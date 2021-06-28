Zupee appoints Gaurav Mehta as Chief Marketing Officer

Skill-based online gaming start-up, Zupee, today announced the appointment of Gaurav Mehta as the Chief Marketing Officer. In his new role, Mehta will be responsible for leading the marketing activities to ensure maximum penetration in all parts of the country.

“At Zupee, he will also be responsible for establishing strong marketing fundamentals and mentoring a growing marketing team, while actively pursuing strong liaison with like-minded marketing partners across industries enabling faster and accelerated growth,” the company stated.

Mehta brings over 19 years of experience, having led the marketing verticals of major companies including Yahoo India, OLX and GirnarSoft. An analytics and research driven marketer, he has been in the mobile marketing space since 2008. Mehta was felicitated with the ‘Marketer of the Year’ award by exchange4media Indian Marketing Awards in 2015 and Power Profile by LinkedIn in 2016. He was also recognised as ‘Forty under Forty’ by exchange4media Group in 2018 & 2019. He is an avid reader with interest in the field of politics, economics and history.

Congratulating Gaurav Mehta on his new role, Dilsher Singh Malhi, Founder & CEO, Zupee said, “We are pleased to have Gaurav head the marketing division at Zupee. As a user centric, rapidly growing player in a technology-led innovation field, we needed someone who understands marketing well to further enhance Zupee’s positioning and reach. Given Gaurav’s extensive experience in the IT sector he brings a sound understanding of both B2B and B2C segments and an omni-channel approach to problem solving. We believe he is the right person for job and wish him a long association and the very best of stay at Zupee”.

A post graduate in Brand Management and Media Planning from MICA, Gaurav has led various marketing functions across major companies. Prior to joining Zupee, he was the Chief arketing Officer at GirnarSoft, and led the marketing function at CarDekho, Gaadi.com and Zigwheels.

Speaking on his appointment, Gaurav Mehta, Chief Marketing Officer, Zupee said, “I am excited to join Zupee as the organisation and the online gaming sector are both going through a phase of rapid growth. It feels exciting to be a part of a young, dynamic and ambitious team which is open to experimentation and learning. Being in a tech-led innovations sector where we get to be the trendsetters and pioneers is inspiring. Dilsher’s vision is fantastic and I will be working with the team to work towards the fulfilment of that vision and take the best of what Zupee has to offer to every part of the country. It’s the best time for a marketing professional to build scalable partnerships, use data driven insights to reach newer audiences, and accelerate growth.”

Founded by IIT Kanpur graduates Dilsher Singh Malhi and Siddhant Saurabh in 2018, Zupee, is India’s fastest growing skill-based mobile gaming and knowledge platform, running live quiz tournaments on its app, where users compete with friends and other players for monetary rewards. The online gaming sector has witnessed a boom during the pandemic, growing at 40% CAGR with over 400 million users in the country. The industry is expected to have a market size of $3.9 billion in India by 2025, marking an increase of 113% from what it is now.

