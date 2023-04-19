Wunderman Thompson launches Inspired B2B

Global marketing network Wunderman Thompson is today announcing the expansion of its global B2B offering with the launch of Inspired B2B, a new initiative dedicated to inspiring growth for ambitious B2B brands.
Bringing together the unparalleled depth and breadth of Wunderman Thompson capabilities spanning creative, business transformation, content, experience, loyalty & personalisation, and commerce, the Inspired B2B initiative represents the next phase of development for Wunderman Thompson’s best-in-class B2B vertical to help clients around the world build emotional connections at every stage of the customer journey. Through Wunderman Thompson, brands will have access to over 500 B2B specialists around the world delivering truly relevant and insightful communications that enable B2B acceleration.
As part of Inspired B2B, Wunderman Thompson has developed a suite of tools to help brands navigate the complex B2B landscape. The InspiredB2B Assessment Score helps brands identify the impact their B2B strategy and operations are having across every part of their business and understand where to prioritise efforts to better drive growth. Meanwhile, Loom B2B is a data-driven intelligence solution, powered by AI using natural language processing and text, created to allow brands to develop their content strategy with confidence and clear direction. Built around the LinkedIn Audience Engagement API, the richest source of B2B audience behaviour insights globally, Loom B2B equips brands with engagement insights into business leaders and professionals at scale.
Continuing to provide industry defining insights, Wunderman Thompson’s Global Inspire Study shows that inspiring brands outperform peers on two key metrics – growing market share faster and enabling them to charge at higher price points. The findings show that inspiration has a significant impact on B2B buyers, with Inspired B2B brands:
2.2x more likely to be remembered when buyers are in market
2.7x more likely to be rated as having better products/services
20% more trusted as brands
16% more likely to be recommended by buyers
2x more likely to be strongly considered by buyers
5.3x more likely to be buyers’ first choice
Neil Dawson, Global Chief Strategy Officer at Wunderman Thompson said: “With our research showing that inspiring brands are 5x more likely to be a B2B buyer’s first choice, there’s a huge opportunity for B2B brands to engage, inspire, and excite their audiences. But when we look at B2B, we see a sea of sameness. It's time to ditch the rulebook and remember the audience is human; driven by emotion, curiosity, and wonder. There’s never been a better time to be a B2B marketer.”
Wunderman Thompson is a global authority on B2B marketing, having developed Inspired B2B strategies for brands including Canon, Duracell, GE, IKEA, INFOR, Kyndryl, Mercedes-Benz (Vans), Microsoft, Sherwin Williams, and T-Mobile. The network was awarded the inaugural Creative B2B Grand Prix at Cannes Lions in 2022 for ‘Speaking in Colour’, an AI tool designed for Sherwin-Williams Coil Coatings that allowed architects to speak colour into existence for the first time ever.
Most recently, Wunderman Thompson’s B2B Future Shopper report shows that 46% of B2B buyers say they are frustrated buying products online and over 50% believe brands don’t understand the various pain points. The report highlights the significant potential for brands to drive growth by improving the B2B purchasing process and implementing an Inspired B2B strategy.
Alia Bhatt becomes Malabar Gold & Diamonds’ brand ambassador
Signing of Alia Bhatt as the brand ambassador will bring a new global outlook to the brand, the company said
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 18, 2023 7:01 PM | 3 min read
Malabar Gold & Diamonds has signed actress Alia Bhatt as their new brand ambassador.
“After making her debut in 2012, Alia Bhatt has quickly transformed into one of the most sought-after actresses in India, with a score of blockbusters movies under the belt. She has garnered praise for her versatility as an actress, her humble persona and stunning looks, representative of a new era of super talented actors hailing from India. She is also set to make her Hollywood debut in the movie, Heart of Stone, which is slated to be released soon,” the company shared.
The announcements come in the wake of the 30th anniversary of Malabar group, which began their operations in 1993. With an extensive retail network in India, UAE, KSA, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, Malaysia, Singapore and the USA, the signing of Alia Bhatt as the brand ambassador will bring a new global outlook to the brand as they set their eyes on new markets such as the UK, Australia, Canada, South Africa, Egypt, Bangladesh, Turkey and New Zealand as well as major cities in all states of India strengthen their presence in existing markets, they added.
“I am delighted to be the face of a global brand such as Malabar Gold & Diamonds. Having witnessed first-hand their acceptance amongst Indians and Indian sub-continental audience, the immense success they have reaped abroad should be a source of great pride for us and I am humbled to be a part of the Malabar family. As Malabar Gold & Diamonds gears up to execute their ambitious expansion plan, I earnestly look forward to working closely with them to further their reach amongst jewellery lover’s world-over”, commented Alia Bhatt.
“We are very excited to welcome Alia Bhatt into the Malabar Family. Over the years, our brand ambassadors have played an instrumental role in elevating our brand’s status in the eyes of our customers and we are looking forward to taking Malabar Gold & Diamonds to new heights with Alia Bhatt as the face of the brand. Our goal is to be crowned as the World’s largest jewellery retailer by crafting, promoting and selling jewellery that is an intersection of Indian art, culture, tradition, heritage and Alia Bhatt, both as an actor and as a person, perfectly represents what we are striving to achieve. Her impressive career in the highly competitive film industry resonates with our brand's journey and ambition as a brand. As Malabar Gold & Diamonds celebrates its 30th anniversary, we are reaffirming our commitment to providing our loyal customers with the best jewellery shopping experience”, commented Malabar Group Chairman, M.P. Ahammed.
Mountain Dew’s ‘Conquer with Courage’ campaign gets 10 billion views on Moj
More than 200 Moj creators participated in the #darrkeaagejeethai challenge
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 18, 2023 5:36 PM | 2 min read
Mountain Dew has broken record on Moj with its 'Conquer with Courage' campaign attracting over 10 billion views and over 500 million in-app engagements – the highest ever the platform has seen to date, according to a press release.
As part of the initiative, Mountain Dew partnered with Moj, India's largest short video app, for its 'Conquer with Courage' campaign, which promotes the brand's legendary #darrkeaagejeethai philosophy. During the 50-day campaign, more than 200 popular Moj creators were featured, resulting in the hashtag receiving the highest user participation ever recorded.
“Mountain Dew has been synonymous with courage, resilience and inspiration. The company's most recent campaign, ‘Conquer with Courage’, honors the common people who overcame obstacles in life with perseverance and grit. In collaboration with Mol,j, the #darrkeaagejeethai campaign generated millions of user entries, and the specially created filter featuring Hrithik Roshan along with Dew's famous tagline saw record engagement, making it one of the largest brand campaigns on the platform,” read the release.
Popular Moj creators Miss Sakshi, Pratyush Mahima, Ann Sindhu, Vivek Keshari, Sohail, among others, amped up the engagement and boosted user-generated content encouraging users to participate and share their stories.
Commenting on the campaign’s success, Udit Sharma, Chief Revenue Officer, ShareChat & Moj, said, “Moj is today one of the most preferred short video destinations for brands to connect with their target audience across India creatively. Mountain Dew has long been associated with ‘Conquer with Courage’ philosophy, and with this partnership, the Moj community could give their creative rendition to the brand’s message. We want to foster an environment where advertisers can organically connect with creators who can become brand advocates. The response to this campaign with over 10B views proves its success.”
Vineet Sharma, Category Director, Mountain Dew, PepsiCo India said, “We are very happy that Mountain Dew’s ‘Conquer with Courage’ campaign, which celebrates moments of courage in people’s daily lives has received a phenomenal response.We partnered with Moj, to give our consumers a personalised experience and a chance to connect with Hrithik by leveraging the power of technology. We have received unprecedented engagement on the platform, bringing alive the #DarKeAageJeetHai message in a verypersonal way for the youth.”
Virat-Anushka, Harbhajan Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal roped in for makeO toothsi campaign
The campaign humours the Indian audience with trending reels of cricket legends showing off what factor makes them a Champion
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 18, 2023 11:26 AM | 3 min read
Toothsi is tying up with cricketers to define the characteristics that make a true Champion. It its new campaign, the brand draws unexpected parallels between a Champion on the cricket field and their revolutionary clear aligners.
The campaign humours the Indian audience with trending reels of cricket legends showing off what factor makes them a Champion. Starting with the iconic Bhajji who is shown trying multiple activities that he's got no expertise in, such as hula hooping, skipping and salsa dancing. Mid way, he gives in and starts doing bhangra – a quick reminder of how the audience loves his carefree nature.
The cricket champion goes on to share his expert advise, “log sach kehte hai, expert ka kaam ussi ko saaje, ussi se toh bante hai woh champion” (It’s true what they say, leave it to the experts, that’s what makes them a champion), before putting on makeO toothsi’s clear aligners to share “Jaise yeh, aapke daanton ke gap aur tedhe-medhe daant fix karne ka expert hai. 100 se bhi jyaada orthodontists and dentists ki backing hai aur US FDA cleared bhi hai” (An expert in fixing the gaps in your misaligned teeth, makeO toothsi is backed by 100+ orthodontists & dentists and is US FDA-cleared).
This is followed up with a reel by no other than Rajasthan Royals’ ace cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal sharing how both him and makeO toothsi keep things easy. The reel starts on a tense note where Yuzi is debating how to bowl a game-changing ball, when at the peak moment, the tension is broken with Yuzi’s innocent “itni tension?” (so much stress?), “Aise nahi bante champion. Confuse nahi karte. Champion rakhte hai cheezein simple aur easy, jaise main aur mere makeO toothsi clear aligners” (Champions don’t confuse people, they keep things simple and easy, like me and my makeO toothsi clear aligners). Yuzi goes on to wear the aligners and quickly remove them to eat a snack, showcasing just how easy the process is.
Ending on a simple note, Yuzi claims “makeO toothsi clear aligners, easy peasy hai, tabhi toh smile ka champion hai” (makeO toothsi clear aligners, they’re easy to use, that’s what makes them a champion of smiles).
This is not the first time that makeO toothsi has associated with the world of cricket. The brand is home to India’s King of Cricket Virat Kohli and the iconic Anushka Sharma as brand ambassadors, and further celebrated as the 'Great Smiles Partner' for Gujarat Titans at IPL 2022, their exciting collaboration with Ranveer Singh's 83 and this year’s recurring IPL advertisements with Virushka that have made the audience go “easy, peasy, toothsi”.
Stay tuned to find out which other Cricket champions join Virushka, Bhajji and Yuzi in makeO toothsi’s Smile journey this IPL season.
‘Ads on TV news as a genre help drive brand reach or saliency’
Saibal Biswas, Head of Marketing, Partnerships and PR at MediBuddy, talks about adopting a customer-centric approach for the brand’s marketing strategy
By Imran Fazal | Apr 18, 2023 10:08 AM | 6 min read
Talking in the context of the recent #HerHealthMatters campaign, Saibal Biswas, Head of Marketing, Partnerships and PR at MediBuddy discusses the brand’s marketing strategies aimed at creating a new category with a consumer-centric approach.
What was the idea behind the #HerHealthMatters campaign?
MediBuddy's campaign #HerHealthMatters aimed at raising awareness and encouraging women to prioritize their health. Research shows that women often juggle with so many responsibilities that they tend to ignore certain warning health conditions and signs such as hair loss, irritability, weight gain or chronic fatigue. Men, too, tend to be unaware of their health risks and underlying conditions. We thought that as a brand which aims to be the top healthcare platform in the country, we should utilise these insights to create a campaign. Women’s Day provided us with the perfect occasion to launch and extend it over a month ahead. Through this campaign, we are urging men to take care of the women in their lives and be aware of these symptoms. The message to women is to take action by either consulting a doctor or getting a health check-up done. We are urging more women to be sensitive by caring for themselves first so that they can take care of others in the family.
Which mediums were used to amplify the campaign?
We look at the footprints of our TG to amplify any campaign. Our TG, which includes both men and women, has a significant digital footprint today. They are engaging a lot more with the medium, and so we decided to consciously use a lot of social media channels for this campaign. The other mediums we considered were PR and the contextual channels including the corporate base where we provide many wellness programs.
How do you allocate your advertising budget across different mediums?
It depends on where our consumer is likely to be present at that moment and when he will be receptive to the information or the message. The budget is allocated based on the marketing objective which varies across different campaigns. For instance, when we need to gain brand recognition and mass reach, we go heavy on TV advertising with celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan.
Today, Connected TV is being used as one of the mediums to reach premium audiences. Does MediBuddy look at CTV as a growth driver?
We have advertised in the connected TV space. The choice, however, is determined by the objective of that particular campaign. Targeting a premium audience through CTV may not be the best approach because most of them would have taken subscriptions where they will not be exposed to ads at all. But if a brand is trying to build on a TV campaign and wants to address people who have shifted to connected TV and OTT platforms, then it makes sense to use it in the media mix. And so, once again, it has to be worked backwards from the consumer and the objective. Budgets constraints may also be another limiting factor affecting the decision.
Do you think brands should advertise more on TV as compared to other platforms, particularly on the news genre?
I am a firm believer in choosing mediums depending on what the objective of the brand at that point of time is and where the audience is most likely to be receptive to the information. We, as a brand, are in the category creation stage right now where we have to explain to a consumer and be on top of his mind. The TV news audience is mostly the male viewers. For us, it makes sense to advertise in this genre when the objective of the campaign is to drive brand reach or saliency or to gain market share.
We have often seen that news TV is considered as a preferred medium during economic slowdowns. How do you look at it?
From an efficiency perspective, the cost of a news channel is lower. However, because it is not an interactive medium, the audience is not as engaged while listening to news. Therefore, it makes sense to advertise on the TV News genre if building brand salience or gaining market share is the objective of the campaign.
Which mediums do you use to increase your brand visibility and why?
For MediBuddy, it will be the social media channels and other Digital mediums. We have also done a bit of OOH but that is mostly for the corporate TG around tech parks, etc. Right now, we are in the category creation space where the objective is to drive behavioural change. We are building the brand and the category. And so, we are focused on identifying people who would be most willing to move from offline to online, and targeting them with video-heavy formats that allow us to tell a story. This is why Digital and social channels become relevant for us.
Apart from this campaign, what other innovative marketing strategies does MediBuddy utilize to reach the masses and increase its revenue?
We operate in a need-based category. As a brand we can't create the need for healthcare but what we can most certainly do is shift the existing need in a particular sector of healthcare to online in a way that also benefits the customer. This will include needs such as doctor consulting, labs, medicine delivery or surgery care. We can either make it more convenient, or more accessible, or more affordable for the user, and also assure him or her of the quality of care or assistance we provide. The theme of our brand campaigns, therefore, has to be built around all the occasions where a consumer is present today or wherever he has a need for any healthcare measures. We use all such occasions that are related to health to create awareness about the availability of an online service.
For instance, there are lots of WHO designated days that are observed to create awareness and spark people’s interest in leading a healthy lifestyle. I think most of our marketing calendar also revolves around some of those days where it's very important for us as an organization to ensure that people are focused on preventive healthcare measures. Today, everyone is focused on giving something to a consumer after the event has happened, such as medicines, but we are also very keen on owning the communication for preventive healthcare. We, as a brand, are responsible and are also trying to own special occasions and properties like Diwali which consumers can use to give gifts of good health to friends and family members. While we are a healthcare brand, we also want to ensure that we remind consumers to be healthy so that serious health conditions can be avoided even before they arise.
Fame & Fortune: Celebrity investors become the new powerful marketing tool for startups
The partnership between brands and celebrities is a win-win for both, say experts, as the former get capital and the latter get an income earning opportunity that extends beyond their careers
By Kanchan Srivastava | Apr 18, 2023 8:58 AM | 6 min read
Instant food brand Yu, which raised Series A funds last October, has recently bagged strategic investment from cricketer Hardik Pandya. Pandya has also come on board as the brand ambassador for the start-up. Founded by Bharat Bhalla and Varun Kapur, Yu offers instant food and ready-to-eat product offerings. Cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife actor Anushka Sharma have invested in plant-based meat startup Blue Tribe. Virat has also invested in One8 innerwear and a restaurant Nueva World. Actor Alia Bhatt has invested in Nykaa and StyleCracker. Her own company Ed-a-Mamma is already a Rs 150-crore kidswear brand. Actor Ranveer Singh has invested in SUGAR Cosmetics. Suniel Shetty invested in a fitness startup Aquatein.
India’s burgeoning startup ecosystem has not only attracted investments from Angels, VCs and corporate investors but also fascinated a breed of unconventional investors –cricketers and actors.
The new-age celebs don't want to be just brand ambassadors anymore. They seek their pie in the success of the company as stakeholders. As per a report on a business site, over 18 actors and 12 crickets invested in various startups in 2022 alone. Most of these celebs are on the top and still have plenty of careers ahead. None of them has disclosed the amount of investment though. While many of these startups are working in the direct-to-consumer (D2C) space, the remaining belong to the edtech, fintech, and drone sectors. Incidentally, most of these investment deals were forged in 2022, when angel investors and venture capitalists across the world tightened their purse strings.
Some of these stars have even launched their own startups as well. Deepika Padukone for instance, has a self-care brand- 82°E. Tiger Shroff has set up own active lifestyle brand PROWL. Priyanka Chopra too has a hair care brand Anomaly.
Smart move
Actors and cricketers have been diversifying their businesses for years. For instance, Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta invested in IPL franchises, Salman Khan has a clothing range, Being Human, and Hrithik Roshan owns the fitness brand HRX.
Lloyd Mathias, an angel investor and business strategist, explains the reason behind the trend. “Celebrity-driven entrepreneurship has been picking up significantly. For many celebrities, especially sportspersons, careers tend to be short (10-12 years) and entrepreneurship gives them longer play to monetize their popularity.”
“Actors and cricketers are well advised by a phalanx of wealth managers and financial advisors. So they are getting smarter with their investment options”, says Sandeep Goyal, MD of Rediffusion.
To the start-ups, it is both some cash saved, and bragging rights too. So a win-win for all. All these celebs know that they have a finite life cycle- so cash or kind both work, he quips.
Mitisha Mehta, Co-Founder, Aquatien, adds, “Suniel Shetty’s name, his work, his ethics and his perspective on health, fitness and nutrition are known to all. When a celebrity with such strong values and vision comes on board a brand where he sees a similar ethos, the synergy turns into a powerful combination that is capable of bringing about change and evolution.”
Being a startup, his presence and support will add credibility to a brand that is still in its growing stages and is determined to reach every corner of the country, she adds.
Brands and Investors
Barter deal?
Mathias and Goyal both point out that most celebrity investments in startups are in the form of a barter deal. The sportsperson or the actor commits time and resources against equity and some cash payout.
Equity in lieu of full fees is not a new practice. Bollywood top heroes have done it for decades by taking an ‘upside’ in their movies. With the current crop equity in start-ups is equivalent to ‘upside’, Goyal said.
Win-Win
Such partnerships help both the startups as well as the celebrities, experts say.
Samit Sinha, Founder and MD of Alchemist Brand Consulting, says, “The former get capital and the latter get an income earning opportunity that extends beyond their careers. The celebrity adds a bit of glamour to the brand and makes it more conspicuous. It can sometimes also help inspire both investor and consumer confidence in the brand.”
Stars bring much more to the table than just cash for many ambitious entrepreneurs, says Mathias. He noted, “For startups, a celebrity endorsement provides a huge benefit – starting with star power that gets their business & brand noticeability amongst consumers, employees, associates and investors.”
Brand expert Aviral Jain, MD, Valuation Advisory Services at Kroll, explains, “If a startup is facing a challenge in raising funds through conventional channels, an investment from a celebrity can bring in more than just dry powder - it also comes with glam and shine.”
Overall, having a celebrity investor is a powerful marketing tool for a brand, which helps increase visibility, build credibility, and enhance the brand's reputation in a short period of time. The celebrity may also become the face of the investee company’s product, creating a unique strategic relationship contributing to accelerated commercialization, Jain added.
Despite the glam Q of celebs and investment, there is no guarantee that the venture would succeed. Several cricketers including Sachin Tendulkar, Saurav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag launched their own restaurant chains, most of them shut down over the years.
Impact on Celebs’ brand value
Do such partnerships add to the brand values of celebrities? Experts have a mixed reaction.
According to Mathias, celebrities association with a business enhances their brand value as their association as an investor gets picked up by the business media besides the lifestyle media. Also, they feature in the brands’ communication and a big part of a celebrity's persona is the media exposure over and above their salience in their core field – be it acting or sports.
“Brand associations are also a form of cultural expression and a private-equity portfolio is a welcome addition to their overall financial assets. Investment associations also help them financially as a monetary hedge post their active careers. Yesteryear superstars like Kapil Dev, Hema Malini and Madhuri Dixit still have a clutch of brand endorsements monetizing their immense star status that keep their cash registers ticking,” Mathias says.
Samit Sinha feels it does not help celebrities increase their own brand value as that comes almost exclusively from their proficiency and fame in their respective domains, be it cricket or entertainment.
Senco Gold & Diamonds ropes in Ishaa Saha as its regional brand ambassador
Launches music video - ‘Lilabali’ on traditional Bengali wedding to promote bridal jewellery
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 17, 2023 5:05 PM | 3 min read
Senco Gold & Diamonds has today announced the appointment of renowned Bengali actress Ishaa Saha as its regional brand ambassador. The actress will be promoting Senco Gold’s bridal jewellery collection.
As part of the summer wedding jewellery campaign, Senco Gold & Diamonds has also unveiled a new music video titled ‘Lilabali’ starring Ishaa Saha. The music video showcases the beauty of the modern bride adorned in Senco Gold's new bridal jewellery collection during various wedding rituals and events, including haldi ceremony, mehendi rasam, the joyful sangeet, the wedding itself, and the grand reception. The video features an old traditional Bengali folk song with a refreshing modern twist of Hindi hip-hop and rap, accompanying the beautiful moments of a traditional Bengali wedding.
Actress Ishaa Saha, who gained prominence for her roles in the movies ‘Projapoti Biskut’ and ‘Sweater,’ has been appointed as the fourth regional brand ambassador by Senco Gold & Diamonds. The brand has earlier roped various prominent actresses to promote its products in different parts of the country, including Tollywood actress Madhumita Sarkar for the Everlite collection in the East, Assamese actress Sunita Kaushik for the North-East, and Bengali acress Ditipriya Roy for the Gossip Collection. Jaya Ahsan, a leading Bangladeshi actress, also endorses Senco Gold & Diamonds’ bridal jewellery collection, while Bollywood actress Kiara Advani promotes the brand nationally. Former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly promotes the brand's men's jewellery collection called "AHAM," and sports-star Dutee Chand endorses the brand's Everlite and Pride collections.
Joita Sen, Director of Senco Gold & Diamonds, said, "We are delighted to have leading Bengali Actress, Ishaa Saha as our brand ambassador for our bridal jewellery . Her appearance beautifully portrays the elegance of Bengali brides. We are confident that our valued customers will love and connect with the new 'Lilabali' campaign video due to Ishaa's graceful presence in bridal attire besides its catchy tune on fusion of Bengali folk song with foot-tapping beats, and memorable vocals. The music video reflects how Senco Gold offers the perfect blend of tradition and modernity in its wedding jewellery, just as every Bengali wedding is a mix of both traditional and new-age elements.”
Speaking on the occasion, Suvankar Sen, MD & CEO, Senco Gold & Diamonds, said, ‘As part of our ‘Hyperlocal’ approach, we are absolutely happy and excited to have renowned Bengali actress Ishaa Saha as our regional brand ambassador, to establish a deeper customer connect and enhance the visibility of our brand in east and north-eastern region of the country.”
Actress Ishaa Saha said, “It is an honour to be associated with a brand like Senco Gold & Diamonds, which has a legacy of over five decades in the jewellery business. This is my first brand endorsement in the jewellery category and it is my absolute honour to be on board with such an esteemed brand name, the collection of the brand is something that I personally like and I am more than happy to represent this brand. The campaign is beautifully planned and executed which brings out the essence of Bengali Wedding beautifully. ”
Regarding the campaign music video, Director and Cinematographer of Bang On Content, Piyash Ghosh said, "The experience of exploring the beauty and richness of Bengali wedding traditions through music was truly fulfilling for us.”
Moneyview onboards Ranbir Kapoor as brand ambassador
Ranbir represents the new-age, wise and versatile qualities of the current generation of individuals who work hard and like to experiment, the company said
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 17, 2023 4:09 PM | 1 min read
Fintech platform moneyview today announced that it has onboarded actor Ranbir Kapoor as its new brand ambassador.
As moneyview’s brand ambassador, Ranbir Kapoor represents the new-age, wise and versatile qualities of the current generation of individuals who work hard and like to experiment, the company said.
Puneet Agarwal, CEO of moneyview said, “We are thrilled to introduce Ranbir Kapoor as the celebrity brand ambassador for moneyview. Ranbir’s national appeal and charismatic persona makes him the perfect choice to represent our brand. We are confident that this partnership will help us build a deeper connection with our customers and amplify the brand’s values of simplicity, transparency, and relatability”.
Ranbir Kapoor said, “It gives me pleasure to collaborate with moneyview, a platform that's helped millions of people achieve their financial goals. I’m certain of their success and look forward to our association together.”
SV Prasanth Naidu, CMO of moneyview said, “moneyview has always been committed to empowering people with financial freedom and independence. We believe that with Ranbir’s association, we will be able to further strengthen our bonds with our customers and expand our reach even further. We are excited to have him on board and look forward to a fruitful partnership ahead”.
