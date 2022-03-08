Wiggles.in celebrates Women’s Day with second edition of its ‘#SheIsABitch’ campaign

Wiggles.in, a holistic preventive pet care brand, has brought its #SheIsABitch campaign back. #SheIsABitch promotes the right use of the word ‘bitch’ while empowering women to lead this change in thought and mindset. The second part of the User Generated Content (UGC) campaign will drive messaging via the impact the campaign created by communicating through testimonials from women parenting female dogs aka bitches.

The second phase of the campaign #SheIsABitch takes a step forward to measure and understand the change in opinion and perception, picking up from where it concluded last year. Like last year, the campaign this year too hopes to see participation from men in a bid to reclaim the word bitch for their female dogs. Moreover, Wiggles.in also aims to further deepen awareness about the fact there is to be no negative connotation attached to the word ‘bitch.’

Speaking about the campaign, Anushka Iyer, Founder and CEO, Wiggles.in says, “As a pet parent, a founder who has devoted herself to pets and most importantly a woman, reclaiming the word ‘bitch’ and removing the negative connotations associated with the word is our top priority. Breaking away from stereotypes begins with conversations and that’s exactly what we have aimed at right from the start; to get people to challenge the status quo and change the narrative. Our pets don’t deserve an ounce of negativity, nor do women who are independent and opinionated. We are certain that our campaign is moving in the right direction and we will put together all our efforts to create a loving world for our pets, pet moms, and women across the board who take a stand and prioritize themselves.”

Conceptualized and executed in-house by the team at Wiggles.in, the campaign #SheIsABitch is live across social media platforms as well as the Wiggles.in pet parent community Wiggles Tribe on Facebook.

