting-edge tools. In this pursuit, prescriptive journalism stands out—a call not just to highlight issues but to offer solutions as well.
Today's digital news platforms face the challenge of immersing consumers in solutions while upholding ethical standards. This commitment rests on a foundation of accurate, unbiased information and the integrity to uphold credibility.
I firmly believe that our editorial teams are the best self-regulators, safeguarding our hard-fought freedoms against external threats. As we venture into the realms of broadcasting, digital tech, and AI, these principles must remain at the heart of our endeavors.
Today, we stand on the threshold of a new chapter—where innovation is our ally, and truth our guiding star. In this narrative, remember that the essence of news endures. We adapt, but our purpose remains unaltered: To inform, inspire, and empower.
So, as we navigate this exciting path, let us embrace the legacy of the past and the promise of the future --united by the enduring pursuit of knowledge.
Thank You and best wishes again for an incisive and insightful event
enba 2022: India Today, Aaj Tak, ET Now take home top honours
NDTV's Sonia Singh won the Lifetime Achievement award, TV Today Network’s Rahul Kumar Shaw was adjudged ‘CEO of the Year’ & Aaj Tak's Sudhir Chaudhary was named ‘enba media maverick of the year’
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 27, 2023 11:42 PM | 3 min read
The 15th edition of the exchange4media news broadcasting awards (enba) was organized on Sunday, August 27 in a glittering ceremony at Radison Blu, Noida. The awards honoured the best of the best in the Indian broadcast news media industry. It recognizes the best in Television news and rewards broadcasters and industry leaders who are responsible for shaping the future of Television Broadcasting in India.
At the star-studded awards night, Sonia Singh, Editorial Director, NDTV, was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement award, TV Today Network’s Rahul Kumar Shaw was honoured with the ‘CEO of the Year’ award while Sudhir Chaudhary, Consulting Editor, Aaj Tak was named the ‘enba media maverick of the year 2023’.
TV Today Network bagged the maximum number of awards with a total of 144 metals followed by ABP Network with a total of 63 metals. Coming to the medal tally, TV Today Network took home 61 gold, 31 silver and 19 bronze metals across categories at enba 2022 while ABP Network bagged 23 gold, 25 silver and 15 bronze metals across categories. Among the other channels, Times Network bagged 32 metals at enba 2022, iTV Network won 25 metals in total, NDTV took home 11 metals and Asianet News Network bagged 9 metals across categories.
The News Channels of the Year (Hindi) title was bagged by three channels – Aaj Tak, ABP News and Times Now Navbharat. While Aaj Tak bagged gold, ABP News took home the silver metal and Times Now Navbharat bagged bronze. Also, News Channels of the Year (English) was awarded to India Today, Times Now and NewsX who bagged gold, silver and bronze respectively. The ‘Business News Channel of the Year- English’ was given to ET Now while Sports Tak was named as the ‘Best Sports Digital News Channel’.
Meanwhile, Supriya Prasad, News Director, Aaj Tak, picked the gold trophy in the ‘News Television – News Director / Editor-in-Chief / Managing Editor / News Editor of the Year- (Hindi)’ category while Rahul Kanwal, Executive Director, Business Today & News Director, India Today & Aaj Tak, took home the gold award in the ‘News Television – News Director / Editor-in-Chief / Managing Editor / News Editor of the Year (English)’ category.
In the ‘Young Professional of the Year – Editorial- English’ category, Aarthi Kirushnan, Anchor & Producer of NewsX won the gold metal while in the ‘Young Professional of the Year – Editorial- Hindi’ category, Siddhi Vishal Sharma, Trainee- News & Program Production of ABP News, took home the gold metal, Ashutosh Chaturvedi, Anchor, Associate Editor, Aaj Tak bagged silver and Rajeev Dhoundiyal, Anchor, Senior Associate Producer, Aaj Tak, took home the bronze metal for their outstanding work and contribution.
Here's the complete list of winners:
MIB asks media bodies to refrain from direct & indirect betting ads
The ministry has said failure to adhere to the advisory may invite action from the government
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 25, 2023 2:04 PM | 2 min read
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has recently advised all stakeholders, including media entities, online advertisement intermediaries and social media platforms, to immediately refrain from showing advertisements or promotional content on betting/gambling in any form.
It has added that failure to adhere to this advisory may invite appropriate action from the government under various statutes.
According to the ministry, “The recent Central Government action against a network of agents who had collected substantial money from users of gambling apps that had subsequently funnelled the funds out of India to reiterate that advertisements of gambling or betting platforms pose significant financial and socio-economic risk for the consumers, especially youth and children. It has further added that this mechanism has linkages to money laundering networks, thereby threatening the financial security of the country.”
The Ministry has stated in the advisory that along with these illegalities, it is also highly likely that black money is used to pay for such advertisements. To that end, the Ministry has noted that certain media entities, including advertisement intermediaries and social media platforms, have been allowing direct and indirect advertisements of betting and gambling platforms during major sporting events, including cricket tournaments. Further, the Ministry has observed that there is a tendency to spike promotion of such betting and gambling platforms during a major sporting event, especially cricket.
MIB has issued advisories to warn media platforms against publicising betting/gambling platforms. The online advertisement intermediaries have also been advised not to target such advertisements towards the Indian audience.
Advisories in the past have stated that betting and gambling is an illegal activity and hence advertisements or promotion of such activities directly or indirectly on any of the media platforms falls foul of the various statutes, including under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, the Press Council Act 1978, etc.
Indian shoppers to boost spending by 14% this festive season: Disney+ Hotstar survey
The survey also found that consumer spending is expected to be heavily influenced by online ads
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 25, 2023 1:54 PM | 3 min read
As cricket fever grips the nation with only days to go to the Asia Cup followed by the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, the second edition of Disney+ Hotstar’s Festive Shopping Sentiment Survey has found that shoppers this festive season are likely to increase their spending by 14% over last year, driven by a 12% increase in the size of their shopping baskets.
Marketers with the best opportunity to leverage the cricketing properties and influence the positive spending sentiment observed in the second edition of Disney+ Hotstar’s Festive Shopping Sentiment survey. the platform has lifted its paywall for mobile and tablet-only viewers for both the tournaments, thus democratizing the game for more than 540 million [Source – FICCI E&Y report] smartphone users across the country.
The free streaming of the two widely watched sporting events will enable a lucrative avenue for marketers to make a mark in consumers’ minds before the festive season. As per the Festive Shopping Sentiment survey, 9 in 10 consumers expressed a healthy appetite to spend for the upcoming season. With an average budget of Rs. 17K, shoppers are predicted to boost their spending by 14% the previous year. This will be fueled by a 12% rise in shopping basket size, with the most popular categories being clothes, mobile phones, and health and beauty. Festive bonanzas, such as brand and cashback incentives, discounts, and other promotions, can influence customer mindsets even more.
The survey also found that consumer spending is expected to be heavily influenced by online ads. It is prone to sway towards online shopping, with 60% of consumers discovering brands and services through online platforms as they shop for themselves and for gifting purposes. Accompanying the online shopping sentiments of 7 out of 10 shoppers, digital payment options too recorded 36% preference, with UPI in the lead.
Ajit Varghese – Head of Network - Ad Sales, Disney Star said, “With the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 and ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 being free-to-view to all mobile phone users, Disney+ Hotstar is poised to become the prime digital platform for marketers. This especially holds true for the Cricket World Cup, which returns home after a hiatus of 12 years, right before the peak festive season kicks in. Safe to sayall eyes are going to be on the action on the ground, making it a once-in-a-decade opportunity for brands looking to make the most out of the festive fervor amongst consumers.”
Disney+ Hotstar is set to revolutionize Live Cricket advertising during the upcoming Asia Cup and ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 with the launch of its self-serve platform. The platform is also offering over 75 targeting parameters (previously 35) that can be cross-tabbed to combine multiple parameters for granular reach and caters to all ticket sizes (from INR 2 lacs to upto 50 lacs). Additionally, special rates have been introduced that are at par with leading UGC platforms. Starting at just Rs. 49* (CPM) for non-India matches, and a special package for India-only matches at Rs. 149* (CPM).
*Rate applicable on the first campaign, for India/ non-India matches with no targeting chosen, minimum duration 2 matches, min budget Rs. 2 lakhs.
Detailed Survey findings available here - https://discover.hotstar.com/download-report
Sebi order: SAT denies relief to Eros
The tribunal has asked Executive Vice-Chairman Sunil Lulla and CEO Pradeep Dwivedi to reply or submit an objection along with an application in three weeks seeking a stay on the Sebi order
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 23, 2023 9:00 AM | 1 min read
The Securities Appellate Tribunal has denied relief to Eros International Media, Executive Vice-Chairman Sunil Lulla and CEO Pradeep Dwivedi against Sebi's order that bars them from accessing the securities market.
The tribunal has asked Lulla and Dwivedi to now reply or submit an objection along with an application in three weeks seeking a stay on the Sebi order.
As per earlier reports, Sebi has found that Eros had overstated its books and transferred funds in the name of content advances, and then recognised them as revenue by routing them through other entities.
In July, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs issued orders for inspecting the accounts of Eros International Media after it was "satisfied that allegations of fund siphoning need to be investigated".
The Rise & Rise of Gurdeep Sappal from Editor to Member of Congress Working Committee
Sappal has been added to the Incharges list of the CWC
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 21, 2023 2:37 PM | 2 min read
The Indian National Congress has appointed Gurdeep Sappal, former CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Rajya Sabha TV (RSTV) and the erstwhile founder of the News TV channel Swaraj Express as the newest member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC).
This is a remarkable achievement and a very fast progression for Gurdeep Sappal who has risen from being a Broadcast Leader to being a tall political leader and a member of the CWC in such a short time.
Gurdeep Sappal has been working very closely with the current Congress President Sh Mallikarjun Kharge and assisting him in multiple aspects.
A former OSD to Hamid Ansari, when Sh Hamid Ansari was the Vice-President of India, Sappal formally joined the Congress in 2020.
In fact, of the four AICC coordinators attached to the office of the Congress President, he is the newest entrant into the party.
Even when he was in RSTV, reports often emerged of him taking up assignments with senior Congress leaders.
Sappal is credited with conceptualizing and establishing Rajya Sabha Television (RSTV). He has also conceptualized and produced a ten-part television series Samvidhaan - The Making of the Constitution of India, which re-enacts the debates of the Constituent Assembly and recreates the drama of the political and parliamentary process of developing the salient features of the Constitution of India. The series was directed by Shyam Benegal. He also conceptualised and produced feature film Raagdesh for RSTV, directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia.
When he quit RSTV in 2017, he went on to launch Swaraj Express, a television channel whose Managing Editor was Amrita Rai, former RSTV anchor and wife of senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. Soon after officially joining the Congress, Sappal was appointed as a national spokesman, appearing for the party on television channels and debate platforms.
Gurdeep Sappal has gone from curating news to becoming headline news himself.
How to navigate the first 90 days in a new company to create a win-win
Guest Column: Sarabjeet Sachar, Career Coach and Founder & CEO of Aspiration, shares 10 tips to keep in mind during the first 90 days at a new workplace
By Sarabjeet Sachar | Aug 19, 2023 8:27 AM | 5 min read
Tony (name changed to maintain confidentiality) had joined a new company in a leadership position just about a month ago and was trying his best to prove himself by working extra hard.
However, the more he was trying to create a good first impresson the more he was perceived as not being a good fit. Why? Because the team members, his boss and colleagues were used to operating in an unstructured and informal work culture, and Tony was focusing on everything to be done immediately through systems/processes because he came from a system-oriented background.
This naturally led to developing resistance amongst the team members and disturbed the comfort level of his boss. The problem was that because Tony had not taken the effort to first understand and appreciate the nuances of the organisation’s working style and then adapt his style and learning around it, it started backfiring and Tony left the organisation within 5 months. In such a situation one needs to remember the quote: “Slow is fast”.
Why are the first 90 days important?
Research suggests that an employee’s first 90 days in large part determines his or her performance, longevity, and contribution to the company. Hence it is important that you on joining a new company be like a good student who first only listens and observes and then once he learns, starts giving his/her inputs.
Failing to do this can mean a loss of a good career opportunity.
So here are 10 TIPS to keep in mind during the first 90 days:
1] Keep a journal : For a better understanding keep making notes of the following :
a] Department’s goals
b] Your boss’ goals
c] The key pain points of the job role
d] How has the performance been to date
e] Your boss’ strengths and work style
f] The strengths and weaknesses of the team members you lead
g] Key influencers in the top management who can impact your job role
Advantage: First understand and then be understood.
2] Listening to existing employees :
Meeting up with internal stakeholders and understanding the challenges faced which have relevance to the role you will be performing is helpful.
Advantage: Gives you an understanding of the real challenges.
3) Weekly meeting with your immediate boss :
Talk to your boss and explain that with an objective of delivering on the expectations of the company, you would be taking certain steps however in the beginning you will need some inputs and feedback from your boss. So fix up a suitable time on a weekly basis when your boss is relatively relaxed and discuss with him your progress and your thought process.
Advantage: Keeps you aligned with company goals and your boss’s work style
4) Identify your skill gaps:
Make a list of key areas where you need to improve considering the requirement of the role. These need to be the gaps in your skills and abilities which may come in the way of delivering results. Evaluate which ones you can hone by either taking up certification courses, training, reading and other tools to upgrade.
Advantage: You are evolving and coming closer to the requirement of the job.
5) Take initiative :
Don’t overdo this bit, however, look for opportunities to offer advice and your time to contribute towards your team’s performance or your boss’s responsibility.
Advantage: Self-initiative helps in creating a good first impression
6) Positive Attitude:
You got to reflect a positive outlook towards the work challenges and see them as opportunities to contribute by finding solutions. Take the extra effort, burn the midnight oil to find solutions on the basis of your past experience and your current understanding of the situation to discuss with your boss how things can be improved. Take the feedback given to you also positively.
Advantage: Everyone likes to work with a person with a positive attitude.
7) Set 30, 60 and 90-day goals:
Set goals for the first 30 days and discuss with your boss for inputs. Similarly, then set 60 days and finally a goal for 90 days. This will help you be on track. Keep sending your progress report to your boss at the end of each month.
Advantage: You would be aligned with the company’s as well as your boss’s expectations.
8) Establish working relationships :
Communicate about your strengths to your team members and to your boss. That lets people know your expertise and you are building a platform to be the Go-To person for the specific areas that you are good at. Also ask the team members, stakeholders and your boss as to what is their preferred working style. For example, how would they like you to communicate with them?
Advantage: It develops a comfort level for people around you and builds a cordial working relationship.
9) Pre-empt perception bias:
If there is a typical personality trait you possess because of which there are chances that there may be a biased impression about you, inform your boss in a one-to-one meeting. For example, you may be very patient and may not become hyper-active when tasks are delayed a bit. However, you deliver the results by guiding teams in your own unique style. Let your boss know that you are patient by nature and that is your strength.
Advantage: This will eliminate the chances of an unnecessary bias entering into the minds of people about you.
10) Last but not least, keep an open mind and be ready to handle ambiguity and uncertainity. To be able to handle the situation with these two elements is a great leadership quality. In case things do not turn out the way you expected, learn to deal with it to the best of your ability looking at it as an opportunity to evolve. Don’t give up.
If you keep these above 10 things in mind, you will have smooth sailing during your first 90 days and create a win-win situation.
Best of luck!!
